Crowd1 Lays The Foundation For A Mega Growth Phase

According to a Crowd1 press release:

Exciting developments are in the pipeline

Crowd1, the world’s leading influencer marketing company, has laid the groundwork for an exciting transformation and growth phase. With a recently concluded, highly productive corporate strategy workshop as foundation the company will, over the next twelve months, transition from a historically successful entrepreneurial company to a highly structured and well-governed corporation.

These developments have sustainable and long-term development as the main goal.

A first step is Crowd1’s provisional membership of the Direct Selling Association of the United Arab Emirates (DSA UAE), a prestigious seal of approval that will see the company undergo a 6-month period of scrutiny prior to being awarded full membership.

There are further fantastic developments ahead, all of which will offer Affiliates great tools for growth and building their networks. Crowd1 will expand their offices in the global business centre of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and will open a new floor in October which will feature a high-tech hub for Affiliates – including a green screen studio for recordings.

The company will furthermore celebrate the opening of their first office in Asia, with a brand-new space in Singapore. Meeting spaces, a cafe, VIP area and conference rooms will be at the disposal of Affiliates, all in a futuristic yet professional setting.

Crowd1 has always been at the forefront of hosting thrilling events, and the next few months will continue in that vein. Apart from the training sessions and celebrations that will accompany the opening of the two above-mentioned office spaces, a Mega Event for 3,000 Affiliates is planned for November, and will feature training, motivation, entertainment and more.

Team Crowd1

A website redesign will offer a faster, more user-friendly experience and transform the virtual Crowd1 meeting space into a slick, optimised new gateway with new and updated features. Daily real-time news updates to keep Affiliates’ fingers on the pulse of the latest news and information are also in the pipeline.

When it comes to products, there are more in store with online platform Miggster+ having been transformed into a super-powered classic gaming portal launching in August. Metaversy, the immersive new online virtual trading game currently in pre-launch, is shaping up to be a game-changer in the Metaverse.

“We are giving our Affiliates all the tools they need to create their own futures. It’s all right there for them to be successful – they just need to grab the opportunity.”

says Crowd1 founder Jonas Eric Werner.

The next 12 months will be the most transformative period in the history of Crowd1, with many exciting developments to look forward to.

About Crowd1

Crowd1 is an established online social community and marketing company with its head office registered in Dubai, UAE, with a unique and empowering vision to unleash the opportunities provided by global marketing.

At Crowd1 we are proud to be democratising access to the next revolution in the digital space, online crowd marketing.

With an extensive and swiftly expanding community of passionate and highly motivated entrepreneurs, we aim to make Crowd1 the pre-eminent name in online marketing. For more information, please visit www.crowd1.com.

