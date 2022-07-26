Courtney Hatley Celebrates a Black Diamond Milestone with The Happy Co

By Team Business For Home

Courtney Hatley describes herself as a wife, mother, sister, daughter and teacher. “One of my passions in life is being a teacher,” says the North Carolina resident who’s starting her 19th year in education come fall.

“I teach third grade, and I absolutely love it.”

Her other passion: Helping her Happy Co. team achieve success and reach their personal goals. When Courtney joined The Happy Co. more than four years ago, she wasn’t even a coffee drinker.

“After the first cup, I realized this was something I could benefit from,”

she says.

Aside from the appetite control and energy benefits, Courtney and her family are seeing the fruits of her hard work.

“This business has been such a blessing for my family and is one of the best decisions I ever made,”

she explains. Most recently, Courtney achieved Black Diamond rank — a longtime goal of hers.

“My amazing team and customers played a huge part in achieving that rank.”

Prior to becoming a brand partner, Courtney was praying for an opportunity to make extra money. So she dove into The Happy Co. and put her head down to make her business work.

“I plug into my team, my business and corporate calls each week, and I offer incentives for my team to help motivate and encourage them.”

The key to building a successful business is to stay the course, she adds.

“Don’t give up when times get tough. Be persistent and consistent.”

*That advice has paid off nicely for Courtney and her family. Husband, Phillip, owns a paint and collision repair business and dreamed of building a shop at the couple’s home they share with their children Averie and Finn.

“This opportunity has provided my family with financial freedom.”

“We have taken several vacations, purchased a new car, paid off debt, and we are beginning construction on a shop building for my husband’s business.”

Courtney says.

Courtney Hatley and family

