Compare The Best Performance Management Software

Performance management software helps automate your system of employee reviews, recognition, and growth. It eliminates the guesswork and paperwork by centralizing data on every worker’s goals, accomplishments, and success over time.

You can quickly and effectively recognize top performers, help underperformers improve, gauge workforce satisfaction, and build a motivated and satisfied team. Accomplish all this and more with performance management software.

The Top 5 Best Performance Management Software

15Five – Best Performance Management Software For Remote Teams

Lattice – Best For Continuous Performance Management

Engagedly – Best Performance Management Software For Employee Engagement

Namely – Best Performance Management Software For Mid-Sized Businesses

ClearCompany – Best Custom Performance Management Software

All of the top five excel at automating the employee review process and keeping related data in a centralized location.

Where each tool differs is in how they tackle the biggest pain points a company has when it comes to managing employees and the work they do. Some perform better than others in aspects such as:

Providing employee feedback

Setting and managing goals

Analyzing performance

Developing and retaining talent

Read on to learn more and find the performance management software perfect for your needs.

15Five — Best Performance Management Software For Remote Teams

Weekly reviews included

Research-based question bank

Easy to set and modify goals

Feedback on demand

Today, more than ever before, businesses of all shapes and sizes are running remotely. This can be challenging from a management perspective, as you’re not getting the in-person interaction that you’d normally have in a traditional office environment.

But remote work is the way of the future, so organizations must adapt to keep their employees engaged.

15Five is our top recommendation for remote team performance management. The software provides managers the resources and tools required to keep their staff engaged from anywhere.

The software is used by brands like Capital One, Spotify, and Credit Karma—all of which have remote employees.

I like 15Five because it has the ability to give employees a voice. It’s easy for them to update managers with challenges or recent wins that they’ve experienced. The software helps maintain a close-knit company culture, even as teams work remotely.

The software comes with features and functionality like:

Question banks

Slack integration

iOS and Android mobile apps

Survey templates

Admin controls

Self-reviews

1:1 assessments

Polls

Objectives (OKRs)

HRIS integration

The list goes on and on. Not every feature is available for all plans. Here’s a look at the plan types and rates offered by 15Five:

Free – $0 (for up to 20 people)

Basic – $7 per employee per month

Plus – $14 per employee per month

Performance – Custom pricing

Regardless of your team size or industry, 15Five can accommodate your needs. All rates are based on an annual contract.

Lattice — Best For Continuous Performance Management



User-friendly interface

Nine-box scatter plot reports

Great employee growth tools

Customizable review templates

Lattice is one of the best performance management systems on the market today. The software makes it easy for leaders to empower employees, create winning cultures, and inspire high-performing teams.

More than 1,800+ businesses use Lattice for performance management, including companies like Asana, Reddit, and Slack.

The software has everything your managers need to provide continuous performance management. You’ll benefit from features and functionality for things like:

Individual performance reviews

Real-time feedback and constructive criticism

1:1 collaborations

Employee goals

Praise and recognition for achievements

Status updates

Lattice also comes with tools for people analytics, question templates, and company benchmarks to help measure the health of your total organizational culture.

The software seamlessly integrates with other tools that you’re using, like BambooHR, Zenefits, Workday, Slack, G Suite, and more.

Lattice is designed for everyone. The software works great from multiple perspectives, including managers, employees, and HR departments.

Whether you have three employees, 30 employees, or 3,000+ employees, Lattice is equipped to accommodate your needs. To learn more about plans and pricing, request a demo to get started.

Engagedly — Best Performance Management Software For Employee Engagement



Encourages employee engagement

Robust recognition & rewards

On-demand employee feedback

Built-in LMS

Engagedly is another platform built for continuous performance management. The software allows managers to give and receive feedback in real-time.

As you can guess from the name, Engagedly strives to build employee engagement. They make it easy for management to set up frequent check-ins, reviews, and competency assessments to keep their staff highly engaged.

The software comes with helpful features and functionality like:

Gamification

Employee recognition

Awards points and badges

Social praise and shout outs

Employee surveys and feedback

Learning management system

Mentoring program

Anonymous feedback

As you can see, all of these cool capabilities give your employees more of an incentive to participate and view their performance in a positive light. Engagedly comes with arguably the best mobile app in this category as well. Everything can be managed from the palm of your hand, whether you’re a manager or employee.

So much data might seem a bit overwhelming. But Engagedly provides managers with in-depth analysis of incoming and outgoing feedback. It’s easy to quickly understand what’s going on so you can make actionable decisions.

Engagedly is user-friendly, and you can deploy it within hours. Request a free demo to get started.

Namely — Best Performance Management Software For Mid-Sized Businesses



Set weighted goals

Easy new hire onboarding

360-degree employee management

Total review customization

Namely is branded as a “people operations platform.” It’s an all-in-one HR solution with a wide range of products and tools for recruiting, benefits administration, payroll, and more.

The software is definitely designed for larger organizations and mid-sized companies. It’s trusted by 1,400+ HR professionals worldwide.

Performance management falls within the talent management scope of the software. You’ll also benefit from features that go above and beyond assessments, like:

Paperless onboarding and e-signature

Employee and company-level goal planning

Automated review cycles

Define competencies

Employee recognition and appreciation

Custom templates

Namely offers unlimited reviews, so you can run performance assessments as frequently as you desire.

The Namely HR package also comes with tools for an employee directory, time-off management, and more. So if you’re only looking for a performance management tool on its own, this probably won’t be the best option for you.

But for midsize organizations seeking a total HR solution with the ability to add-on features beyond performance management, Namely is perfect for your needs.

ClearCompany — Best Custom Performance Management Software



Time-based reviews

Real-time feedback

Goal planning

Peer reviews

ClearCompany has been a player in the talent management space for 15 years. More than 2,000+ businesses trust this platform for performance management and applicant tracking.

They work with companies across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, hospitality, nonprofit, government, retail, technology, skilled labor, energy, education, finance, and more.

I like ClearCompany’s software because it’s flexible and highly customizable. You can create your own scales, sections, and questions. You’re also able to do things like setting up a multi-stage review process with approval and timed stages.

Other top highlights of ClearCompany include:

Time-based reviews

Peer reviews

Mobile performance reviews

Goal planning

Real-time feedback

Employee recognition

Reporting and analytics

In addition to performance management, you can also use the software for recruiting, onboarding, and employee engagement. Overall, ClearCompany can do as much or as little as you need it to do. It’s robust, intuitive, and user-friendly.

If it sounds like ClearCompany is right for you, get a free demo and request a quote.

How to Find the Best Performance Management Software For You

Most performance management solutions will have similar features. All of the tools on our list accommodate digital performance reviews. But beyond those basic features, there are certain factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re evaluating different options.

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” performance management tool. So use the methodology below to determine what’s best for your unique situation.

360-Degree Feedback

The best performance management software goes above and beyond management feedback. To get a full scope of how your staff is performing, the software should allow for peer reviews, self-assessments, client reviews, and more.

Even the best managers can’t monitor an employee every minute of the day, nor should they have to. So 360-degree feedback is the best way to get a fair and honest assessment from multiple vantage points.

Furthermore, employees should be able to evaluate management’s performance as well. All of this feedback should be facilitated in real-time.

Recognition and Rewards

Do performance reviews tend to have a negative connotation in your business? That shouldn’t be the case. The best way to change that mindset and improve your company culture is by praising your staff for a job well done.

Look for a software that allows you to give points, badges, and other rewards to recognize achievements.

This type of positive reinforcement will keep your top-performers motivated and give other employees something to strive for.

Goal Planning

It’s tough for employees to perform well if they don’t know what you expect from them. So I recommend a performance management solution with goal planning features.

This will give your staff an actionable plan to ensure they’re doing what you expect of them.

Since all of this information is digital, they can access the goal planning and corresponding strategies from anywhere, anytime, including a mobile app. They don’t have to try and remember what was said during an annual or quarterly review.

HR Tools

Some performance management solutions are bundled within complete HR solutions. So you might see features for things like employee onboarding, applicant tracking, payroll, time-off management, benefits administration, and more.

While these extras are great to have, not every business needs them. Only consider this type of software if you require a complete HR solution. Otherwise, you’ll likely be paying extra for features you’ll never use.

The Top Performance Management Software in Summary

The best performance management software takes annual or quarterly employee reviews to the next level. Rather than waiting until the end of the year, managers and employees alike can provide continuous feedback all year.

These tools keep your staff engaged, motivated, and ensure everyone is on the same page about what needs to be done. Regardless of your business size or industry, you can use this guide to find the best performance management software for you.

