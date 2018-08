By Heidi Cohen

Want to be a content marketing smarty? Check out these Content Marketing World authors. Since books are the ultimate long form content marketing, they know how to create the useful information you need.

The post Content Marketing World Authors Will Make You Smarter appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/3Q8vHGpteD0/