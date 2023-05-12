Compare The Best Virtual Office Services

By Lars Lofgren

For small business owners and freelancers, virtual office services offer all the advantages of renting actual office space without having to pay rent.

Virtual offices offer a professional mailing address with mail forwarding, a phone number with voicemail services and a receptionist, and usually physical office space with wi-fi for meetings and on-site work.

The Top 8 Best Virtual Office Services

All of our top picks are great options, but three of them stood out to our researchers for their ease of use, customization capabilities, and price.

Whether you need to set up your first virtual office or have specific needs, our top three picks are the best options for most.

Virtual office services allow you to have a physical place of business while keeping your overhead costs low and having a ton of flexibility.

We researched and tested a bunch of services to be able to narrow down the list to the eight I review on this list.

Below the reviews, check out a guide to help you select the right one for your needs that will best fit your small or online-based business.

Opus Virtual Offices — Best For Beginners

$99 per month

Great for first virtual office

Comes with one month free

Excellent add-ons

Opus Virtual Offices provides basic office solutions at an attainable price. It has over 500 locations in North America, making it accessible to business owners in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Opus’s services are simple, straightforward, and great for new business owners setting up their first virtual office. Its basic services package includes full mail and phone services plus a live receptionist during business hours.

If you’d prefer to read your messages, Opus will convert all your faxes and voice messages into emails and send them right to your inbox.

Opus VO also has a premium call-transferring feature. Your live receptionist will attempt to transfer any calls to up to four different phone numbers that you provide. If there is no answer on the transfer, the receptionist will send the call to voicemail for you. This is a great feature for someone in a service business who often is on-site and working, rather than in an office.

Opus recently began sending reports about your monthly payment history to credit agencies, giving you an easy way to help boost your business credit profile.

The best part? All of the above is included in a flat monthly fee of $99. No hidden fees, no extra costs.

Having such a simple cost structure with such a large number of features available sets Opus apart from the others on our list. It’s not perfect for everyone, but it is an easy-to-understand virtual office service that works as advertised.

It also offers a range of inexpensive add-ons, including texting, audio conferencing, and international call transfer. Most additional services cost only $10/per month, with a couple going as high as $25 per month.

And if you sign up for a year of their services, Opus will offer you one month for free.

One catch: Opus doesn’t offer any type of physical workspace. Its virtual office services are truly virtual. This could be problematic for business owners who like to do things in person or require a physical location.

There’s also not a whole lot of room to grow. Opus offers the one basic package and its few add-ons, no higher-end packages or scale-up options, potentially making it a tougher fit for more established businesses.

But for a beginning business that does everything remotely, Opus is a solid starting point.

Alliance Virtual Offices – Best If You Need A Receptionist



Dedicated receptionist plan

Receptionists schedule appointments, handle calls and messages, and manages calendar

Local or toll-free phone number costs $30 per month

Six-month minimum contract

If having a real person answer your phone is a top priority for you, look no further than Alliance Virtual Services. Unlike many virtual office providers who treat this as an extra, Alliance has a dedicated receptionist plan included in its virtual office offerings.

Alliance receptionists work in person at Alliance locations to answer your calls Monday through Saturday. In addition to taking messages and handling call forwarding, they’ll also schedule your appointments and manage your calendar.

The one tradeoff here is that using a local or toll-free phone number costs an extra $30 per month, but since you’d pay a receptionist that much in an hour or two of work, it’s likely worthwhile.

Even better, Alliance’s packages aren’t anywhere near as pricey as you might think including a receptionist would make them. The base receptionist package, with 50 minutes of live answering time, starts at $95 per month.

Alliance requires a six-month minimum contract and a $100 setup fee. It also charges extra for use of its physical spaces (starting at $10 per hour).

But if a virtual office with a dedicated receptionist is important to you, it’s definitely worth checking out–especially with locations in 50 states and 42 countries.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions — Best For International Companies



$49-$200 per month

Excellent for international companies

Great in-person offerings

Physical address with mail receipt and forwarding

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions has a broad global reach and a great global reputation. With over 5,000 locations in 45 countries (and all 50 US states), Davinci is the virtual office provider for businesses that are or plan to be international.

In addition to a physical address with mail receipt and forwarding, Davinci offers in-person services at each of its locations, including lobby greeters, a registered agent, and a business support center.

It also offers meeting rooms with A/V equipment, reliable WiFi, and catering options.

Its live receptionist offerings are just as comprehensive. The basic package includes a local or toll-free number, live answering and call forwarding, voicemail management, and more.

A premium package is also available offering appointment scheduling, order processing, customer care, and bilingual receptionists–essentially virtual assistant services to take administrative tasks off your plate.

Because Davinci has so many locations, pricing varies from one to the next, but basic office packages tend to run between $49-$200/month, with a six-month contract required.

Full disclosure: those basic packages don’t include the live receptionist services, there are upcharges on some other services (again, depending on the location), and the first contract includes a setup fee of $150-$200, which few other virtual offices charge.

Are those extra costs deal breakers? For an established international business owner who wants a physical office location with a wide range of services, probably not. But they do add to the bottom line.

More Great Virtual Office Solutions

Regus – Most Flexible Packages



Starts at $37 per month

Flexible plans are great for scaling

Physical and virtual working spaces

Physical address with mail handling and forwarding

Regus isn’t just a virtual office space company, it’s also an actual office space company. So if you’re looking for a provider that prioritizes physical locations, Regus is a good bet. It has over 1,000 offices in the US, and 2,000 more across 150 other countries.

In addition to virtual office services, Regus offers an office membership (starting at $207 per month) and a co-working membership (starting at $93 per month). Both memberships have 5-day, 10-day, and unlimited-day office access options.

Regus also has rooms available for rent (starting at $19 per hour) for everything from interviews to training sessions to board meetings to full-on events.

For virtual office services, Regus has three packages. The basic package (starting at $37 per month) has a physical address with mail handling and forwarding. Mid-level (from $150 per month) adds access to the business lounge and a local phone number with receptionist answering services.

Top-end (from $207 per month, basically their physical office membership) adds daily use of a meeting room and 5 days of access to an office or desk space. Note that these prices are based on a 24-month contract, and will vary from location to location.

The flexibility of these plans is a plus for businesses just starting up or moving into a new area, as they can easily start out with only the physical address and uplevel later.

The steep price jumps between the plans may be a lot to swallow, though. It’s also worth noting that Regus has had some billing issues that have led to recent low reviews on Trustpilot and similar sites.

Servcorp — Best High-End Option



Starts at $79.20 per month

High-end, world-class offices

Receptionist for calls

150+ Global Locations

Servcorp offers the most premium services and benefits of any provider on this list.

Its virtual office package includes all the address, mail, and phone services you’d expect from a virtual office (including a receptionist for calls). But that’s just the beginning.

It also includes three hours of free daily access to co-working spaces, eight hours of monthly access to private offices or boardrooms, a personal assistant, top-end wi-fi with the option to have a unique personal login and password, and direct access to Servcorp’s business networking community. That’s a lot of benefits that most of the others on this list don’t provide.

Servcorp also offers a payment option no one else doesn’t—month-to-month pricing. For companies with temporary needs or who aren’t ready for a two-year contract yet, this is a huge help.

That said, the best deals start when you lock in an annual contract. The basic address package starts at $79.20 per month, and the complete virtual office package starts at $134.40 per month.

The tradeoffs for Servcorp come in price and location. It’s clearly one of the most expensive providers on our list–all those extra features don’t come cheap.

It also only has nine locations that offer virtual office services, across four US cities: New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Houston. The company gets around this somewhat by including access to meeting rooms and private offices in any of their 150 other global locations, but that still makes using their services more difficult (and potentially confusing) for businesses in other cities or countries.

Still, if you want the best perks and are willing to pay for them, Servcorp might be a great option for you. Sign up today to get your first month free.

Sococo — Best Online Office Replacement



Starts at $13.49 per month

Virtual office that looks like a real office

Integrations with Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex

No physical space

Sococo offers online working environments that mimic real office spaces. This includes digital floor plans and custom decor options.

So if you’re running a business that requires daily interaction amongst employees, Sococo makes this possible in a virtual environment.

Your staff can easily collaborate, share documents, and give presentations—all as if they were actually in the same physical office space. Sococo even has a virtual “knock” feature so people can check the availability of their co-workers before asking a question or starting a meeting.

The platform integrates with Zoom, Webex, Google Meet, and other tools your team uses on a daily basis. You and your organization can also access Sococo from smartphones and tablets with the iOS and Android mobile apps.

Sococo’s pricing is a bit unique compared to other solutions on our list.

Instead of paying for a bundle of different services, everyone gets the entire product suite. Plans start at $13.40 per month per user with a ten-seat minimum. For organizations with 100 or more users, the rate jumps to $24.99 per seat per month.

With that said, Sococo does not provide any physical office space. It doesn’t offer a physical address or mail forwarding either.

By definition, it still meets the standards of a virtual office. But it falls short if you need a mailing address or a receptionist. It’s still a great option for small businesses that want to replicate office environments online.

Intelligent Office — Best If You Want A Virtual Assistant



Provides a virtual assistant

Handles administrative tasks like onboarding and travel planning

Offices in 20 US states and 3 Canadian provinces

Free quote

For many business owners, there just isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done. A virtual assistant (VA) or executive assistant (EA) can help by taking a wide range of administrative tasks off your hands so you can focus on running your business.

Intelligent Office is a virtual office provider that also provides VAs. Its VAs handle everything from receptionist services to client onboarding to travel reservations.

Called Intelligent Assistants, these VAs are an integral part of Intelligent Office’s packages. Each package begins with an interview to determine your needs and pain points, the challenges and goals of your business, and your to-do list, so the VA can immediately get started clearing your decks for you.

The biggest downside to Intelligent Office is location. IO has offices in only 20 US states and three Canadian provinces, so international businesses might want to look elsewhere.

It also has the least transparent website of any on this list, with no packages or pricing listed. Instead, it offers a free quote service with no obligation to buy.

EOffice — Best Community Environment



Great environment for community building

First co-working space to offer open-plan workspace in in London, England

Locations in 60 countries

Full package is $400 per month

EOffice prides itself on its community environment.

The first co-working space to provide open-plan workspaces in London, it blends solid virtual office offerings with bespoke working environments designed to make each member feel productive, creative, and happy.

It also boasts an active, welcoming network that each user gets access to, including regular community and networking events. Startup owners and workers will find a lot here, as EOffice has connections with more than a dozen mentorship companies and angel investors who offer their guidance to EOffice members.

With locations in 60 countries, EOffice is another great virtual office provider for international businesses, though it only has locations in 11 US Cities.

Its virtual office packages focus on the basics: a professional business address and phone answering services. It is somewhat pricier than others on this list for those services, though. The full package, including access to co-working spaces, is close to $400 per month.

EOffice does offer an eCard membership option just for co-working, though, which gets you access to the community portal and one day pass per month (among other perks) starting at $39.75 per month.

But all packages do include full access to the community, the ability to use any of 250+ workspaces worldwide, and several other perks. So if you want a strong community aspect with your virtual office services, EOffice will be up your alley.

How To Find The Best Virtual Office For You

Now let’s look at the best virtual office services for different situations. As I noted earlier, what makes a virtual office right for you will largely depend on your individual needs. But there are a few factors to consider when comparing them against each other.

Customizable Packages

Since individual needs and fit are so important, let’s start there. Your ability to customize packages to your own needs, or at least to choose between multiple levels or options depending on those needs, will likely determine whether you can work with a provider or not.

Customizability allows you to pick the services you need and ignore the ones you don’t, which can save you money. It also allows you to start where you are and grow or scale up at your own pace, which not only saves money but removes pressure to grow too fast (or too slow).

And having multiple options to choose between gives you flexibility to start using a virtual office provider at any point in your business journey, rather than having to be a beginner or a veteran, a big company or a small one.

The virtual offices that provide the best customizability and flexibility are:

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions

Regus

Servcorp

Specific Service Packages

On the other hand, if you know exactly where you are and exactly what you want, having a wider variety of options or a strong ability to customize might not be necessary for you. This is especially true for businesses that are just getting started, that want one particular perk or benefit above all, or that value a tangential yet important factor like community.

The virtual offices that provide the best specific services are:

Opus Virtual Offices

Alliance Virtual Offices

Intelligent Office

Sococo

EOffice

Location (Location, Location)

While any virtual office provider can technically provide services from anywhere, the more locations one has, the more accessible it will be–especially if you want to use its physical office space as well as its virtual services.

International presence or strategy also matters here. If you’re not in the US, or you want to grow your business internationally, having access to locations in other countries will be vital for you.

The virtual offices with the most locations (in the US and worldwide) are:

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions

Alliance Virtual Offices

Regus

EOffice

Pricing

The caveat with pricing for virtual office solutions is that the amount you pay determines the features and benefits you get.

Buying a lower-level package may only get you a few basic features, such as an address with mail forwarding but nothing else, while buying a comprehensive package will nearly always come with a premium price tag.

Some of the cheapest providers can also become the most expensive once you move up the ladder to their most comprehensive packages.

So I evaluated the best-priced virtual office services as the ones that offer the most benefits at each of three price levels: basic, mid-level, and premium.

Best basic offering: Opus Virtual Offices (base offer, $99/mo)

Best mid-level offering: Regus (office membership, $207/mo)

Best premium offering: Servcorp (full virtual office suite, $700/mo)

Best Virtual Office Services: Your Top Questions Answered

Which virtual office service is best?

The best virtual office service for most people is Opus Virtual Offices. Opus offers essential office solutions at an affordable price. Its $99 basic package includes a corporate mailing address, a company phone and fax number, premium call transferring, and a live receptionist to answer your calls during weekday business hours. You can also sign up for additional services like a toll free number and call recording.

If your top priority is having a virtual receptionist who can answer calls, schedule appointments, and manage your calendar, then Alliance Virtual Offices is the best choice for you. Alliance has dedicated live receptionist plans designed to fit your needs.

What’s the average cost of a virtual office?

The average cost of a virtual office runs between $50 to $200 per month. On the lower end, you’ll get basic features like mail handling and forwarding. On the higher end, you can get premium features like appointment scheduling, live receptionist services, and access to meeting rooms and coworking spaces. Some virtual office services require a one-time setup fee that can cost up to $200, so keep that in mind when you’re comparing pricing packages.

Are virtual offices worth it?

Virtual office services are worth it for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers who don’t want to pay for a physical location. Even the more expensive virtual office solutions cost less than paying monthly rent for a physical office. And with a virtual office, you can get features like mail forwarding, a business phone number, a live receptionist to take messages and schedule appointments, and more. Some virtual office services also offer meeting rooms with WiFi and catering options.

If you don’t want to pay rent for a physical office space but need help with day-to-day business operations, the time you save using a virtual office is worth the financial investment.

What’s the difference between a home office and a virtual office?

The difference between a home office and a virtual office is that a virtual office offers beneficial services that a simple home office space doesn’t offer. These services include a corporate mail address, mail forwarding, and a live receptionist to answer phones. Some virtual office services also offer premium features like access to private boardrooms and co-working spaces. These services free up your time and make it easy to work from anywhere.

With a home office, you’re typically answering your own phones, scheduling your own appointments, and handling your own mail. Your business is reliant on you, which means if you step out for a few hours, business operations pause until you get back. Like a home office, virtual offices allow you to work from your home office, but they also provide additional flexibility and features.

The Best Virtual Office Services in Summary

Opus Virtual Offices, Regus, Intelligent Office, and Davinci are the best virtual office services on the market. That said, finding the best option for you and your business depends on what you’re looking for.

Some virtual offices are better for mail forwarding and virtual assistants, while others are better for co-working spaces at multiple locations. Regardless of your unique needs, you can use this guide to find the best virtual office for you.

