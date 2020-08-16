Create Instructional Content to Help Your Customers

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

Meet Melanie Deziel , founder of StoryFuel and author of The Content Fuel Framework . I just started reading it and I highly recommend it to all content creators. She is our featured expert this week and has some great insights into the types of content that will work best with your audiences right now. So, what type of content will your audience value right now? Anything that helps make their lives easier, says Melanie.

Our content consumption habits have dramatically changed since March. Search data is showing that queries for “how to” and tutorials are up as we are all forced to do things we normally hire someone else to do for us. Try your hand at creating instructional content. Think of your customers’ needs right now and create content to help them.

Watch the full video here:

Visit OnTheFly.Expert to see all the episodes.

