Cyndi Walter On Small Choices You Must Make That Will Create Success In Network Marketing

By Simon Chan

Cyndi Walter Shares Details of Her Morning Routine and What Works and Doesn’t Work. She talks about her years of “struggle” and then small choices that she made that finally led to network marketing success.

Who is Cyndi Walter?

Cyndi Walter is a devoted wife and mother of four, a marathon runner and fitness instructor who has over 27 years of experience in the direct selling industry.

She’s a multiple 6 figure earner and has a customer base of over 42,000 people and lives out in rural Ohio. Cyndi credits her deep desire to impact others has prevented her from quitting or failing to take action.

Favorite Quote

“When you help enough people get what they want in life, you will get everything you want in life.” (Zig Ziglar⁣)

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13)

“You are the sum of the 5 people you spend the most time with.: (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online Video

Recommended Online App

Her company app

Teamz

Contact Info

Cyndi Walter on Facebook and Instagram

