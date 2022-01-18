Compare The Best Learning Management System (LMS) Software

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best learning management system software for most people is Mindflash or SkyPrep.

Learning management system (LMS) software are effective eLearning tools that help you educate students, train employees, and create courses with ease. LMS software takes the hassle out of online education by utilizing integrations, advanced analytics, and collaborative solutions to develop the most positive learning experience.

Most LMS software tools are cloud-based, open platforms that give both individuals and professionals the flexibility to teach and learn from anywhere. After reviewing dozens of LMS options, we’ve narrowed it down to the top five best learning management system platforms on the market today.

The Top Best Learning Management System Software

Mindflash – Best for launching initial courses

SkyPrep – Best for employee training

Looop – Best for scaling and business growth

Docebo – Best for enterprise-grade learning

ProProfs – Best for minimal-need trainers

Continue reading for our in-depth reviews on the top five best learning management system software today.

Mindflash – Best for Launching Initial Courses

Visit Mindflash

Unlimited courses and quizzes

SCORM and API-compliant

Cloud-hosted learning system

24/7 customer support

Request a free demo



If you’re looking for a well-trusted LMS software that can help you create and launch courses or training material, then Mindflash is an excellent option to consider.

Mindflash offers an advanced course creation system that expands well above conventional training methods. You can create an engaging multimedia learning experience live or on-demand.

The best part about creating courses through Mindflash is its Perfect Content Conversion feature, which preserves your content upon upload. Mindflash retains and converts all of your animations and slide builds, embedded videos, links, and audio—so you don’t need to worry about losing data or rebuilding a course from scratch.

To ensure your employees or students are retaining information, you can include quizzes, surveys, and assessments within your course content. Mindflash offers a wide variety of pre-built quiz options, like multiple choice, picture labeling, true or false, and open-ended questions.

With Mindflash, you can easily manage courses by creating a course sequence for users to follow easily. You can also build an entire on-demand library of content that users can self-enroll in, to help further professional development and increase engagement.

Mindflash’s eLearning platform offers an intuitive training system that is seamless and accessible from anywhere in the world, perfect for remote businesses, as you can train and learn through any Android or iOS mobile device.

Mindflash modernizes employee training by allowing you to optimize existing content, define training groups, assign specific trainer permission levels, and set automatic confirmation and reminder emails.

Additionally, Mindflash securely archives all course completion certificates, ensuring that you can provide training compliance for any employee in just a few clicks.

And speaking of compliance, Mindflash is SCORM and API-compliant, meaning you can quickly facilitate training and use existing content in many formats, such as voice-overs, PDFs, Word docs, and PowerPoint.

Not only do you get access to a modernized training system, but Mindflash makes it even easier to ensure learner success by providing you with comprehensive LMS data. You get access to powerful reporting tools, like an overview tab, trainee status, course information, and quiz details.

Unfortunately, Mindflash doesn’t disclose pricing information online, but you can request a free quote. However, Mindflash pricing starts at a minimum of $4,599 annually, and all plans include:

Unlimited courses

Auto-enroll features

Unlimited quizzes and assessments

Advanced reporting

Solutions for 10+ industries

24/7 customer support

If you want to try before you buy, you can request a free live demo today!

SkyPrep – Best for Employee Training



Visit SkyPrep

Trusted by over 1 million learners

SCORM-compliant

Extreme platform customization

Available in nine languages

Try for 14 days free



SkyPrep lets you turn new hires into engaged employees with its powerful and customizable onboarding training software.

If you want to get the most out of your employee training, SkyPrep is an excellent and trusted option. It is trusted by over one million learners and utilized by big-name brands like eBay, Goodwill, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

With SkyPrep, you will reduce your initial onboarding time by creating a streamlined training process. It lets you give your employees easy access to training material in any file type for improved productivity.

You can use almost any file format to build the content you need, including file formats such as MP4, YouTube, Vimeo, rich HTML, Prezi, Slideshare, and Microsoft Office files.

SkyPrep’s training platform helps you reduce traditional training costs by offering the option to upload accessible course content in bulk.

As another SCORM-compliant learning platform, you get access to a robust course and content management system that is easy to navigate. You can create course content and write up documents directly in the app within minutes, making it easy to link courses together and build learning paths for your employees.

SkyPrep also offers exceptional user management that works the way your business does. The system simplifies the management process, which helps you do more in less time.

The user management system gives you customizable permissions, CSV bulk upload, user grouping, automated email notifications, deadline reminders, and self-managed training.

A learning management system is nothing without reporting dashboards, and SkyPrep easily lets you stay on top of what’s going on. With advanced reporting and analytics, you get to create visual and spreadsheet reports to keep track of how your employees are doing.

You also get access to multiple reporting levels, automatic assessment grading and feedback, automatic certificate awards, user performance profiles, and course performance profiles.

However, what SkyPrep does best is offer platform customization to impress new hires, clients, and customers. You can customize the entire look and branding of your training system to match the branding of your business—syncing professionalism and learning.

With SkyPrep White-labeling, you can completely transform your training platform to match your business’ identity. You can create a custom logo, corporate colors, URL, email notifications and templates, certificates, images, icons, and CSS.

SkyPrep is also available in nine different languages, making it easier for learners and administrators to access the system in either English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Russian, Chinese, Turkish, and Italian.

SkyPrep offers three pricing plans for different user needs:

Lite: $299 per month, billed at $3,588 per year (100 active users)

$299 per month, billed at $3,588 per year (100 active users) Professional: $599 per month, billed at $7,188 per year (100 active users)

$599 per month, billed at $7,188 per year (100 active users) Enterprise: Custom pricing with 1,000+ active users

You can add users to any plan. Add an extra 100 active users for an additional $100 per month. SkyPrep also offers a 14-day free trial.

Looop – Best for Scaling and Business Growth



Visit Looop

Extensive resource builder

Built for scalability

Integrates with popular apps

Automatic content backups

Try for 7 days risk-free



Whether you own a startup, small business, or enterprise, Looop is the perfect LMS for scaling and business growth.

Growing your business through training and eLearning tools doesn’t have to be difficult, as Looop offers an intuitive platform for you to launch campaigns and create successful course content with powerful data.

With Looop, you can automate content delivery to your employees’ inbox, team chat, or mobile devices. Pair next-level delivery methods with the world’s best UX, and you’ve got yourself an impactful learning and development ROI.

Looop even proves its ROI to you by offering deep engagement analytics with sophisticated dashboards. With such advanced analytics, you get to see whether users even opened your campaign emails in the first place—giving you actionable details to improve your content.

You can create sophisticated dashboards and benchmark your learning and development processes against reliable business metrics. With easy-to-understand and color-coordinated charts, graphs, and statistics, you can view how your comms and resources perform on an audience-by-audience basis.

The most helpful tool that Looop offers is its extensive resource builder. With access to free kickstarter content, you and your staff can create new resources through its intuitive interface.

As a SCORM and API-compliant platform, existing content is even easier to integrate into your resource builder, with automatic content backups for added safety. And with its built-in survey tool, Looop helps provide you with learner feedback to help you further optimize your content.

Integrations are important to develop your LMS further, and that’s where Looop succeeds. It offers a wide range of integrations for different user needs, including in categories like user management, network connection, team communication, and notification systems.

Looop integrates with popular applications, such as:

Google calendar

Microsoft OneDrive

LinkedIn Learning

SCIM

Slack

Microsoft Teams

Hotjar

Similar to SkyPrep, Looop also offers customizable platform branding. You can choose a custom domain, logo, brand color, and a branded banner.

When it comes to pricing, Looop offers scalable plans for different-sized businesses, making it an excellent learning management system that will grow with your business.

Small Business: $299 per month, billed at $3,588 per year (50 users)

$299 per month, billed at $3,588 per year (50 users) Mid Size Business: $699 per month, billed at $8,388 per year (250 users)

$699 per month, billed at $8,388 per year (250 users) Enterprise: $1,199 per month, billed at $14,388 per year (500 users)

$1,199 per month, billed at $14,388 per year (500 users) Enterprise Plus: Custom pricing with more than 500 users

All plans include:

Mobile-ready delivery

Flexible roles and permissions

Secure cloud hosting

Friendly tech support

Unlimited content creation, quizzes, and reports

Unlimited video and screencast uploads

Looop offers discounted pricing packages to nonprofit organizations. You can try Looop on a seven-day risk-free trial or request a free demo.

Docebo – Best for Enterprise-Grade Learning



Visit Docebo

Designed for enterprises

Blended learning system

An AI-powered LMS

Access to free extensions

Try for free



Helping more than 2,000 big-name brands, such as Walmart, Heineken, and Wrike, power their learning processes—Docebo is an excellent option for any business looking to teach or train over 300 customers, partners, or employees monthly.

Docebo offers an AI-powered LMS that delivers thoughtful design, functionality, and flexibility.

With endless configuration, Docebo lets you create audience-specific pages with drag-and-drop features, so you can get your content up and running much quicker. You also get access to free extensions, like certifications, automation, ecommerce, custom domains, audit trail, and gamification to configure the platform to your unique needs.

For enterprises wanting to create and sell courses online, Docebo gives you the appropriate tools and features to do so.

Whether it’s customer education, partner enablement, or retention that you’re after, Docebo lets you support all stages of your customer lifecycle under its Extended Enterprise product offering, with features like multiple domains, content organization, and audience privacy.

The best part about Docebo is that it offers AI-based upskilling and reskilling tools.

These tools will help take the guesswork out of employee upskilling and reskilling by utilizing automated and personalized learning that helps adjust your employees’ learning needs with your business needs.

Docebo helps you power the growth of your employees and business by focusing on their current skill sets to help them fill skill gaps. Docebo then lets learners update their own skill sets and knowledge gaps at any time for improved data accuracy.

If your goal is to spark a culture of continuous learning within your business, Docebo has got you covered with its blended learning system. Docebo combines social and formal learning to help you create a learning platform that is as engaging as popular social networks.

Docebo’s blended learning system is an online space for your business’ experts to share their knowledge and for your employees to ask questions in real-time.

Currently, Docebo doesn’t disclose its pricing packages online, so you have to request a quote. However, each custom plan includes:

Active users

Admin relief

SCORM compliance

Extended Enterprise

Flexibility to scale

Branded look and feel

Reporting and visibility

Docebo also offers a free trial and demo.

ProProfs – Best for Minimal-Need Trainers



Visit ProProfs

Price starts at $50/month

100+ course templates

Three-tier compliancy

Group classes of 1,000

Try for 15 days free



ProProfs is the perfect LMS software for minimal-need trainers that are looking for simple training software. With over 100,000 courses and tests created, ProProfs is one of the easiest-to-navigate learning platforms. It helps you simplify, streamline, and optimize small-scale training by utilizing eLearning authoring, collaboration tools, and integrations.

You can create courses in minutes by using ProProfs’ library of 100+ customizable course templates. You get to add images, videos, and presentations to pre-existing templates or build your own from scratch with the same freedom.

Even for a more simple LMS, ProProfs offers options to scale, as you can administer individuals or group classes of up to thousands. You can centralize your course assessments by using the virtual classroom feature, which helps you build a remote learning community.

ProProfs’ online classrooms offer over 100 settings and configurations to help you easily train your learners. Each classroom comes with a learner dashboard that displays courses, assignments, and announcements.

Not only can you create and build a remote learning community with ease, but ProProfs lets you do it with freedom. As a trainer, you have full access to content management, where you can update courses and training modules as quickly as you copy and paste.

ProProfs is SCORM, Tin Can, and API-compliant, so you will have an easy time exporting and transferring content to your online learning platform.

Like most LMS software, ProProfs also offers insightful reporting and analytics, where you can track performance and engagement, view completed and pending courses, automate grading and scoring, and receive instant reports and feedback.

When it comes to pricing, ProProfs is one of the most affordable LMS on the market today. Each plan starts at 25 learners, but you can choose up to 150 learners before you have to build a custom plan.

Essentials: $50 per month, billed at $600 per year for 25 learners

$50 per month, billed at $600 per year for 25 learners Premium: $100 per month, billed at $1,200 per year for 25 learners

$100 per month, billed at $1,200 per year for 25 learners Enterprise: Custom pricing

The Essentials plan is perfect for minimal-need trainers, as you get access to one instructor and online classroom, 5GB storage, five groups, and premium support.

ProProfs offers a 15-day money-back guarantee on all plans, or you can request a free demo.

How to Find the Best Learning Management System Software For You

There are a few factors that go into finding the best learning management system software for you. Sometimes it can be difficult to choose the right product, so we put together this methodology of the three most essential elements to consider before committing to a learning management system.

Number of Users

Before you commit to an LMS, you need to understand the user system and how it factors into the overall pricing of the product. In this case, a user is an individual student or employee that you teach or train.

Most LMS offer pricing tiers that start at 50-100 users. The number of users is crucial because you don’t want to over or under-buy.

If you are a small business, you don’t want to purchase software that starts at 200+ users because you would essentially be paying for tools you wouldn’t ever use—so it would be best to use a solution like SkyPrep or Looop.

The same goes for a large or enterprise-level business, so you should find software that will scale, like Docebo, ensuring that you don’t have to worry about user restrictions.

Content Compliance

Finding an LMS with at least a SCORM compliance is crucial for content—and the overall aspect—of eLearning delivery. Whether it’s SCORM, API, Tin Can, or LTI-compliant doesn’t matter because any compliance is better than none.

All of the software we reviewed today is either SCORM or both SCORM and API-compliant. Compliancy means that your software will be interoperable, so you can upload a variety of files and content that is compliant.

Content compliance ensures that you don’t have restrictions on what content you share with your audience. You can create compelling multimedia presentations and training material for your users to enjoy.

Course Management

Course and user management is another important factor of many successful LMS. Instructors and trainers should have control of their learning material for the most positive learning and user experience.

Software like Mindflash and ProProfs let you create and manage courses with ease by creating on-demand libraries full of content. You don’t want to invest in LMS software that is rigid because flexibility helps save time.

Summary

Overall, Mindflash and SkyPrep are our top two recommendations for the best learning management systems on the market today for most business needs.

Mindflash is excellent for launching initial courses with its advanced course creation system that lets you manage and upload content with ease. SkyPrep is the perfect alternative to train employees—which is a highly sought-after software solution—because it helps you streamline your onboarding process.

However, Looop, Docebo, and ProProfs are all unique and powerful in their own way and offer reliable and trusted tools for a positive learning experience.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/best-learning-management-systems-software/