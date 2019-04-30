By Lars Lofgren

Conversion optimization gives you more customers with the traffic and marketing budget you already have.

Even better, once you find these conversion wins, you get to benefit from those wins day in and day out.

These are permanent increases to your business.

Start with our Beginners Guide to Conversion Optimization which breaks all this down in detail.

To simplify everything, we put together an extremely detailed guide on How To Double Your Conversions in 30 Days. It’s a step-by-step process for making an immediate improvement to your conversion rates.

Before jumping into all the conversion tactics, we recommend getting a strong foundation with how conversion optimization works. By knowing how customer personas and conversion funnels work, you’ll know which conversion tricks to use for your business:

How to Create a Customer Journey Map That Converts

How to Develop a Customer Persona That Improves Conversion Rates

Beginner’s Guide to Customer Conversion Funnel

Conversion Funnels and User Flows

What Spending $252,000 On Conversion Rate Optimization Taught Me

Website Optimizations

The first step of any conversion optimization program is to optimize your website. There’s tons of improvements that you can ship today. There’s no need for intense A/B testing programs or complex tactics, we always start with the basics.

A thorough polish of your website can easily boost conversion rates 30-50%. That’s a permanent lift from a one-time project.

One of the pitfalls that I’ve fallen into the past: holding back on obvious improvements until I had an A/B testing program that could verify everything. I wish that I had launched improvements a lot earlier instead of waiting. These days, I pursue good-enough instead of perfect.

To help guide you through all the best practices that are worth shipping right away, we put together these guides:

How to Design a Homepage That Converts

The Comprehensive List of What Needs to Be Above the Fold on Your Homepage

11 Ways to Improve Your Calls to Action

5 Tips for Better a Contact Form Conversion Rate

Stop Creating Explainer Videos, You’re Doing It All Wrong!

16 Tips To Improve Your Pricing Page

13 Website Design Best Practices

How to Increase Conversions by Avoiding These 7 Navigation Mistakes

How to Boost Conversions by Personalizing Your Website

How to Increase the Revenue Value of Your Homepage by 851%

How to Blast Away the Top 15 Conversion Roadblocks on Your Website

5 Ways Your Fans Can Help Optimize Your Site for Conversions

5 Advanced Formatting Tips to Maximize Time on Site and Conversions

How Typography Affects Conversions

How To Optimize Responsive Design for Conversions

How Colors Affect Conversion Rate

Tips and Tactics

Regardless of what you’re optimizing, there’s an endless number of tips and tactics for getting an extra boost in your conversion rates. When you’re ready to start going after the smaller wins to squeeze every last bit out of your traffic, these guides will give you plenty of ideas to use:

37 Conversion Rate Optimization Tips

Top 36 Expert Conversion Tips

4 Conversion Rate Optimization Tactics That Hurt You in the Long Run

17 Ways To Social Proof Your Brand

How To Get Testimonials and Use Them the Right Way

How to Handle Price Objections

8 Powerful Takeaways from Eye Tracking Studies

15 Ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization Wins to Test

What Converts Better: Free Trial or Money Back Guarantee?

6 Ways to Get Signups for Your Product That Hasn’t Launched

How to Boost Revenue by Optimizing the Customer Experience

12 Tips to Increase Webinar Conversions

A Step-By-Step Process to Tell Compelling Stories and Improve Conversion Rates

How Reducing Options Can Increase Your Conversions

How to Boost Conversions by Tastefully Implementing Scarcity Tactics

Landing Pages

The right landing page can make or break a funnel.

I’ve seen landing pages improve conversion by over 400% with the right offer and design. That’s right, I’ve quadrupled lead and signup flow by finding a stronger offer for my landing page. Think of it this way: if you were previously paying $10 for a lead, that kind of win would reduce your lead cost to $2.50. Getting 4X the lead volume with the same marketing budget would catapult your business to the next level.

I’m not going to lie, there’s a bit of luck in finding these kinds of wins. But there’s always a lot of things you can do in order to stack the odds in your favor.

We’ve put together all our best practices for landing pages:

Beginners Guide to Landing Page Optimization

Complete Guide to Landing Pages

Landing Page Optimization

Lead Magnet Creation

14 Best Landing Page Tools

The Anatomy of a Landing Page

How Long Should Your Landing Page Be?

7 Landing Page Flaws That Kill Your Conversions (and How to Fix Them)

10 Landing Page Tactics That Will Turn Casual Visitors into Converting Customers

How to Write a Double Opt-in Landing Page That Converts Well

Without Emotional Advertising, Your Landing Page Won’t Work. Here’s How to Get It Right.

A/B Testing

I personally love A/B testing. There’s something about getting hard data on what truly works that I’ve always found to be addictive.

A quick warning: only start A/B testing once you have a ton of data to work with. Even though I’ve built A/B testing teams for multiple businesses, I rarely A/B test these days. There’s just too many other major wins to pursue first. I’m more focused on getting the core funnel to a healthy place before running any A/B tests.

Once traffic is flooding your site and you’re scaling nicely, consider an A/B testing program for that little extra boost. These guides show you how:

Beginners Guide to A/B Testing

24 A/B Testing Ideas That You Should Try

15 A/B Testing Mistakes to Avoid

A/B Testing Research Tips

The Top 13 Tools to Use for A/B Testing

How to Start A/B Testing Your Email Marketing (A Beginner’s Guide)

How To Interpret AB Testing Results

What Should You Be A/B Testing?

Traffic Optimization

While most of our conversion optimization work happens on our site, there are also optimization wins to help with our traffic. Whether it’s SEO or paid traffic, you’ll want to optimize your entire funnel. Use these guides to get started:

Having Trouble Converting Your SEO Traffic? This Is Probably Why

Paid Traffic Conversion Optimization Guide

How to Increase Sales Conversions with Retargeting Strategies

