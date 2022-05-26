Darrin Gibson Achieves Blue Diamond Rank At ibüümerang

By Team Business For Home

When Darren Gibson came to ibüümerang in April of 2021 he went Diamond in 2 weeks, he has now achieved the coveted Blue Diamond rank in ibüümerang exactly 1 year later.

“When we pass on, we should have goals so big that they are passed on to our children’s children.”

Watch the following interview to find out how the new Blue Diamond Darrin Gibson is building up his team and creating legacies for generations to come.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

