Compare The Best Work Order Software

Work order software helps you organize, manage, and maintain data on projects. It’s also helpful to maintain and keep track of resources, expenses, and labor. These tools streamline your workflow by making it easy for facility managers, supervisors, and admins to assign tasks.

We’ve compiled a list of the seven best work order software options so you can find the best one for your company’s needs.

The Top 7 Best Work Order Software

Jobber – Best for field service processes

UpKeep – Best for mobile optimization

Limble CMMS – Best for mid-size businesses

MaintainX – Best cloud-based all-in-one software

ManagerPlus – Best for heavy equipment management

ServiceMax Asset 360 – Best for small businesses

FMX – Best for facility managers

All of the work order software in this guide offer great features that will help you keep track of everyday tasks and expenses.

Jobber – Best Work Order Software For Field Service Processes

Great for on-the-go field services

Highly intuitive mobile app

Built-in CRM

Comes with a 14-day free trial

If your business operates in field service, Jobber is an excellent option for specific field service processes.

With a focus on service businesses, Jobber helps teams operate, organize, and schedule operations from managing crews to invoicing customers.

For reasonable pricing that includes helpful features for teams, Jobber offers exceptional tools that allow you to work from anywhere.

Within a single dashboard, you can organize your operations with an integrated CRM that will make your processes more efficient.

Jobber will help you offer more value to your customers with features like

Automatic follow-ups

Create branded professional quotes and send them by text message

Real-time scheduling and dispatching

Batch invoicing

Mobile app

Online booking for clients with their very own client hub

Build custom checklists to share with your clients

Jobber offers three pricing plans with the Core plan starting at $69 per month for one user, the Connect plan at $169 per month for five users, and the Grow plan for $349 per month for up to 15 users, with the option for additional users for $19 per month.

You can try Jobber with a 14-day free trial. At the time of this writing, Jobber is offering 30% off your first three months when you sign up.

UpKeep – Best Work Order Software For Mobile Optimization



Seamless work order management

Automatic push notifications

Great for mobile work orders

Comes with free plan

UpKeep is best known as an asset management solution that focuses on mobile optimization and syncing.

However, a work order feature is a seamless addition to the software, making it easy to prioritize and assign tasks.

UpKeep makes it easy to optimize your maintenance by reducing equipment downtime and increasing equipment lifespan.

The software also allows you to track time and costs within each work order by reviewing trends and insights to lower the cost of additional maintenance.

The greatest and most flexible aspect of UpKeep is the mobile work orders, which includes:

The option to automatically send push notifications to technicians

Attach PDFs of equipment manuals and instructions to work orders

Include photos and videos on work orders

Technicians can choose to complete work orders based on availability and location

Discussions surrounding updates are easy

Have technicians close out work orders upon completion

UpKeep offers four pricing plans, including:

Community: Free and includes work order management

Starter: $39 per month per user

Professional: $60 per month per user

Business Plus: $100 per month per user

You can also take a virtual tour of the software on Upkeep’s website.

Limble CMMS – Best Work Order Software For Midsize Businesses



Easy access from any device

View all priorities and goals

Intuitive time tracking tool

Starts at $50 per user per month

If you own a mid-sized business and need a work order software that can help empower your maintenance team, Limble CMMS is an excellent option.

With a centralized database your team can access from any device, you can efficiently organize all your work orders with task priority and calendar options.

The Limble CMMS work order app combines power with ease, as you won’t need to waste time training technicians on how to use your software.

One great feature for medium-sized businesses is creating custom approval processes for both preventative maintenance and work requests. Customizing these processes saves your team time and keeps employees from having to track down the right people for approvals, and holds everyone accountable for their part.

Each work order is simple to navigate and provides clear instructions on tasks and PMs. Some helpful features include:

Attach invoices to work orders

Record time spent

Track downtime

Assign tasks to a team or single user

Print details easily

Limble CMMS offers four pricing plans, including:

Starter: $50 per month per user

Professional: $80 per month per user

Business Plus (recommended for mid-size businesses): $120 per month per user

Enterprise: $205 per month per user

You can also do a 30-day free trial of the software before making a decision.

MaintainX – Best Cloud-Based All-In-One Work Order Software



Cloud-based for greater security

Turbo boost productivity

Works on PC, Mac OS, iOS, & Android

Test drive it for free

MaintainX is the best cloud-based all-in-one work order software, perfect for creating and monitoring reactive work orders.

Most users experience a 25% reduction in maintenance costs and a 40% increase in productivity after utilizing the MaintainX software.

With an intuitive interface, MaintainX is user-friendly and makes team training as easy as possible. You can craft each work order with customizable templates and form builders built into the software.

The software is excellent for property managers, facility managers, and asset managers, with outstanding features to benefit these roles, such as:

Create recurring work orders that repeat on a shared calendar

Store maintenance records

Unlimited work orders for all paid plans

Digital audit logs

Optimized for desktop, iOS, Android, and iPad

Real-time metrics

MaintainX is entirely cloud-based, so users can access it anywhere on any device, making it useful for field service management and larger teams.

MaintainX offers three pricing plans, including:

Essential: $10 per month per user

Premium: $39 per month per user

Enterprise: $115 per month per user

You can watch a demo or try MaintainX for free on their site and save 17% by paying annually.

ManagerPlus – Best Work Order Software For Heavy Equipment Management



Built for heavy-duty work

Manage equipment, parts, & materials

Automatically adjusts inventory

Request a free demo to try it out

ManagerPlus is a great option that offers seamless work order management for heavy equipment and construction industries.

Data-rich work orders include everything your team will need to efficiently organize and manage your business, from digital manuals to instructions and checklists.

Construction industries that often handle heavy equipment with excess parts and materials need a software that can maintain this. Fortunately, ManagerPlus offers integrated inventory control you can automatically adjust when work orders are closed.

With ManagerPlus, you’ll benefit from core features like:

Accurate and secure data accessible anywhere

Automated reporting

Intuitive interface

Actionable insights

Track costs, parts, and material

Mobile app

ManagerPlus offers two pricing plans, including:

Lightning Plus: $85 per month per user

Lightning Experience: $125 per month per user

You can also request a free demo before purchasing ManagerPlus.

ServiceMax Asset 360 – Best Work Order Software For Small Businesses



SMB-friendly features

Built for orgs using Salesforce

Smart asset monitoring

Request a free demo

Similar to Jobber, ServiceMax Asset 360 offers field service management. The difference is this software is more optimized for small businesses.

ServiceMax combined with Salesforce and is the #1 CRM platform, with a solution that drives operational efficiency and work order management.

With preventative and proactive work order maintenance, your team can choose among a handful of different strategies to ensure zero unplanned downtime—with tools like time-based or condition-based maintenance.

Asset 360 is natively built on Salesforce Field Service, offering a truly 360-degree view of your assets out in the field. They strive to maximize your asset performance and monitoring to save small businesses time and money.

ServiceMax has some other prominent features, such as

IoT (Internet of things) asset performance data and analytics

Mobile technician app

Asset 360 dispatcher console that schedules and shows upcoming appointments

Contractor management

Parts, returns, and depot repair

You can see a free demo, schedule a call to speak to a specialist, or sign up for a free webinar about the software on the ServiceMax website. ServiceMax does not have a free version or trial and does not publish its prices online. Contact ServiceMax for a quote.

FMX – Best Work Order Software For Facility Managers



Tracks projects and labor

Improves communications

Create work orders from any device

Get a free quote or demo

Supervisors and asset managers often have the role of assigning work orders and tasks, but FMX changes the game with its software designed for experienced facility managers.

The software is perfect for streamlining maintenance, all while resolving issues and keeping track of labor and money spent.

With its centralized hub, your team can easily track and submit work and give insight into how all aspects of your business are performing—which is a great way to save time and automate routine processes.

FMX lets facility managers prioritize tasks based on need and customize the configuration of work order requests to ensure your team gets the specific information they need to get the job done.

Some benefits of the FMX work order software are:

Customizable forms and workflows

Improved communication by building occupants

View work order status

Create work orders from any device

Maintenance calendar

Start and stop labor tracking

You can do a free trial of FMX and get a free personalized quote on their website.

How to Find the Best Work Order Software For You

Now that you know what our top seven best work order software options are, it’s time for you to make a decision that aligns with your company’s needs. Below are the criteria we used to narrow down our top picks listed above. All you need to do is weigh up the criteria against your personal needs to make the right decision for your business.

Niche Specificity

Many work order software caters to different industries and business niches such as field service, construction, hospitality, or mining.

When comparing software, it’s paramount that you gauge what industry the work order software business serves. You wouldn’t want to invest in Jobber if you worked in construction when ManagerPlus would better suit your business structure. Work order software is not all equally suited to various industries.

Analyze your business industry and goals before shopping for software. You want a product that will fill every need you have, so make sure your investment is worth it by shopping for the right software.

Mobile Optimization

All of our recommendations offer a mobile app or an option to sync your devices, and for good reason.

Especially today, when remote workers are highly sought-after and applicable to most business models, it’s crucial your software allows you to work from any location.

Mobile optimization will let you assign work orders, communicate with technicians, and attach photos and videos for convenience—from the comfort of your phone. Take UpKeep, for example, our top pick, because it has the most flexible mobile optimization of all the options.

Working with your phone doesn’t have to be overly complex or boring. It’s important to find software that offers mobile optimization or an app you can download and sync your data onto—we promise it’s much more convenient and saves time.

Business Size

Just like most work order software caters to industry, it also caters to business size. In this guide, we looked at Limble CMMS and ServiceMax, where each software caters to different business sizes.

This is an important factor because of investment. You don’t want to spend more money than you should be by investing in more expensive software catering to a larger business model.

Because you have to pay per user with all the software listed above, you must know how many users you wish to include in your software. If you make the mistake of purchasing software meant for a larger business model with features you don’t need, you will be out of pocket for hundreds of dollars. Make sure you discuss with your team beforehand to figure out how many users will need access to the software.

Additional Features

Now that we’ve discussed the three most essential criteria for your final choice, there are a few additional features that would be ideal to have, including:

Automated reporting

Trackers for costs and labor

Invoicing function

Shared calendars

These additional features will come in handy and prove very helpful for time-saving and organization, so look out for these, too.

The Top Work Order Software in Summary

Our top recommendations for the best work order software are Jobber and UpKeep.

These may be our two top recommendations, but the other five software options are great, too, especially for industry-specific needs. Use this guide as a resource when choosing the best work order software for your company.

