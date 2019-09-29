By Srijana Angdembey

Welcome to episode 6 of On the Fly! On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

Our guest this week is Carla Johnson, one of the top influencers in B2B, digital, and content marketing. Carla talks about the importance of generating joy for your customers to not only retain them but convert them into advocates for your brand.

Your customers are craving authentic, uplifting moments more than ever. When building your customer journey, instead of looking at it as a way to move people through the buying process, look at it as an opportunity to expand your relationship with your customers and create moments of joy, says Carla Johnson.

Watch full video:

