Crowd1 A Provisional Member Of The Direct Selling Association Of The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

By Team Business For Home

According to a Crowd1 press release:

Crowd1 enters an exciting new phase. Sustainable and long-term growth is paramount.

Crowd1, the world’s leading influencer marketing company, has a well-deserved reputation as a highly successful entrepreneurial organisation.

Due to the enthusiasm and hard work of its tens of millions of members, as well as the dedication of its skilled staff and management, the company has grown into a global network community and a force to be reckoned with.

With this solid foundation, the time is ripe to grow and evolve – and for Crowd1 this means transitioning from an entrepreneurial organisation to a fully fledged corporation.

Following intensive corporate strategy workshops, a plan has been set in motion which will see Crowd1 make the transition over the next twelve months.

Management is therefore proud to announce that, as a first development, Crowd1 has become a provisional member of the Direct Selling Association of the United Arab Emirates (DSA UAE).

Provisional membership of this prestigious association is a seal of approval from the region’s only national trade association representing direct selling. Said Jonas Eric Werner, Crowd1 founder:

“This is an important development in cementing our status as a reputable company. We are very proud to be a provisional member of this prestigious association”.

As part of its provisional membership of DSA UAE, Crowd1 will undergo a 6-month period of scrutiny, consistent with the objectives of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) and its global member associations.

Through continuous work behind the scenes, bolstered by Crowd1’s reputation as a legitimate, reputable organisation, full membership is expected.

From left to right: Raj Gaurav, Business Development Manager. Poorya Montaseri, Executive Director & Honorary Member of the DSA UAE. Derk Chew, Business Development Director

The creation and establishment of profitable and sustainable long-term growth, which benefits the entire Crowd1 community, is the foundation for these exciting new developments. With the move from an entrepreneurial organisation to a structured professional entity, Crowd1 is building a stronger and secure environment, for both its Affiliates and other stakeholders, supporting teamwork, diversity and collaboration.

About Crowd1

Crowd1 is an established online social community and marketing company with its headoffice registered in Dubai, UAE, with a unique and empowering vision to unleash the opportunities provided by global marketing.

At Crowd1 we are proud to be democratising access to the next revolution in the digital space, online crowd marketing.

With an extensive and swiftly expanding community of passionate and highly motivated entrepreneurs, we aim to make Crowd1 the pre-eminent name in online marketing. For more information, please visit www.crowd1.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/07/crowd1-a-provisional-member-of-the-direct-selling-association-of-the-united-arab-emirates-uae/