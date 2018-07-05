Debbie Calladine Achieves Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

As a Diamond, Debbie Calladine is delighted with all she found at Valentus.

As she says, “Valentus is really the first network marketing company I worked. I dabbled very briefly with another company over 7 years ago.

I met Don Carson at the Saskatoon Health & Wellness Expo in Feb 2016 and he suggested I try 4 products. That’s all it took.

I immediately fell in love with them. It all started with Don’s energy and enthusiasm and the way he came across so confident and positive about the products and business opportunity. He spoke highly of the leadership of Valentus which was an important factor for me.

I did the business part-time for the first year, then quit my full-time job as a Finance Manager to work my Valentus business.

This was the all-time best business decision I’ve ever made.

I love the fact that I can work from home now, and not have to answer to anyone. I’ve always wanted to be my own boss and have the time freedom to do what I want, when I want.

It’s been life changing for me to be able to have the flexibility to be at home with my daughter and work my business from anywhere in the world.

The relationships that have developed in the past 2 years have been amazing and knowing there is support along the way definitely helps.

You will always learn more than you earn in Network Marketing and I love that the more you work on yourself and your personal growth the better you will do in this business. I’m seriously addicted to learning and helping others along the way.

I’m very passionate about the industry and want to help others see the possibilities here with Network Marketing.

I could never promote something I don’t love and believe in, so it helps that I love the products. My upline leaders, Don and Nancy Carson have been amazing throughout my entire journey, as well as great friends.

The owners, Dave and Joyce Jordan, have hearts of gold and have the vision to get where we need to go. The leadership, the training, the company events are excellent…there is so much support that there is absolutely no reason to fail with Valentus. The compensation plan is great, and I love the fact you can start earning money the first week you join.

The only challenges I’ve faced really are attracting people into the business that are determined to make this work. Many people want to quit after a few months if they aren’t having the success they want. Many fail to realize how much work it is to grow a business.

Every business takes time, hard work, hustle, consistency and knowing your “WHY”.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/debbie-calladine-achieves-diamond-rank-at-valentus/