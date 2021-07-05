By Simon Chan

Simon Chan teaches different ways to invite, close and increase your sales in your network marketing business by defeating your biggest enemy.

Simon Chan Shares With You…

What he’s reading and mistake he made in a big tournament game.

Recommended Resources

BYOB Online Workshop

Purpose Driven Networkers

1 on 1 Coaching w Simon Chan

Recommended Books

Ichiro on Ichiro by Ichiro Suzuki

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show:

The post Defeating Your Biggest Enemy by Simon Chan appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/simon-chan-661/