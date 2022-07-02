Cristian Onorato From Italy Achieves Presidential Diamond Rank At BE

By Team Business For Home

On exactly April 17th, 2021, Cristian Onorato joined the BE.

He was only 25, but his youth and circumstances made it a giant leap for him. Like many, his life was far from easy or comfortable. He grew up in a family that was not well off and didn’t have a father figure to guide him.

Despite all the hardships, he did his best to find his way. It wasn’t the first time in his life that Derek had to worry about money. It wasn’t the first time life tried to break him, so he pushed onward.

Before BE, he was constantly stressed out and worried about being able to pay for the basics and support his family, even with all his hard work. He wasn’t left with much, to say the least—he only had €54 left to feed himself and his family. Whenever he recalls that moment, he can’t help his eyes from welling up with emotion. “I still have the bank statement of my card,” Cristian said between tears.

With BE, however, he saw a real chance that his efforts would bear fruit this time. An opportunity for him to create a better life for his family and realize his dreams. Now, a little over a year later, he did.

Cristian proudly shared,

“On November 1st, I decided to embrace BE for its philosophy and sincere and pure ideals, and in just four months, I became the fastest European leader to reach a monthly earning of €70,000. That was from just €10,000 in my first month.

“I thank my family for believing in me, my mentors, my team, and of course, the BE founders Moyn Ehsaan, and Monir Islam. I may have taken a chance in joining BE, but I know they also took a chance on me. The company was already filled with high performers, with the founders leading by example.

There was no guarantee that I’d create the results I did for the company, but they trusted me anyway. That trust was a significant boost to my motivation. I did my best to make sure no one would look back and doubt whether it was the right decision.”

BE was the perfect place for an undiscovered gem like Cristian. He was hungry for success with a lot of potential and reason to keep pushing himself farther and farther.

The compensation plan generously rewards any effort put in, and the innovative products are well-designed to improve members’ lives. Far ahead of any competition, the ecosystem of products and services is unrivaled – from travel to e-learning, financial markets, immersive virtual world, online marketing, and clothing. BE’s products are known for improving the lives of customers around the world.

“I plan to continue on the same trajectory, so by the end of 10 years, I would have helped more than half of my team make great leaps and bounds within the first year to first three years of their time with BE.”

However, Cristian wants to emphasize to aspirants that more than money, what you do to get there is what really weighs creating a satisfying life.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter if these actions lead to dissonance in the universe. The end does not always justify the means.

The universe will constantly test you, and the result you’ll get will be the consequences of the person you have become. In life, you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you are.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.berules.com

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the specific individual represented in the article and not of BE and are neither officially endorsed by BE. This article is only meant for reference purposes and is not meant to guarantee earning, as any guarantee of earnings would be misleading.

You cannot earn money in BE without making actual sales to customers. Earning or lifestyle claims mentioned in the presentation shall be attributed to particular individuals & will not have any bearing on your results—detailed Earning Disclosure Statement.

