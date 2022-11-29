Compare The Best Online Incorporation Services

By Lars Lofgren

The best online incorporation service for most people is ZenBusiness because it makes a complicated process smooth and stress-free.

For four weeks, our dedicated research team analyzed the 13 viable business incorporation services available online. We spent hours studying 1,152 customer reviews and measured each brand against 12 criteria points. With this intensive research, we narrowed the list of the best online incorporation services down to 11 outstanding brands. In this guide, you’ll learn all about why we love these top brands—and why we didn’t pick the other two options.

The Top 11 Best Online Incorporation Services

Each of the online incorporation services on our list is an excellent choice for different reasons. But thanks to the unique and reliable way it guides users through the incorporation process, the all-around top pick for most people is ZenBusiness.

How We Evaluate the Best Online Incorporation Service Companies

Are you wondering why some companies made our list and some didn’t? In this section, we lay out the methodology we used to choose the top online incorporation services. If you want to skip ahead to the product reviews, you can do that too.

How We Qualify the Online Incorporation Services for Consideration

Our first round of research identified 13 brands that provide online incorporation services.

BizFilings, Harbor Compliance, Inc Authority, Incfile, Incorporate.com, LegalZoom, LegalNature, MyCompanyWorks, MyCorporation, Northwest Registered Agent, Rocket Lawyer, Swyft Filings, ZenBusiness

Most of these companies were excellent. How did we know? Because we defined 12 criteria points that make an incorporation service worth it for a user, including six core criteria.

Help when you need it: Because incorporating a company can be complicated yet important to get right, users may have questions as they work. Only services with dependable customer support made our top list.

Because incorporating a company can be complicated yet important to get right, users may have questions as they work. Only services with dependable customer support made our top list. Simple and intuitive: The paperwork involved in business incorporation is confusing to most of us, and an online incorporation tool should make that process simpler—not more confusing.

The paperwork involved in business incorporation is confusing to most of us, and an online incorporation tool should make that process simpler—not more confusing. Quickly form your business: Paperwork is notorious for moving slowly through local, state, and federal channels. The services on our list offer speedy business formation, with some even offering free expedited processing.

Paperwork is notorious for moving slowly through local, state, and federal channels. The services on our list offer speedy business formation, with some even offering free expedited processing. Value for your money: We excluded services that cost an exorbitant amount without offering any real value for the extra expense. At the same time, we took a hard look at the pricing packages for the companies that stayed, noting which ones are truly budget-friendly and which ones come with a lot of upcharges.

We excluded services that cost an exorbitant amount without offering any real value for the extra expense. At the same time, we took a hard look at the pricing packages for the companies that stayed, noting which ones are truly budget-friendly and which ones come with a lot of upcharges. Registered agent services: If you want someone else to accept mail, tax, and legal documents on behalf of your business, you can find this feature bundled into several of our top online incorporation services.

If you want someone else to accept mail, tax, and legal documents on behalf of your business, you can find this feature bundled into several of our top online incorporation services. Stay compliant with ease: Most states require businesses to file annual reports, along with other measures that keep things legal. Several of the companies on our top list provide compliance services, as well as reminders to keep you on track.

These criteria helped us weed out two companies, leaving us with 11 top online incorporation services.

We dove deep into each one to make it easy for you to choose the best service for your needs.

How We Narrowed the List of Qualified Online Incorporation Services

You’re probably wondering why we knocked two companies off our top list. Let’s take a look at both services and the reasons they didn’t make the cut.

Incorporate.com: While this incorporation service has roots going back over a hundred years, its pricing is higher than competitors—and for no good reason. You can get the same services at more reasonable prices from several of the top companies on our list.

MyCorporation: Like Incorporate.com, MyCorporation offers its services at prices that exceed the norm for this industry—without having a solid reason for doing so.

The Top Online Incorporation Service Companies Left Standing

The majority of our readers can find everything they need from ZenBusiness or Incfile.

Match Your Scenario to the Right Online Incorporation Solution

If you’re not sure which incorporation service to use, this section will walk through several scenarios that could be relevant to you. In each scenario section, we’ll suggest two services that would meet those needs.

You need some extra help incorporating your business

You want the best value

You want the simplest and easiest incorporation process without the extras

You need a registered agent service in addition to incorporation

You need to incorporate your business quickly

You need access to legal services as well

You need some extra help incorporating your business

Best Option: ZenBusiness

If you’re struggling to navigate the paperwork needed to form your LLC, C corp, or S corp, ZenBusiness offers several helpful tools to help you figure it all out:

A dedicated bot that guides you through each step

ZenBusiness Academy, a free resource of video courses for small businesses

Informative blogs and articles

Customer support via phone, email, and chat, with agents available on weekends

An intuitive, user-friendly layout

ZenBusiness’s bot guides you through every step of the business formation process.

Another great choice: LegalZoom

One downside to ZenBusiness is that it doesn’t come with the services to support the creation of non-profits. That’s where LegalZoom comes in. LegalZoom lets you form non-profits, LLCs, C corps, and S corps.

Like ZenBusiness, LegalZoom offers users an extensive library of resources to help beginners understand the process of business incorporation. It also provides U.S.-based phone support on weekdays and weekends.

If you need a proverbial shoulder to lean on as you incorporate your business, keep these factors in mind:

Customer Support: how easily can you reach a customer service agent? Which days and hours are agents available to help?

how easily can you reach a customer service agent? Which days and hours are agents available to help? Ease of Use: can you easily check the status of your documents, locate past communications within the service, and navigate the website?

can you easily check the status of your documents, locate past communications within the service, and navigate the website? Customer Satisfaction: read customer reviews before you make a decision. Pay attention to whether or not the service solved the customers’ problems. How satisfied were they with the service?

read customer reviews before you make a decision. Pay attention to whether or not the service solved the customers’ problems. How satisfied were they with the service? Type of Business Structure: which business structures—LLCs, sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, non-profits, cooperatives—does the incorporation service support? Does it support the structure you need to incorporate?

which business structures—LLCs, sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, non-profits, cooperatives—does the incorporation service support? Does it support the structure you need to incorporate? Resources: How many educational guides and articles does the service have to help newer business owners understand the ins and outs of doing business?

You want the best value

Best Option: Incfile

If you want the most bang for your buck, Incfile offers a wealth of valuable features in budget-friendly packages. For example, Incfile’s Gold Package for LLC formation comes with:

Incorporation paperwork completed on your behalf

Name availability verification

Processing on a next-business-day basis

Online Incfile dashboard and communication portal

Free registered agent services for one year

An employer identification number (EIN)

Personalized operating agreements and bylaws

Lifetime compliance alerts

Business tax consultation services

All of these services come with a one-time price of $199 plus state filing fees. To continue receiving registered agent services, you’ll pay $119 yearly after the first year.

Incfile’s user-friendly dashboard helps your business stay organized.

Another great choice: Swyft Filings

If you won’t need registered agent services, Swyft Filings offers excellent value with its Standard Package—which is comparable to Incfile’s Gold Package. For $149 plus state filing fees, you’ll receive:

Completion of incorporation paperwork

A one-hour business tax consultation

Custom operating agreement

EIN

Name availability verification

Compliance reminders

While Swyft Filings also offers registered agent services, you’ll need to pay $149 every three months. This is much pricier than Incfile’s $199 for the first year. We recommend Swyft Filings for people who can get everything organized in a single quarter without needing further services.

If you’re looking for a high-value service that won’t break the bank, here’s what to keep in mind:

Pricing: before you commit to a service that looks budget-friendly, find out what’s included in the initial price and how often you’ll need to pay a renewal fee.

You want the simplest and easiest incorporation process without the extras

Best Option: Incfile

The best no-frills business incorporation service is Incfile. It’s free to file and prepare your business’s articles of organization with Incfile. Best of all, you’ll still get customer support, unlimited name searches, and one free year of Incfile’s registered agent service.

However, you’ll still need to pay state filing fees. These vary dramatically, from $5 to form an LLC in California to $250 for the same incorporation in Alaska. If you need any additional services, you can order them à la carte.

Have Incfile figure out everything you need to do for a business license with a $99 package.

Another great choice: MyCompanyWorks

For just $59 plus your state’s filing fees, MyCompanyWorks takes care of your business incorporation. The company backs its services with a 90-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee—no questions asked. This is something most services don’t offer.

If you’re in the market for business incorporation and not much else, here’s what to pay attention to:

Ease of Use: does the service make it easy for users to complete important processes and stay organized?

does the service make it easy for users to complete important processes and stay organized? Customer Satisfaction: what do the public-facing customer reviews have to say about the company’s online incorporation service, specifically?

what do the public-facing customer reviews have to say about the company’s online incorporation service, specifically? Pricing: how much does the service cost? Does it come with a satisfaction guarantee?

You need a registered agent service in addition to incorporation

Best Option: Northwest Registered Agent

Maybe you run an ecommerce business with no physical location, and you don’t want to use your home address for your business. Or maybe you own a restaurant and want to avoid receiving sensitive documents with customers around. If you need privacy of any kind, a registered agent service is the perfect solution.

Northwest Registered Agent offers comprehensive registered agent services designed to give you maximum privacy as a business owner. You’ll receive same-day local scans of documents sent to you, mail forwarding, annual compliance reminders, and easy access to your incorporation documents.

Register in as many jurisdictions as you need to with Northwest Registered Agents.

Another great choice: Incfile

Because it offers one free year of registered agent services, Incfile is an ideal choice if you’re still testing out the waters when it comes to using a registered agent other than yourself. If you decide you love it, you can renew the service year after year.

If you’re looking for a registered agent along with an online incorporation service, consider:

Registered Agent Services: what’s included with the registered agent service? Does the registered agent help the business stay compliant as well as receive mail and legal documents on behalf of the business?

You need to incorporate your business quickly

Best Option: Northwest Registered Agent

While most online incorporation services process documents within two to three weeks, Northwest Registered Agent can get everything filed on the same business day. For no extra charge. That’s what we call speedy service.

In addition to providing speedy service, Northwest Registered Agents provides detailed guides for registering a business in each state.

Another great choice: MyCompanyWorks

MyCompanyWorks guarantees same-day business processing for all paperwork submitted before 3 p.m. EST on a business day. Anything submitted after this time will be processed the next business day. Better yet, there’s no additional fee for this expedited process.

If you need to incorporate a business quickly, keep these points in mind:

Filing Time: how long does it take for the online incorporation service to file paperwork on behalf of your business? Does expedited processing cost extra?

You need access to legal services as well

Best Option: Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer helps you incorporate your business while also providing legal services specific to running a business. With a Rocket Lawyer subscription of $39 per month, you receive:

Answers to direct legal questions

30-minute consultations for legal matters

Templates for dozens of legal documents

Dispute protection on Rocket Lawyer documents

Free incorporation filing

Discounted registered agent services

Asking a lawyer a question is easy with Rocket Lawyer.

Another great choice: LegalNature

If you don’t need access to a lawyer but would like to have over 100 legal document templates at your disposal, try LegalNature. For just $119 a year on top of the $49 business formation fee, you’ll have what you need to run a legally sound business.

Those who need to pay extra-close attention to legal issues should consider:

Access to a Legal Team: do you want or need direct access to a lawyer and a larger legal team? If so, does the online incorporation service provide this? How quickly can you speak with a lawyer if you need one?

do you want or need direct access to a lawyer and a larger legal team? If so, does the online incorporation service provide this? How quickly can you speak with a lawyer if you need one? Legal Forms/Templates: how many legal templates and forms are included with the service? Can you easily edit, store, and access these documents on a dashboard or portal?

Online Incorporation Service Company Reviews

Starting any type of business is both exciting and overwhelming. Online business incorporation sites make the process smoother, but how do you know which one to pick?

In this section, we provide a detailed review of each of the top 11 online incorporation services. Our goal is to give you the information you need to make a decision sooner rather than later. That way, you can get back to running your business while one of these services takes care of the paperwork.

ZenBusiness – Best for Beginners

If you’ve never incorporated a business before, ZenBusiness is the perfect tool to get you started. Our favorite feature for beginners is the chatbot that guides you through the process of incorporating an LLC or corporation. It’s like having a pro sitting next to you and explaining each step in detail.

If you run into any problems, ZenBusiness offers the following customer support options:

Live chat: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST Email: An agent typically replies within one business day

An agent typically replies within one business day Phone: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST

One downside with ZenBusiness is that you can’t form a non-profit using its services. We’d love to see this feature included in the future—there are plenty of beginners in the non-profit space who could benefit from ZenBusiness’s easy-to-use tools.

What Makes ZenBusiness Great

ZenBusiness users praise the company’s intuitive interface, customer service, and reasonably quick filing speed. Most paperwork is filed within two to three weeks, but you can expedite the process for a fee: $50 for 4-6 day filing or $100 for 1-2 day filing.

We also appreciate ZenBusiness’s commitment to helping its customers stay compliant. Keeping in good standing with the state—or states—where you do business can be challenging, especially if you’re new to business ownership.

Depending on the state and type of business, you’ll likely need to submit an annual report to your state every year.

ZenBusiness offers a Worry-Free Compliance service in each of its pricing plans. The service will send you alerts when it’s time to submit paperwork—and it’ll file the documents on your behalf.

If you accidentally miss a deadline, ZenBusiness will deploy an expert to help you get back on track.

ZenBusiness’s Worry-Free Compliance service helps your business stay in good standing.

The Starter plan costs $49 a year for the first year and then $199 each year thereafter. It’s basically a less expensive first year of the Pro plan, which costs $199 per year. Regardless of which plan or service you use, you’ll need to pay state filing fees, too.

See our full ZenBusiness review for more information about this online incorporation service.

Incfile – Best for the Budget-Conscious

Some states—looking at you and your $520 filing fee for an LLC, Massachusetts—charge a lot of money for anyone wishing to incorporate a business. Nevada, Massachusetts, Alaska, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas are some of the pricier states. If you want to do business in one of these states, Incfile can help keep your costs down.

That’s because its incorporation service is 100% free. You can form a business using Incfile without paying the company a penny. You’ll only need to worry about state filing fees.

Even better, Incfile provides you with a free registered agent service for one year. If you like having a registered agent, you can continue this service for $119 a year.

One thing we wish we could see is weekend customer support options—agents are only reachable from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. But this is a small price to pay for a budget-friendly service.

What Makes Incfile Great

Incfile’s website is stylish and easy to navigate. For the most part, you won’t be wasting time trying to figure out where to find the services you need. The only detail that might be hard to find at first is pricing, but that’s because Incfile includes state filing fees in its plan pricing tiers.

Those filing an LLC in California, for example, will select both those options to see the resulting price—just $5 for Incfile’s Silver package because that’s the state filing fee. Massachusetts will still be a whopping $520, but that’s all the state’s fault—not Incfile’s.

If you choose a Gold or Platinum package, you’ll pay a package fee and a state fee, but you’ll receive plenty of benefits, including:

Lifetime compliance alerts

Business tax consultation

Legal document templates

Business banking account

Incfile also offers a plethora of à la carte services should you need them.

No matter what service you need to form your business, Incfile’s got you covered.

Check out our full review of Incfile for more detail on the pros and cons of this business formation service.

Northwest Registered Agent – Best for Maximum Privacy

Every state in the United States requires businesses to have a registered agent. This person can be you or someone else, and their job is to run a physical office to receive mail and legal documents on behalf of your business. You can act as your own registered agent, but if you want privacy, using a service like Northwest Registered Agent is a better idea.

As part of its registered agent service, Northwest Registered Agent will:

Keep your contact information private unless strictly necessary

List its business address on the paperwork instead of yours

Scan up to five mail documents a year for free

Provide pre-populated legal forms and templates

Send out annual compliance reminders

Automatic annual report filing

In addition to these services, Northwest offers online incorporation services so you can form your business and manage it from one platform.

One drawback to Northwest Registered Agent is that its pricing structure is difficult to pin down. You have to do a fair bit of searching to find it as there’s no pricing page. And while Northwest provides phone support, it’s unclear whether live chat is an option.

What Makes Northwest Registered Agent Great

In addition to its registered agent services, Northwest Registered Agent offers additional perks for reasonable prices. All of these extras can help your business secure even more privacy:

Virtual Office: for $29 a month, get a real office lease and suite number to act as your business address—phone service, document scanning, and mail forwarding are included

for $29 a month, get a real office lease and suite number to act as your business address—phone service, document scanning, and mail forwarding are included VoIP Phone: pay $9 a month for a business phone number, so you don’t have to use your personal number for your business

pay $9 a month for a business phone number, so you don’t have to use your personal number for your business Premium Mail Forwarding: at just $20 a month, Northwest will give you a business mailing address and the option to forward or scan all business mail

We should note that the virtual office service is only available in a handful of states—California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

If you live in one of these states, you can enjoy Northwest’s virtual office service for extra privacy.

To file documents for forming a business, you’ll pay $100 plus your state’s processing fee. You’ll also pay $125 for the registered agent service—and you can’t opt out of that. Dig deeper into this company in our detailed review.

Rocket Lawyer – Best for Ongoing Legal Support

Rocket Lawyer is an excellent combination of online incorporation services and legal support. While these services are available on a pick-what-you-need basis, the Rocket Lawyer subscription provides the best value.

For $39 a month, you’ll get full incorporation services, legal document templates, document dispute protection, direct answers to legal questions, and 30-minute consultations with a lawyer.

Any business that needs legal support regularly would benefit from Rocket Lawyer’s services. You can test most of these tools out with Rocket Lawyer’s seven-day free trial, but keep in mind that some user reviews stated that canceling this free trial is difficult to do.

What Makes Rocket Lawyer Great

Our open-source research showed that users found Rocket Lawyer easy to use, which is important when legal situations are on the line. Rocket Lawyer’s document builder features step-by-step instructions to help you create all the paperwork you need for your business.

The website is intuitive and easy to navigate. Legal issues are sorted into categories. Each category contains the legal documents you might need to use, FAQs for a specific legal issue, and a box for you to submit questions to a lawyer.

This page about LLC formation includes links to relevant documents, FAQs, and an Ask a Lawyer box at the bottom of the page.

If you want to use one single document or ask a lawyer one question, you’ll pay a hefty price—$39.99 for each document and $49.99 per question. Anyone needing ongoing legal support, including legal documents, would be better off with a monthly subscription of $39.99 a month.

Learn more about Rocket Lawyer in our detailed review.

LegalNature – Best for DIY Legal Forms

If you’ve got legal experience or won’t need ongoing legal support, LegalNature provides business incorporation services plus all the legal forms your company might need.

While LegalNature walks you through each legal form to make sure it gets filled out correctly, the company doesn’t offer any lawyer consultations or Q&A sessions. We love that the services LegalNature does offer are easy to buy individually—and at reasonable prices.

If all you need is DIY legal documents, you’ll pay an annual fee of $119 for an all-you-can-use buffet of documents and forms. Easily add business formation services, certified copies, registered agent services, foreign entity registration, or articles of amendment to your plan as needed.

What Makes LegalNature Great

LegalNature excels at customer service. If you end up needing extra support or experience a technical glitch, you can reach an actual human from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST, and both weekend days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST.

The reviews we studied also praised how simple and quick it is to customize legal documents with LegalNature.

And even though the company doesn’t provide a timeline for how quickly they process business formation paperwork, users had few negative things to say about the business formation service.

An example of LegalNature’s LLC Operating Agreement Amendment document.

LegalNature is one of the most budget-friendly business incorporation and legal document template services around. A year of unlimited documents is $119, and the business incorporation service costs $49 plus your state’s filing fee.

Dig deeper into what Legal Nature offers in our complete review.

LegalZoom – Best Buffet of Business Services

It can be exhausting to do your taxes with one online service, incorporate your company with another service, and use yet another online company for as-needed legal services. If you need a robust array of business services, LegalZoom enables you to do them all from one platform.

Here’s what LegalZoom offers:

Online business incorporation for LLCs, corporations, non-profits, DBA, and sole proprietorships

Registered agent services

Business licenses

Virtual mailbox

Contracts and agreements

LZ Tax Services

Trademark registration and monitoring

Copyrights

Provisional patents

Attorney services

The packages are robust, and you can get a lot of these services for a single price—but not all of them. Still, this is the closest you’ll get to a buffet of business formation and management services.

What Makes LegalZoom Great

LegalZoom is easy to use, and those who just need a bit of support with business formation services can do so with a Basic or Pro package.

But LegalZoom’s Premium package is unique in that you get a qualified attorney to help you set your business up correctly. Not only that, but you get to choose the attorney from LegalZoom’s network yourself.

For the first 90 days after you begin the business formation process, you get unlimited 30-minute consultations with your attorney. You’ll also be able to make any necessary changes within those 90 days without paying extra.

As you go through the checkout process, you’ll be able to pick and choose all the business services you’ll need.

An example of a checkout cart including the Premium plan, a registered agent, and tax services.

It’s free—plus state fees—to form a business using LegalZoom’s Basic plan. You can add extra perks like tax preparation or a registered agent service as desired. The Pro plan starts at $249, and the Premium plan with attorney consultation begins at $399 plus your state’s filing fees.

about this impressive company in our full review.

BizFilings – Best for Entrepreneurs and New Businesses

First-time business owners may feel overwhelmed by the steps they need to take as they open a business for the first time. Just the idea of putting together a business startup checklist can seem overwhelming. What if you miss a step? With BizFilings, you won’t have to worry about that.

BizFilings offers its users a startup checklist to help keep track of important tasks. The BizFilings wizard leads you through every step of the business formation process, making sure you hit all the right points to stay compliant, acquire the licenses you need, and register trademarks.

Each of the BizFilings packages includes three months of registered agent services, but there’s a downside. After this initial period, the price climbs to $220 a year for a registered agent. This is a lot more than what competitors charge.

What Makes BizFilings Great

BizFilings shines in how it enables easy compliance and business management from one central dashboard. For example, the BizComply service automatically creates alerts based on your state and the type of business you incorporate.

You can access these alerts for important filing dates, meetings, and events right from your BizFilings dashboard. First-timers can feel extra nervous about remembering every little detail. After pouring their heart and soul into a business, they want it to remain in good standing.

That’s what BizFilings excels at helping you do. It also comes with an impressive resource library that assumes it’s your first time forming a business and walks you through every possible path you could take.

BizFilings offers a helpful collection of resources aimed at helping first-timers get started.

To view prices, you’ll need to select your state and business type. Packages generally begin at $99 plus state fees, and you can add on extra services as desired.

Harbor Compliance – Best for Compliance in Multiple States

As the name suggests, Harbor Compliance is dedicated to helping businesses stay out of hot water when it comes to renewing business licenses, submitting annual reports, keeping records, and meeting requirements.

If you run your businesses in more than one state, or if your business type comes with complicated compliance requirements, Harbor Compliance is an excellent choice.

What sets Harbor Compliance apart from other compliance tools is that it built an entire, award-winning software program dedicated to compliance. You can keep track of all your compliance tasks and deadlines from the compliance software dashboard.

Harbor Compliance also offers ComplianceAdviser, a custom package that can come with registered agent services, annual report filing, DBA renewal, compliance coaching, and more.

If you have any questions, it may be difficult to get help. Harbor Compliance’s customer support options are murky. There’s a phone number—and an email address—posted on the site’s Contact Us page, but no hours of operation are listed.

What Makes Harbor Compliance Great

Harbor Compliance’s power lies in its compliance software. In addition to a dashboard to keep track of all your compliance documents and to-dos, the software features five task managers:

Entity Manager: connects to the secretary of state databases and lets you visually track each of your businesses entities by state

connects to the secretary of state databases and lets you visually track each of your businesses entities by state License Manager: links to a nationwide database of licensing requirements and tracks your licenses, helping you stay current

links to a nationwide database of licensing requirements and tracks your licenses, helping you stay current Tax Manager: helps you meet local, state, and federal tax requirements

helps you meet local, state, and federal tax requirements Records Manager: gives you a place to store and easily access all your records, including formation documents and board meeting minutes

gives you a place to store and easily access all your records, including formation documents and board meeting minutes Registered Agent: links your Harbor Compliance registered agent service to an easily accessible dashboard, where you can receive scanned documents and fill out forms

Together, these task managers make compliance easy for anyone doing business in multiple states. They’re also excellent for those of us who like to visually organize and keep track of important data.

An example of the Harbor Compliance software’s Entity Manager tool.

Forming an LLC with Harbor Compliance costs $99 plus state fees. It’s unclear what’s included in this price. If you want expedited processing, you’ll have to pay up to $499. You’ll have to schedule a demonstration of the compliance software to get a pricing quote.

Inc Authority – Best for Starting from Scratch

Are you starting a thrilling new business with no funding, no website, no organized plan, and no budget? Inc Authority is the online incorporation service that helps you get your act together and make your dream a reality.

First off, Inc Authority offers free LLC formation services. When you form an LLC with Inc Authority, you also receive one year of free registered agent services.

Once you become an Inc Authority client, you can access a variety of services, including business funding, website builders, compliance tools, payroll services, tax management, accounting services, logo creation, and trademark registration.

One drawback is that it’s hard to figure out the pricing for any of these services. You have to contact Inc Authority and speak with a business specialist for a quote.

What Makes Inc Authority Great

Inc Authority markets itself as the one-stop shop for startups, and that’s exactly what it is. The company has fast, friendly customer service to help answer all your questions as you get started with your new venture.

Agents are available via live chat and phone from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. You can also reach agents by email.

We also love that when you sign up for your free LLC, you get high-quality services, including:

Business credit and funding analysis to help you pay for your dream

A free tax planning consultation

An online client portal for easy access to all your incorporation documents

One free year of registered agent services

Full preparation and filing of your LLC

Another bonus is that Inc Authority provides a detailed, state-specific guide for how to form an LLC in all 50 states.

Each of these links leads to an impressively detailed guide to forming an LLC in that state.

To find out the cost of Inc Authority’s Premium Packages, you’ll need to contact the sales team.

Find out more about this one-stop startup shop in our complete review.

MyCompanyWorks – Best Expedited Incorporation Service

If you need to incorporate your business yesterday, MyCompanyWorks can get you the next-best thing: same-day paperwork processing. As long as you turn your paperwork in by 3 p.m. EST, that is.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until the next day. But the cherry on top is that MyCompanyWorks does not charge a single extra penny for this expedited service. With other services, you can end up paying hundreds of dollars for fast processing, so this is a big deal.

Prices begin at $59 plus state fees for business incorporation—same-day processing included. Even better? There’s a 90-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What Makes MyCompanyWorks Great

In addition to its unbeatable, same-day order processing, you can purchase MyCompanyWorks Premium either as a standalone service or as part of the Entrepreneur and Complete pricing packages. The interactive startup wizard makes each step easy.

MyCompanyWorks Premium provides users with business entity monitoring, a compliance management dashboard, compliance alerts, managed annual report service, and document uploading capabilities.

The company also comes with one of the most reasonably priced registered agent services around—just $99 a year. If you need to quickly incorporate and begin running your business, MyCompanyWorks is an excellent choice.

An overview of the MyCompanyWorks paperwork processing workflow.

The basic package costs $59 plus state fees, but if you pay $259 plus state fees for the Complete package, MyCompanyWorks Premium is included. Enter your state and business type to see the package features and pricing.

For more information about MyCompanyWorks, check out our extensive review.

Swyft Filings – Best for Dedicated Customer Support

If you want a personal experience from the comfort of your own home, Swyft Filings is the way to go. When you sign up to incorporate your business with Swyft Filings, you get assigned to a Business Specialist.

This specialist will give you their direct phone number and email address. They’ll help you work through the incorporation process, and when you have a question, you can call your specialist directly.

You’ll never have to repeat yourself over and over again because you’ll get to speak with the same specialist every time you have a question.

What Makes Swyft Filings Great

Swyft Filings provides users with a business specialist no matter what pricing tier they choose, and the lowest tier begins at $49 plus state filing fees. This lowest tier also gets users a one-hour business tax consultation, preparation of the articles of organization, compliance alerts, and an online portal for business documents.

If you choose Swyft’s Premium plan, you’ll get a business website plus website hosting, a customized digital LLC kit, and expedited filing. Swyft also comes with a substantial Learning Center, which includes helpful checklists and comparison charts to help you make decisions.

A Swyft Filings comparison chart for business types.

To get specific pricing information, you’ll need to give Swyft Filings your contact information and business type. But in general, prices begin at $49 plus state filing fees for the Basic plan, $149 for the Standard plan, and $299 for the Premium plan. See our detailed review for more information about Swyft Filings.

