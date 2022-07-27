DEBT Token Listed On Multiple Global Digital Asset Exchanges

By Team Business For Home

iX Global partner DEBT Box recently announced that the DEBT token has been listed on multiple global digital asset exchanges and popular market tracking sites.

As of today DEBT token has been listed on the Bitrue, LBank, and BitMart exchanges, and on both the Coinmarketcap and Coingecko market tracking sites.

These exchanges are used by millions of people throughout the world, and DEBT token will continue to be listed on more exchanges in the near future.

Both Coinmarketcap and Coingecko are the premier global digital asset market tracking sites receiving tens of millions of unique visitors to their sites each month.

The DEBT Box is a revolutionary decentralized eco-friendly blockchain technology network of anonymous software operators who, together, create a blockchain ecosystem.

Utilizing DEBT’s Box’s proprietary software, users can create a portfolio of blockchain miners.

By purchasing and managing different software node licenses they can earn rewards from several asset classes, all from the comfort and convenience of their own home.

With a growing list of token projects that are linked to or supported by real-world commodities through blockchain, DEBT Box adds stability to its ecosystem by supporting tangible physical commodity production, such as gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, agriculture, real estate, royalty cash flows, and more projects will be announced.

The current available projects in the DEBT Box ecosystem are as follows:

Black Gold is a DEBT Box project connected to the physical production and sale of crude oil.

is a DEBT Box project connected to the physical production and sale of crude oil. Natural Gas is a DEBT Box project connected to the physical production and sale of natural gas.

is a DEBT Box project connected to the physical production and sale of natural gas. GROW token , is a DEBT Box project connected to high yielding agriculture.

, is a DEBT Box project connected to high yielding agriculture. D LG-Gold token , is a DEBT Box project backed by gold bullion.

, is a DEBT Box project backed by gold bullion. XPLR-Explorer token , is a DEBT Box project supported by the launch of their new Satellite in space .

, is a DEBT Box project supported by the launch of their new Satellite in space ALUM-Aluminum token, is a DEBT Box project supported by one of the largest bauxite mining companies in the world.

The DEBT Box ecosystem benefits from physical production of these commodities by supporting real-world projects that generate revenues.

These real-world commodity production projects benefit from Digital Licensing Incorporated’s financial support, technologies, and operational assistance.

Furthermore, The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token.

Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity.

With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.

Based on BEP-20, DEBT has a total supply of 50 million (i.e. 50,000,000) tokens. All tokens are minted and deposited into the Ecosystem Growth Initiative (EGI) mining pool, and the number of tokens in circulation is based on the synthetic, license-based mining rules and schedule.

iX Global Brand Ambassadors enjoy discounted pricing on all DEBT Box licenses and services, and the only way to receive a DEBT Box discount as a direct seller is to be affiliated with iX Global.

To learn more about DEBT Box and iX Global and see what is coming next, please speak with the person who shared this article with you, or visit us online at ixglobal.us.

