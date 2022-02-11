Compare The Best Point of Sales (POS) Systems

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best point of sales system for most people is Square or Lightspeed.

Modern point-of-sale (POS) solutions are flexible and offer a wide array of fantastic features. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing POS software or buy a brand new point-of-sale system, this guide will help you find the best one for your needs.

The 9 Best POS Systems

Square POS – Best for Selling In-Person and Online

Lightspeed – Best for Retail

Shopify – Best for Ecommerce

PayCafe – Best for Advanced Reporting

Quickbooks POS – Best POS System Without Monthly Fees

Helcim – Best for Lowering Transaction Costs

Revel – Best for Multi-Location Businesses

Vend – Best for Retailers

TouchBistro – Best for Restaurants and Food Service

There are a lot of really great POS systems out there. I considered all of them, and narrowed my top list down to the nine best. Each excels at the basics, and then goes beyond to offer features that make them uniquely qualified for certain business needs.

I’ve reviewed each system below, offering my insights on what makes them great and calling out potential weaknesses that I noted.

Read on to discover which POS system is right for you.

Square – Best for Selling In-Person and Online

Visit Square

100% free to download

Use your own device for POS

Doubles as a credit card processor

Real-time analytics & reporting

Get Started Now



Square POS is one of the most common and well-recognized POS systems out there.

I see them in retail locations where I do the majority of my in-person shopping. You likely have, too, especially if you’ve been to a farmer’s market, pop-up shop, or food truck recently.

There’s a good reason for that: Flexibility. Square lets you turn your own devices such as a cell phone or tablet into a POS system without having to buy extra hardware.

For those who do want hardware, you can purchase it directly from Square, including:

Square register

Square Reader for contactless and chip payments

Square Reader for magstripe

Square standup for contactless and chip

Square terminal

It all depends on the type of business you have. For coffee shops or boutique clothing stores, the register and standup terminal would be the best options. But for accepting payments on the go, you can turn your smartphone into a POS solution with the Square Reader for magstripe.

The versatility makes Square a popular choice among small business owners. Square doubles as a credit card processor, so you won’t need to integrate a third-party solution to accept payments.

You can also build a free website with Square, which is one less thing you have to pay for or use yet another vendor for. And every business needs a piece of online real estate.

Square is also known for its straightforward and transparent pricing. The software is 100% free to download and use. You won’t pay any hidden costs or monthly fees either. No matter how many sales you process, your only cost is the transaction rate, which is 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction.

It’s worth noting that Square does offer volume discounts for larger businesses. If you process more than $250k per year with an average order size over $15, contact their sales team for a custom solution.

It’s easy for you to view, manage, track, edit, and update your inventory with this Square. Square also provides real-time analytics and reporting and lets you create customer profiles to manage your customers better.

One potential drawback of Square is if your business scales too quickly. Some users complain that their accounts were placed on hold for large transaction volumes, as the system has security protocols in place to protect against fraudulent charges.

Square is the best overall POS system today. I’d recommend it for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and even medium to large-sized companies.

Lightspeed – Best for Brick-And-Mortars



Visit Lightspeed

Starting at $69.99 per month

Best for inventory management

Ideal for retail stores

Use your own device

Get Started Now



Lightspeed is a lesser-known POS system compared to other options on our list. But it’s still one of the best in the biz for inventory management, especially if you are the bulk of your sales are in-person.

The company offers POS solutions for retailers, restaurants, hotels, and more. But for the purpose of this review, I’m going to focus on the retail POS system.

Lightspeed’s inventory system makes it easy for you to save time with centralized purchasing catalogs that are integrated into the POS software. You can sell in bundles and manage multiple product variations, as well.

Track unit costs, get alerts for items that are low in stock, and even sell out-of-stock items that will be fulfilled upon arrival.

Lightspeed is ideal if your retail location requires special requests, like custom items, work orders, layaways, and purchase orders. You can meet all of these demands directly from your POS.

This makes it a popular choice for small business owners in the following categories:

Bike shops

Jewelry stores

Golf equipment

Pet supplies

Home decor

Sporting goods

Apparel

You can use Lightspeed with your own hardware from any device, regardless of the operating system. Lightspeed POS allows you to set up customer profiles for purchase history and lifetime value. You can also segment your customers into different categories.

There are five different price points for you to choose from, depending on the size of your operation:

Basic — $79 per month ($69 billed annually)

— $79 per month ($69 billed annually) Starter — $119 per month ($99 billed annually)

— $119 per month ($99 billed annually) Standard — $139 per month ($119 billed annually)

— $139 per month ($119 billed annually) Advanced — $189 per month ($169 billed annually)

— $189 per month ($169 billed annually) Pro — $259 per month ($229 billed annually)

Ecommerce integration begins at the Starter level, and the ability to connect your accounting software starts with the Standard plan.

For customer loyalty programs, you’ll need to upgrade to the Advanced package. Analytics are only available for Lightspeed Pro.

Additional registers can be added for $29 per month, each. You can also use Lightspeed as a payment processor. They charge 2.6% plus $0.10 per transaction.

The biggest drawback of Lightspeed is that it doesn’t have as many payment processing integrations as some of the other options on our list. This might be intentional, so they can convince you to use their processing system. Learn more and sign up here.

Shopify – Best for Ecommerce



Visit Shopify

Starting at $29 per month

Great for online stores

Inventory management

Included with many Shopify plans

Get Started Now



Shopify is one of the best ecommerce platforms on the market today.

And if you’re already using them for your online store, you should use Shopify POS as well. This will offer seamless integration and let your two systems work as one.

Your inventory is updated and managed in real-time across multiple locations for Internet and in-person sales. You can also manage transfers between locations and use Shopify for inventory forecasting.

Shopify makes it easy for you to create loyalty with profiles and tools for building customer loyalty programs.

Shopify POS also allows you to accept payments anywhere in store. That means no long lines (or at least less of them).

Since your ecommerce and in-store solution will be connected with Shopify POS, customers will have the ability to return or exchange an online purchase at a local retail location.

Shopify POS is included for free in the monthly cost of your Shopify plan. You’ll only pay extra for the processing fees.

Basic Shopify — $29 per month

2.7% for in-person transactions

2 staff accounts

Shopify — $79 per month

2.5% for in-person transactions

5 staff accounts

Unlimited staff POS PINs

1-5 store locations

Advanced Shopify — $299 per month

2.4% for in-person transactions

15 staff accounts

Unlimited staff POS PINs

Up to 8 store locations

For selling online with dozens of physical store locations, you’ll need to find something a bit more advanced than Shopify. But Shopify is perfect for easy setups and selling right away both online and in-person from a handful of brick-and-mortar stores.

If you’re currently using Shopify to sell online, then using Shopify POS for in-store transactions is a no-brainer. I’d also recommend Shopify If you’re in the market for a new POS system, and you’re looking to launch a new ecommerce store.

PayCafe – Best for Advanced Reporting



Visit PayCafe

24/7 customer support

Great ecommerce solution

In-depth reporting

Easy to set up

Try it today!



PayCafe offers a very comprehensive payment processing system.

They provide you with solutions to handle and process in-person credit card payments as well as a great online payment service. It’s a solid contender if you’re looking to build an ecommerce website along with your physical store.

Their credit card processing solutions are optimized to accept one-time, subscription, or invoice payments with just a few clicks. They also let you accept all major debit and credit cards as well as 135+ different currencies.

PayCafe’s reporting is absolutely standout too. They provide you with real-time metrics and data to show you how your business performs over time.

You’ll also be able to fully customize your reporting dashboard so you receive exactly the type of metrics you need to improve your sales.

Their pricing is obscured on the website. However, it starts as low as 2.49% per transaction. Learn more.

QuickBooks POS – Best POS System Without Monthly Fees



Visit QuickBooks

Starting at $1,200

One time flat cost

Integrates with QuickBooks

POS hardware sold separately

Get Started Now



QuickBooks offers a great point-of-sale system along with their accounting and bookkeeping solutions.

If you’re already using Quickbooks, you should definitely consider them for your POS.

The benefit of using the same company for POS and accounting software is that your analytics and insights will be extremely accurate. Using QuickBooks POS can ultimately improve your bookkeeping process and accounting department.

Pricing for QuickBooks POS is a bit unique compared to the other options on our list. Rather than a monthly or annual rate, it’s a one-time purchase.

Basic — $1,200

Pro — $1,700

Multi-Store — $1,900

Note: All POS hardware is sold separately.

There are pros and cons to this pricing structure. It’s a high up-front cost, but it can save you money long-term if you plan to use it for a while. The downside is that upgrading isn’t simple. If you started with the Basic software and wanted to purchase Multi-Store one year later, you’d have to buy the new package separately.

Overall, the QuickBooks POS system is a decent standalone product. It has all of the basics you’d need to process transactions in person. But I’d only recommend it to those of you who want the best integration with QuickBooks accounting software. The POS system alone has its limitations.

Helcim – Best for Lowering Transaction Costs



Visit Helcim

Top-of-line POS hardware

Create an online store

Customized interchange rates

User-friendly ecommerce processing

Try it today!



Helcim is another all-in-one POS solution that lets you accept payments online and in-person.

I like them a lot because of their Intercharge Plus pricing. You can learn more about it on their site, but if you have ever looked at your payment processing fees, you know that the rates can vary widely depending on the card type, and whether sales are in-person or online.

With Intercharge Plus pricing, you wind up saving a lot more than you would with flat-rate and other processing fee structures.

They also offer high quality hardware, like the wireless Helcim Card Reader. It allows you to accept debit and credit cards from all the major companies. It also syncs across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices to allow you a flexible range of payment acceptance options.

They make it easy to get an online store off the ground. You can actually create one right on their website. It’s incredibly easy to use. You don’t need to be a web developer or even know how to code. And you can transfer your existing product catalog to their store in minutes.

Naturally, the site comes with the Helcim payment processor built-in for a seamless shopping experience.

There are a lot of great-looking themes for your online store too, so choosing one for your brand should be easy.

As for pricing, there is no monthly fee and average transactions rates vary depending on your monthly volume. Sign up today.

Revel – Best for Multi-Location Businesses



Visit Revel

Software starts at $99

Installation starts at $649

Advanced CRM features

Centralized management system

Get Started Now



Revel offers POS systems for retail, restaurants, bars, and quick-serve businesses. Revel is a hybrid POS, using a combination of the cloud and your local network to store information. That means you don’t need to worry if you lose a connection. You can still process transactions.

If you’re a small business owner with multiple locations, Revel has a centralized management system that standardizes everything across each site.

Revel has a wide range of hardware options for you to choose from, depending on the type of business you have and your in-store layout:

Apple iPads

iPad stands

Self-service kiosks

Barcode scanners

Printers

Payment devices

Networking

Cash drawer and till

While other POS systems on the market encourage you to use your own devices, Revel strongly recommends that you buy hardware directly from them for everything to go smoothly. So this will be an added cost.

Speaking of price, the Revel POS software starts at $99 per month per terminal. It’s a bit pricey compared to the competition, especially for a small business owner. Installation and onboarding starts at $649. Contact their sales team for a quote on processing fees.

Revel POS software contracts are billed annually, with a minimum 3-year contract required. So you won’t have the flexibility to change or cancel in the short term.

Revel’s high prices are justified if you plan to take advantage of their CRM features. They offer tools for customer insights, segmenting customers, connecting with marketing campaigns, managing appointments, and more.

Their system provides you a fantastic customer loyalty experience too.

If you can afford the high monthly rates, installation fees, and hardware, Revel offers enterprise-grade POS systems for small businesses. But the price is something that can’t be overlooked, especially for a 3-year contract.

Vend – Best for Retailers



Visit Vend

14-day free trial

Starts at $99/month

Advanced analytics

Intended for small retailers

Get Started Now



Unlike other POS systems on the market today, Vend is an exclusively cloud-based POS solution. They don’t offer any on-site server deployment, which is great for small business owners, although larger companies will find this to be a bit limiting.

The advantage here is the cross-platform consistency. The system looks the same on the front end, regardless of the hardware you’re using.

Vend is a bit different compared to other POS solutions on our list. They don’t sell any hardware, and they don’t process payments.

Instead, you’ll have to use Vend to integrate with third-party solutions for things like payment processing or other needs. But the benefit here is the software’s simplicity.

Vend is intended for small retailers. It’s not made for bars, restaurants, or food trucks.

Here’s an overview of the Vend POS plans and pricing:

Lite — $119 per month (or $99 billed annually)

— $119 per month (or $99 billed annually) Pro — $159 per month (or $129 billed annually)

The Lite plan has a $20,000 monthly turnover limit. If you exceed this limit three times in a 12 month period, you’ll be upgraded to the Pro plan.

Both Lite and Pro come with just one register. Additional registers cost $59 per month or $49 per month with an annual plan.

Vend Pro offers added features like advanced analytics and reporting, gift cards, promotions, ecommerce channels, multi-outlet retail management, and API access.

Larger companies can request a custom solution with Vend Enterprise. This comes with a dedicated account manager and custom onboarding. But if you outgrow the Pro plan, I’d look elsewhere for POS software.

Vend is perfect for small retail shops with just one register. You aren’t forced to buy expensive hardware, and the system is easy to use. Try Vend for free with a 14-day trial.

TouchBistro – Best for Restaurants and Food Service



Visit TouchBistro

Starts at $69 per month

Industry-specific POS solution

Great for restaurants & bars

All-in-one solution

Get Started Now



As the name implies, TouchBistro is an industry-specific POS solution. They offer tools for full-service restaurants, bars, clubs, food trucks, breweries, and quick service food or drink businesses.

There’s a lot less setup these businesses have to do to get everything right. Reservations, table seating, delivers, menu changes–it’s all built right into the software.

Some of the top features of TouchBistro include:

Tableside ordering

Reporting & analytics

Table management

Payment processing

Staff management

CRM

Menu management

Inventory management

TouchBistro is an all-in-one solution that allows you to set up self-ordering kiosks, a kitchen display system, and customer-facing displays for takeout. It’s essentially everything you would need in a POS system if you are in the food service industry.

You can even integrate your POS with online ordering. Take reservations, set up a customer loyalty program; TouchBistro does it all.

With TouchBistro, you have the option to use your own hardware and just buy the software. Alternatively, you can bundle the software and hardware with your plan. Let’s take a look at each option.

Solo — 1 License

Software only — $69 per month

Software & hardware bundle — $105 per month

Dual — 2 Licenses

Software only — $129 per month

Software & hardware bundle — $209 per month

Team — Up to 5 Licenses

Software only — $249 per month

Software & hardware bundle — $359 per month

Unlimited — 6+ Licenses

Software only — $399 per month

Software & hardware bundle — $539 per month

Note: All plans are billed annually.

TouchBistro has outstanding 24/7 customer support via phone and email. They also offer training services for large operations. Their staff is comprised of actual food service managers, servers, and owners. So they know exactly how to address your needs and challenges.

While TouchBistro is hands-down our top recommendation for restaurant POS software, there are a few things to keep in mind before you get started.

The system is not entirely cloud-based, so you’ll need to run it on a local network as well. So it’s not the best fit for those of you who operate with an unstable or unreliable Internet connection. TouchBistro runs on an Apple-based infrastructure. If you want an Android or Windows POS system, this is not the best choice for your restaurant.

How to Find the Best POS System

What makes a great POS system?

As you’re evaluating potential options, there are certain factors that you should be looking for. This is the same methodology that I used when I wrote this guide. I’ll explain each feature and why it matters below.

Payment Processing

First and foremost, your POS system needs to process payments. Some options have built-in payment processors, while others have third-party integrations.

So if you’re currently using a payment processor and you don’t want to switch, make sure to choose a POS system that can integrate with that company.

Ecommerce Capabilities

If you’re selling online or plan to sell online, you should look for a POS system that integrates with your ecommerce store. Otherwise, you can run into problems with things like inventory management.

For those of you just selling in-store now but plan to enter the ecommerce market, I’d recommend an all-in-one solution like Shopify. Shopify POS is free with any Shopify ecommerce plan.

Setup and Ease of Use

The best POS systems have a simple set up process. Some don’t even require any hardware purchases. It’s as simple as installing software on your own device.

Other solutions require you to purchase hardware directly through them. These setups are usually a bit more challenging, but not always complex.

Once your POS is up and running, it’s critical that the solution is easy for your staff to use. If you’re in the restaurant or retail industry, there’s a good chance you have lots of part-time workers and have high employee turnover. So training and daily use with the POS software needs to be as simple as possible.

Inventory Management

Most POS solutions offer some form of inventory management. Some plans are better than others. You may need to upgrade your plan in order to get the full benefits of tracking inventory.

If you just have one location and you’re not selling online, this feature may not be that important to your business. But for those of you with a more extensive operation, proper inventory management is a must-have.

Hardware

Do you want to use your own hardware or buy equipment when you purchase POS software?

There are lots of factors that go into this decision. Price could be one of them, but that’s not always the case. Hardware can also impact the ease of use, which we already discussed.

The type of hardware you use will also depend on the type of business you have. For example, if you run a coffee shop, you’ll probably want a customer-facing POS terminal behind the counter. But other retail locations may prefer a mobile POS for staff to use out on the floor.

Industry and Type of Business

Some POS solutions are industry-specific. For example, TouchBistro is the best choice for businesses in the food service industry. Lightspeed is the best for custom orders.

The size of your business matters when choosing a POS system as well. If you have just one small retail location with one register, Vend would be a top choice for you to consider. But if you want to scale with multiple registers and several locations, you’d be better off with a solution like Square.

The Value of a POS System

Today’s point-of-sale systems do much more than just process payments. These systems make it possible for you to operate your entire business. You can:

Manage inventory and employees

Track and analyze crucial sales metrics

Integrate your POS with customer loyalty programs, email marketing tools, accounting systems, payment processors, ecommerce platforms, and more

Access the data from anywhere on mobile

And while improving your business, a POS helps enhance the overall customer experience by speeding up your in-store sales process, eliminating manual tasks, and improving the accuracy of your reporting.

The Top POS (Point of Sale) Systems in Summary

Choosing the right POS software is crucial to the success of your business. These modern solutions do so much more than just process payments.

You can use them to sync inventory with your registers, connect your online store with in-person sales, and centralize your bookkeeping. Transactions are easy for customers, who can pay in multiple ways. And everything is easier on the backend for your employees and business.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/best-point-of-sales-systems-pos/