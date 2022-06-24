Daniela Botero From Colombia Achieves Black Diamond Rank At OmegaPro

By Team Business For Home

Daniela Botero is a young Colombian entrepreneur with a groundbreaking vision: she is very focused on creating tools for women who want to think “outside the box” and position themselves in business.

In fact, Daniela likes to define herself as a “woman who empowers women.”

Daniela has been known for breaking the paradigms of the traditional Colombian family:

“The key is to put the goals of your partners above yours, to work to help them fulfill their dreams, and, as a result, obviously your goals will also be fulfilled.“

When I wanted to get out of the normal standards, many people did not believe in me, they told me that I was crazy and that I was not going to make it. But I was always clear that with hard work I was going to fulfill my goal of becoming the millionaire sheep of the family and I am doing it, I am on a very good path”.

At only 24 years old, she is the founder of one of the most important female entrepreneurship movements in the country, called FEMME BOSS, which grows stronger every day.

“My passion has always been female empowerment, that’s why FEMME BOSS believes: a women’s movement where, day by day, we are adding value and growth to many of them around the world.

We are capable of anything we set out to do, we just have to believe in our power.”

At the age of 17, Daniela formed her first micro-company and two years later she discovered network marketing, which radically changed her life.

She had her first organization of over 1,000 people at age 21, and she achieved her first Diamond with an organization of over 5,000 people.

“I have never cared about working hard, from a very young age I felt the need to make an effort to get out of the average, to help my family financially, and during my life, I did many jobs, that is how little by little I explored a thousand employment possibilities until I found the digital economy that allowed me to become the best version of myself.

The most beautiful thing about my job is not only being able to change my life, but also changing it for hundreds of other people, seeing how they achieve what they never imagined they could achieve and at the same time become the best version of themselves”.

FEMME BOSS is Daniela’s greatest pride: a movement that was founded more than 3 years ago with the mission of impacting the lives of many women in different areas of their lives, especially in personal and financial growth.

Its goal is to empower women and remind them that nothing should stop them from achieving their goals. FEMME BOSS currently has partners in over 10 countries around the world.

Daniela began her professional collaboration career with OmegaPro in February 2021, and in just 15 months she has reached the rank of Black Diamond, with more than 20,000 people within her organization. She is one of the youngest women in this rank.

“This range is not built by itself, and that has been the most important thing in my work team. We have exceptional mentors who ran this finish line with us, but we know that this is only the beginning of the countless achievements that we will continue to have in this team.

I want to continue for many more years empowering women, impacting lives, creating a successful generation.”

About OmegaPro

With over 1.8 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’.For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

