Curiosity Leads to Financial Freedom: Kiley Shafer’s Journey with Beyond Slim®

After 12 years in the network selling business, Kiley Shafer was looking for something new.

She was in a business she loved doing but was on the verge of giving up. Change would be a solution yet she was wary of getting into a new company to start all over again.

An opportunity for change came when her friend, Erin, raved about an all-in-one wellness drink that piqued her curiosity and got her interested in being a coach.

“I was using multiple supplements at that time. I was all for simplifying my life, and an all-in-one wellness drink sounded great. Joining Beyond Slim® was one of the best decisions I made, jumping all in here.

The vision here is so compelling. When I was offered a Legacy Leader position, I knew I had found my home.”

In a span of just seven months, Kiley reached Silver Influencer 3 status, encouraged by the welcoming culture of the company. ZipSlim’s effectiveness and the attractive compensation plan helped inspire and propel her.

“If you’re looking for a community that collaborates and does not compete, this is your home.

The leadership is unlike any I’ve ever been a part of. The income potential is so different from any company out there.

With our compensation plan being based on enrollments, the success is in your hands.”

Working with Beyond Slim® gives Kiley a few lifestyle changes that she thoroughly enjoys. She is able to spend more time with her husband, two sons and grandson. Beyond Slim allows her to veer away from living week to week.

“I want to help as many people as possible to get their hands on ZipSlim®, which helps on so many levels. It’s so much more than just weight-loss. It’s about the overall health of the body.

I also want to share the opportunity to help people financially. People need multiple streams of income and what Beyond Slim offers is unmatched anywhere else!.”

Kiley is passionate about helping others achieve success. Even part-timers are given an excellent opportunity to make the most out of their efforts. All it takes is some consistency.

“Seek out a company the pays you for your efforts. That truly sees you. Stay consistent in your daily actions and know that your time will come if you stay committed to yourself and your why.

This was a must for me. I had to find something that helped everyone win. Even the ones who are doing this part time.”

