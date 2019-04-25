By Corry Cummings

Our favorite channel, by far, is content marketing.

We don’t have to push people to become our customers, all we have to do is release amazing content and great prospects will come to us.

For many us, getting into sales or paid marketing just as appealing as being able to help people while marketing our business. We get the best of both worlds. Not only do we grow our business, we provide a ton of value and solve problems for people along the way.

It’s not all roses though, content marketing does have some downsides. The main one being how long it takes. To build an audience that loves our content, we have to invest a ton of time.

To help you get results sooner rather than later, we’ve put together a huge collection of guides below that detail every step of content marketing.

Content Creation

Creating content is no joke.

The first few pieces are always fun and exciting, then it turns into a grind.

One of the most intelligent decisions you can make is how you approach content creation. Setting the right frequency, not getting burned out, using reliable templates, and getting the most from every piece of content makes it much more manageable over the long term.

Before jumping in and getting burned out, go through these guides and put some thought into your long term content plan.

Engagement

We all want engaging content.

That’s the difference between a successful content marketing program and one that’s dragging along without getting results.

If you spend the time to get really good at making each piece of content highly engaging, your entire program will light on fire. You’ll get endless shares, tons of word-of-mouth, and more links than you know what to do with. Engaging content is the cornerstone of any great content marketing strategy.

Ideation / Topic Development

Another major sticking point for content marketing is the blank page. What happens when you completely run out of ideas?

And how do we ensure that our ideas will resonate with our audience?

Over the years, we’ve learned that it’s too expensive to simply produce a ton of content and hope for the best. These days, we use a number of processes and step-by-step formulas to quickly generate a ton of ideas that our audience loves.

Feel free to use all of them yourself:

Infographics

Infographics got really hot around the 2012-2015 period. It seemed like every infographic went crazy viral as soon as it was released.

Granted, they don’t pop quite like they used to but a great infographic can still cut through all the other marketing clutter. Especially since most folks aren’t producing them anymore.

Productivity

Also take the time to dial in your personal productivity. With the volume of content that needs to get produced, any small productivity win pays huge dividends over time.

Quality

One strategy has never failed me: when in doubt, improve quality.

If you ever find yourself stuck with a struggling content marketing program, push on quality. Find a way to make it better than anything else that your competitors are doing. If you improve quality enough and maintain it for a long enough period, you will win.

Scaling Content

Once you’ve gotten a content marketing program to work, the next major hurdle is scaling it.

Don’t take this step lightly, lots of folks stumble here.

At this point, you’ve spent countless hours honing your content skills. You’ve gotten pretty darn good.

But when you start getting contractors or employees to help, they’re not nearly as good. They’re also not as motivated as you were in the early days. And the folks that are really good? They’re either working on their own business or are too expensive.

When you first start scaling your content team, go slow and perfect every part of your process. These guides will get you up to speed:

Video

With every year, video gets bigger and bigger.

The best part is that it’s not nearly as competitive as other types of content for one simple reason: it takes a lot more effort to produce.

Yes, video costs have come down tremendously over the years. All you need is an iPhone for great quality video. But the editing

and production of video still take a ton of time. Since it’s going to be a much larger investment than other content types, make your video is as good as possible:

Written Word

Blog posts, articles, PDFs, and emails all form the core of any content marketing strategy.

Get good at these and you’ll always have a way to grow your business.

Content Marketing

Creating the content is one thing, spreading it is another.

Yes, if your content is unbelievably good, it will spread on its own. But I wouldn’t recommend depending on this. I’d much rather plan for the worst and hope for the best. I do that by marketing my content and helping it spread.

If I can kick start the content sharing process, then the quality of the content can carry it the rest of the way. Here’s all of our tips, ticks, and hacks to give content that little extra push.

Distribution

What about the nitty gritty of where to publish and feature your content? Should you repost content? Reshare it? What about sponsored promotions?

We’ve broken down our recommendations on everything:

Strategy

The best way to ensure results from your content marketing is by picking the right content strategy to begin with.

There are quite a few strategies for content marketing, many of them work in different situations too. So take the time to research all the options and then pick the best one depending on your exact situation.

