Crowd1 Is On It’s Way To A Prosperous 2023

By Team Business For Home

According to a Crowd1 press release:

The future looks meta with many exciting new developments Crowd1, the world’s leading influencer marketing company, has been making bold moves in 2022.

During the last quarter, major steps have been taken for its transition from a historically successful entrepreneurial company to ultimately a highly structured and well-governed corporation with its holding company based at DIFC in Dubai.

The project plan, encompassing all members, employees, and business partners of the Crowd1 business, was dubbed “Project Galaxy”.

Milestones included

The expansion of its existing offices in Dubai.

The opening of its first Asia-based office in Singapore.

The pre-launch of Metaversy – Crowd1’s contribution to Web3 and the metaverse of the future.

The relaunch of the very well-received iconic starter packages with valuable Crowd1 NFT’s.

Organisational improvements to meet Crowd1’s further growth plans with its new generation products.

“This is just the beginning. We have been industry leaders during our pre-launch, and we will continue to build towards a brighter future.”

said Crowd1 founder Jonas Eric Werner.

All these strong developments haven’t been unnoticed, and top leader Udo Deppisch decided to return to the Crowd.

With a solid foundation for its expanding business and the best toolkit for all stakeholders: our valued members, our employees, and our business partners, going forward, it promises to be an exciting 2023 for Crowd1.

About Crowd1

Crowd1 is an established online social community and marketing company with its head office registered in Dubai, UAE, with a unique and empowering vision to unleash the opportunities provided by global marketing. At Crowd1, we are proud to be democratising access to the next revolution in the digital space, online crowd marketing.

With an extensive and swiftly expanding community of passionate and highly motivated entrepreneurs, we aim to make Crowd1 the pre-eminent name in online marketing. For more information, please visit www.crowd1.com.

