By Team Business For Home

Darrin “The Diamond Breaker” Gibson has a history of rapid success with ibüümerang: he became a Diamond Ambassador two weeks after joining ibüümerang in 2021. He achieved Blue Diamond a year later in April of 2022.

Darrin Gibson surpassed Black Diamond to become one of the first two Presidential Diamonds in ibüümerang’s history in September 2022.

Darrin was joined on stage by many of the new Diamonds he helped to achieve this rank, during the Las Vegas Vision event recognition in October 2022. ibüümerang CEO and Founder, Mr. Holton Buggs commemorated his amazing success with a luxurious Presidential Rolex watch.

For a glimpse into Mr. Gibson’s background and the journey to his current success, check out the video below.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

The post Darrin Gibson Achieves Presidential Diamond Rank At ibüümerang appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/11/darrin-gibson-achieves-presidential-diamond-rank-at-ibuumerang/