Compare The Best Reseller Hosting Plans

Reseller hosting is great because it is easier and faster than starting your own web hosting company from scratch.

You won’t need to worry about the hardware, resources, or other expensive costs associated with managing servers and hosting facilities. It’s a smart way for developers and agencies to create a new revenue stream from existing clients.

The Best Reseller Hosting Providers and Plans for 2022

SiteGround — Best for existing agencies

InMotion Hosting — Best for starting a web hosting business

GreenGeeks — Best for developers who prioritize eco-friendly hosting

HostGator — Best for cost-effective reseller plans

Liquid Web — Best hands-off server maintenance and upkeep

— A2 Hosting — Best for scaling small-to-medium-sized client lists

Read on to learn more about each of the top reseller hosting providers on my list to find the best option for you.

I think you’ll be surprised at how inexpensive it is to get started. The more you sell, the more you can make. Every company needs hosting for their site–start providing this valuable service today.

SiteGround – Best for existing agencies

Starts at only $6.69/month

20 GB web space

Unlimited sites & databases

30-day money-back guarantee

SiteGround is a big player in the web hosting industry. So it’s no surprise that they offer excellent reseller hosting plans.

SiteGround used to sell “reseller credits,” where each credit was worth one year of hosting for a website.

However, they now have three reseller packages with varying levels of web space and support.

Every plan comes with unlimited websites, a centralized dashboard, free WP installation, auto-updates, daily and on-demand backups, free SSLs, CDN, and email, easy staging, and unlimited databases.

If you start with the GrowBig plan, it is $6.69 per month. The GoGeek plan is $10.69 per month and includes priority support and the ability to white-label clients. Cloud reselling plan starts at $100 per month and also gives your customizable client access and the ability to tailor site resources.

It is important to note that these fantastic prices are promotional rates and will renew at a higher price after the initial contract period ends.

While SiteGround offers an excellent service of free daily and on-demand backups, they are missing some important reseller features, such as not having automated billing or domain name reselling features, and it is not really built to scale. But SiteGround is ideal for existing businesses to expand their offerings, due to already having billing and clients built-in.

The single dashboard for all your sites makes it easy to manage everything from one place, and SiteGround can grow with you as your business scales.

The prices alone make SiteGround a top choice for resellers. If you’re a small agency with a handful of websites to manage and want to grow, SiteGround’s pricing system makes it possible for you to add reselling to your offerings. Read more about their hosting services in my complete SiteGround review.

InMotion Hosting – Best for starting a web hosting business



Normally $29.99/month

25 cPanel accounts

Free dedicated IP

90-day money back guarantee

InMotion is a very well-known web hosting company, and their reseller plans are perfect for people looking to get into the hosting business themselves.

You get all of the tools and resources you need to start reselling in one complete package. Even their entry-level plan comes with 25 cPanel accounts, WHM, and WHMCS. This means you can sell hosting and bill people within the platform as soon as you sign on.

Some reseller hosting plans make you pay extra for the essentials, but not InMotion. You can brand your hosting however you want. Other hosts make whitelabeling your service a premium features.

On top of that, you get 24/7/365 support and very competitive pricing.

Here’s a breakdown of what each reseller plan offers:

The “R” packages are shared hosting plans, and the “VPS” packages are virtual private servers.

Things like disk space, monthly bandwidth, and dedicated IPs increase with each plan. Pricing for the InMotion Hosting reseller plans are as follows:

R-1000S — $21.39 per month

R-2000S — $29.99 per month

R-3000S — $41.24 per month

Reseller VPS — $50.99 per month

I recommend any one of the R plans for people starting out. There’s less responsibility in terms of set up and management, which is good if you are just getting into the hosting game.

If you’re a hosting pro already, the VPS plan will work very well. You’ll get a great price on hosting resources and root access to configure everything your way.

InMotion offers free billing software, free cPanel and WHM, free SSD drives, DDoS and malware protection, and server management features for select packages.

They also have a 90-day money-back guarantee, which is almost unheard of in the web hosting space.

If you are thinking about becoming a reseller, I highly recommend checking out InMotion. They offer the price, support, and complete toolkit that you’ll appreciate starting out. To learn more, check out my full InMotion hosting review.

GreenGeeks – Best for developers who prioritize eco-friendly hosting



Normally $34.95/month

Unlimited SSD web space

10 cPanel accounts

Eco-friendly hosting

GreenGeeks offers environmentally-conscious web hosting services.

That means they leverage renewable energy to power their hosting solution—which is so cool. In fact, for every ampage of energy they use, they put back 3x that via renewable energy through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation.

They specialize in reseller hosting too. In fact, GreekGeeks offers three different reseller plans:

Their packages can be purchased in quantities of 10 clients. The more clients you have, the more cost-effective it is per account.

If you fall somewhere in the middle of these tiers or have more than 50 clients, you can purchase additional accounts in bundles of 5.

The discounted pricing for additional accounts is:

RH-25 — $19.95 per month

RH-50 — $24.95 per month

RH-80 — $34.95 per month

All GreenGeeks reseller plans come with great benefits like:

Free SSL certificates

Free cPanel migrations

WHMCS licenses

White label services

GreenGeeks managed support

Free CDN integration

Nightly backups

As their name implies, GreenGeeks uses renewable energy to power their hosting services. They strive to make each of their servers carbon neutral. That means whatever carbon they contribute to the environment, they try to take out through various environmental initiatives.

So it’s a great option for those of you who are conscious of the environment and want to market green web hosting to your clients. They’ll also plant one tree for each hosting package they sell.

This reseller service is made with developers in mind. You’ll get multiple PHP versions, MySQL databases, FTP accounts, support for Perl and Python, and access to the latest developer tools like WP-CLI, Git, Drush, and lots more.

All GreekGeeks reseller plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s definitely nice to have that assurance to fall back on.

HostGator – Best for cost-effective reseller plans



Starting at $19.95/month

Host unlimited domains

Free SSL certificate

45-day money back guarantee

HostGator is an industry leader in the web hosting space. On top of that, they also give you great reseller options.

They offer three different reseller plans:

As you can see, the price points for all three are within $5 of each other. Just remember that this is a promo rate. But you can lock in this introductory rate for your first 36 months.

All reseller plans come with great benefits like:

Unlimited domains

Free SSL certificate

Private name servers

Email accounts

FTP accounts

MySQL accounts

The plan you choose depends on your needs, of course. So pay attention to the bandwidth and storage for each package.

Fortunately, HostGator makes it easy for you to scale. If you start with the Aluminum or Copper plan, you can upgrade for free at any time.

All reseller plans come with free WHMCS billing software, which makes it easy for you to manage your clients.

You’ll also get WHM control panel for monitoring your server status, and setting limits for things like disk space and bandwidth for your clients.

If you’re already a reseller and want to switch providers, HostGator offers up to 80% off transfers and registrations.

HostGator guarantees a 99.9% uptime rate. So you won’t have to worry about your clients being upset with the performance of their website.

Another reason why I recommend HostGator for reseller hosting is because of their support.

They offer 24/7 customer service via phone and live chat. Automatic weekly backups and 24/7 server monitoring are standard as well. Plus, you’ll get a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than enough time to see if you’re satisfied with your plan.

Liquid Web – Best for hands-off server maintenance and upkeep



Starts at $99/month

Fully-managed services

Free WHMCS licenses

VPS, cloud, or dedicated hosting options

We’ve featured Liquid Web on our lists for best dedicated hosting plans and best VPS hosting plans—and for good reason. They offer great hosting services with high memory and storage, at an affordable price.

Their reseller hosting options are no exception. They offer both VPS and dedicated servers for resale. These come with a free WHMCS plugin as well as instant provisioning.

LiquidWeb also offers a WHMCS plugin for you to sell cloud VPS or cloud dedicated hosting products.

For their dedicated servers, Liquid Web has a number of lucrative plans that include a free WHMCS license. It should be noted, though, that’s only available to customers who have hosting services with Liquid Web already.

Those plans are as follows:

I recommend going with at least the Silver plan. The extra 8 GB and the terabyte of backups is entirely worth it for the price.

Here are a few more notable features to call out:

100% Uptime Service Level Agreement. This promises that if your site ever goes down due to their servers, Liquid Web will compensate you for the downtime.

This promises that if your site ever goes down due to their servers, Liquid Web will compensate you for the downtime. No SysAdmin required. Liquid Web handles any upkeep and maintenance you might need for your server—so you won’t have to hire someone to do it for you.

Liquid Web handles any upkeep and maintenance you might need for your server—so you won’t have to hire someone to do it for you. Free DDoS protection. Their network is highly secure, layered with multi-level DDoS attack prevention systems.

To get started you’ll have to apply for their reseller program. Doing so is as easy as filling out a form indicating the products you’re interested in, your contact info, and information about your business.

A2 Hosting – Best for scaling small-to-medium-sized client lists



Normally $18.99/month

WHM Control Panel

Free domain and SSL certificate

Anytime money back guarantee

A2 Hosting offers some of the fastest speeds for web hosting out there. They’re also very reliable in terms of uptime. Both of which are crucial in the web hosting industry.

Their reseller choices are great for those of you who want a quality service in a low-to-mid price range. Here’s an overview of A2’s entry-level reseller hosting plans.

These prices reflect signing up for three years. Signing up for a shorter period of time will increase the price. Kickstart, for example, is $24.99 per month for a single year, or $34.99 paying month to month.

In addition to these plans, A2 offers four more, so scaling up won’t be an issue.

You’ll notice that they have regular and “Turbo” plans. I’d highly recommend going with the Turbo plans, as that is the only way to get A2’s legendary speed. The regular plans are fine, but if you are in the reseller game, providing your clients with the best possible performance is going to help you grow.

Note that with the entry level hosting plans, Kickstart and Turbo Kickstart, you don’t get free WHMCS, which is crucial for client management.

You can buy the WHMCS add-on for $10 per month, but at that point, you might as well upgrade to a package that includes it for free.

With reseller plans above Kickstart, you can also have a greater number of client accounts. Unless you’re planning on keeping things small, I’d recommend starting with Launch or above.

In my A2 hosting review research I found that A2 Hosting is committed to a 99.9% uptime rate. Their servers are up to 20 times faster than their competitors (if you go with Turbo plans), and they have an amazing customer support system.

What is reseller hosting?

Reseller hosting makes it possible for you to sell web hosting to other people.

It’s essentially white label website hosting. You buy the service from a larger hosting company, and then resell that service to your clients.

The reseller focuses on marketing and sales while leaving all of the heavy-lifting to the larger hosting service.

With reseller hosting, you set the hosting prices for your clients. As long as the provider gets their monthly rate, the sky is the limit for what you can charge. Since you’ll be paying wholesale rates to the hosting company, there’s an opportunity for you to make substantial profit margins.

If you pitch it correctly, your clients will love this option. You become a one-stop-shop for their website. You’re already handling things like development and design, so why not handle the hosting as well?

Who is reseller hosting for?

If you’re launching a website from scratch, or you’re just looking for a new web hosting provider, reseller hosting is not for you.

For the most part, reseller hosting is for web developers, web designers, and agencies.

However, if you’re an entrepreneur in the tech space, you might see an opportunity here to earn extra money as a reseller.

For example, if you own a local computer shop, you could potentially start reselling hosting packages to customers in your community.

Whether you’re a solo developer, large enterprise, or anywhere in-between, reseller hosting is suitable if you’re planning to manage at least 10 websites or more. Anything less than that won’t really be worth your time or effort.

Aside from the additional profits you can make from your current client packages, reseller hosting is a great way to retain your customers for the long term.

If you develop and design a website for someone, they won’t need your services forever. But if you can simultaneously manage their hosting service, then you’ll continue to get recurring income long after your development work for them is complete.

The Top Reseller Hosting Plans in Summary

Since every website needs a hosting provider, you have no shortage of potential customers to target. But success as a reseller is directly tied to finding the right hosting partner.

SiteGround and InMotion Hosting are my top choices for the best reseller hosting providers. They offer cost-effective plans and greater ease of use that help them edge forward their competitors.

