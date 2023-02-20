Daniele And Talitta Camero Achieve Blue Diamond Rank At ibüümerang

By Team Business For Home

10 years ago, Daniele & Talitta Camero left traditional service jobs to “find opportunities and live the life of their dreams” as young entrepreneurs.

That life began once this power couple found success with ibüümerang, and they have now officially achieved the coveted rank of Blue Diamond Ambassador.

Now living a lifestyle they never thought possible, under the guidance of ibüümerang CEO Mr. Holton Buggs, the Blue Diamond leaders are determined to fulfill their “why” of helping those around them build their own legacies. In the same month the Cameros became Blue Diamonds, several new Diamonds were also created on their team.

Daniele Camero said:

“The world is changing all around us every day. We adjust, we grow and we want to help others do the same.”

Find out where the Cameros will take their success journey next in their interview below.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/BDGgW24sHnc

About ibüümerang

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the Büüm Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet. For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

