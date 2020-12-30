Customer Experience Tips and Advice from the Pros During Disruption

By Srijana Angdembey

Oracle CX Marketing recently featured season two of “On the Fly”—a video series with small, two-minutes-or-less bites of digital marketing and customer experience advice from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

To view the full video series, check out the YouTube playlist.

An engaging customer experience (CX) was once only nice to have, but during periods of uncertainly, it becomes a must have to provide the advice and solutions your customers need and build customer loyalty.

Take a look at these seven tips from the pros about creating a customer experience (CX) during a period of uncertainty:

1. Build better relationships and create better customer experiences

This is the perfect opportunity to reach out to past, current, and future customers via video . They key is to make it personal. Also, grow while it’s slow. Take the chance to do an online course or offer educational content to customers. And remember to have an attitude of gratitude.

– Shep Hyken, Customer Service & CX Expert

2. Use LinkedIn to get higher-quality referrals

Find your prospect on LinkedIn, and then choose up to five people that you have in common that you’re comfortable asking for a referral or recommendation. Email, call, or message each person individually, and ask them if they’re willing to introduce you.

– Viveka von Rosen , Chief Visibility Officer, Vengreso

3. Change your world by changing your words

The worst time to think about the thing you’re going to say is in the very moment when you’re saying it. You’re going to find yourself in dozens of situations where your customers are going to be asking different questions of you. So right now, get ready, ready, ready, on how to respond. Think of it this way: if you change your words, you can very easily change your world.

– Phil M. Jones, Author, Professional Speaker, & Sales Expert

4. Iconic leaders play offense, not defense

During times of disruption and upheaval, iconic leaders and organizations play offense, not defense. What we have to stop doing is working harder on the old, and maybe wrong, plan. That’s what iconic leaders do. Play offense to decide how we’re going to approach our customers and colleagues to enhance our connectivity while not worrying about the old plan and not worrying about the competition during this time of change.

– Scott McKain, Founder & CEO, Distinction Institute

5. Demystify the customer experience

Customer experience and customer service are two terms that are often used interchangeably. Customer service is a voluntary act that demonstrates a genuine desire to satisfy, if not delight, a customer. Customer experience is the product of any interaction between an organization and a customer.

– Steve Curtin, author of Delight Your Customers

6. Use agile methodologies to create better experiences

Instead of overengineering and deploying everything at once, use agile methodologies. Start with the customer in mind. What is your top two or three highest-volume or highest-value inquiry or request? Begin small implementation of that and iterate from there based on successes and lessons learned. This will help you continually create better and better digital experiences for your customers

– John Culver , an Oracle Solution Engineer

For more tips on digital marketing and creating a customer experience during a time of disruption, please read:

Content Marketing During a Crisis or World Event

5 Ways Marketing and Sales Should Align During a Crisis or Disaster

4 Ways Marketing Teams Are Adjusting to These Times

For more from On the Fly, check out:

10 Marketing Tips on the Fly from the Pros

10 More Marketing Tips on the Fly from the Pros

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/1fKcFPvjsew/customer-experience-tips-and-advice-from-the-pros-during-disruption