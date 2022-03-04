Compare The Best Invoice Factoring Companies

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best invoice factoring company for most people is BlueVine or eCapital Commercial Finance.

Unpaid invoices are part of running a business, no matter the size. But for small business owners, it’s an especially frustrating reality with potentially devastating consequences.

If your business has unpaid invoices and you’re low on cash, invoice factoring can be a solid solution.

The 7 Best Invoice Factoring Companies of 2021

BlueVine – Fastest funding with low rates

eCapital Commercial Finance – Best non-recourse invoice factoring

altLINE – Best for low fees

Triumph Business Capital – Best for trucking and freight companies

Breakout Capital – Most flexible invoice factoring company

TCI Business Capital – Best for month-to-month contracts

Riviera Finance – Best for guaranteed credit

Below you’ll find an in-depth review of each company that made my list. The reviews are followed by a brief guide that highlights the key criteria you should be thinking about as you assess your options.

Choose the one most suited to your needs, and start getting paid for the work you did instead of spending time chasing people down.

Best Invoice Factoring Companies Reviews

BlueVine — Fastest Funding with Low Rates

Rates start at .25% per week

Factoring lines up to $5 million

No long-term contracts

Apply quickly online

BlueVine is one of the most popular and reputable invoice factoring companies out there. That’s because of their high factoring lines, low rates, and commitment to speedy funding.

BlueVine offers factoring lines of up to $5 million. Their factoring rates start at just 0.25% per week.

The approval process is fast. For businesses that need cash right away, you can get approved in just 24 hours.

The funding process is also easy and flexible. You have the opportunity to get higher credit limits based on the strength of your customers.

BlueVine’s fees are transparent, so you always know exactly how much the factoring will cost. Instead of collecting recurring payments, they charge a weekly fee that’s due when the invoice gets paid.

You also have full control over which invoices get sold, allowing you to only fund what you need without committing to a long-term contract.

Here’s how the process works:

You can apply in less than ten minutes, and just need to provide a few basic details about your business. The application approval process usually takes less than 24 hours.

Once your application is approved, you can submit any unpaid invoices by syncing your accounting software or uploading them manually to your BlueVine dashboard.

BlueVine pays 85%-90% of the cash instantly. You get the rest of the money, minus BlueVine fees, once the invoice is paid.

Will your business qualify for invoice factoring with BlueVine? These are the minimum qualifications:

Must be in business for at least 3+ months

$10,000 in minimum monthly revenue

You are a B2B company (invoices from traditional consumers aren’t eligible)

You have a personal FICO score of 530+

You’ll also need to provide BlueVine some basic details about your invoices and show three months of recent bank statements. Get started now at BlueVine.

eCapital Commercial Finance — Best Non-Recourse Invoice Factoring



Non-recourse invoice factoring

Purchase order financing

In business 25+ years

Great option for startups

eCapital Commercial Finance is a non-recourse invoice factoring company. That means if your customers fail to pay back your invoice, you’re not completely on the hook to pay back the factoring company for it.

This is the most ideal situation because you can get funded without assuming the liability for unpaid invoices.

It’s a great option for startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses with tax issues. eCapital Commercial Finance typically works with lots of government contractors. Your personal credit won’t impact any approvals. Since eCapital Commercial Finance assumes the risk, they make decisions based on the credit of your clients.

To qualify for invoice factoring with eCapital Commercial Finance, you’ll need a minimum of $30,000 in monthly sales. This is a bit higher compared to other options that we’ve reviewed.

In addition to invoice factoring, eCapital Commercial Finance Financial also offers purchase order financing and working capital for government contracting. Get started at eCapital Commercial Finance.

altLINE — Best for Low Fees

Very low fees

Direct source of funding

Delivers 90% of qualified invoices

100% transparent

altLINE is a reliable and trusted invoice factoring service that stands out for their low fees.

They’re especially unique because they’re a direct source of funding, not a middle man. As a division of the Southern Bank Company, altLINE doesn’t need to charge additional borrowing costs like third-party providers. Business owners can benefit from these savings because they won’t nickel-and-dime you with fees.

There’s also no application fee, which means you save even more money when using their service.

In addition to invoice factoring, altLINE offers accounts receivable financing. While the two terms are often used interchangeably in the world of small business lending, they are not the same.

Invoice factoring offers great flexibility for business owners. Accounts receivable financing has stricter guidelines related to the credit profile. With that said, AR financing will usually provide businesses with preferred financing terms.

altLINE will deliver up to 90% of qualified unpaid invoices for factoring.

Common industries for invoice factoring with altLINE include:

Distribution

Consulting

Food and beverage

Janitorial services

Professional services

Facility services

Textile and apparel

Wholesale

Oil and gas

Staffing

Manufacturing

As a federally regulated bank, altLINE is 100% transparent about their fees and term structures. Factoring rates start at just 0.50%. You’ll also benefit from a fast approval process without an application fee.

In addition to invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing, altLINE also has asset-based lending for businesses. This is another way to borrow money against your receivables.

Triumph Business Capital — Best for Trucking and Freight Companies

Preferred by trucking companies

Easy-to-use web portal

Great for freight and trucking

Direct access to support

Triumph Business Capital is a factoring company that’s preferred by trucking and freight companies—and it’s no surprise why.

Freight companies love working with Triumph for invoice factoring because they understand the complexities of freight brokering, working capacity, and how cash flows throughout their businesses.

Triumph’s great service for trucking and freight companies led to them being awarded the Preferred Provider status by the Transportation Intermediaries Association.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a solo operation or if you have a fleet of hundreds of trucks—they provide you with a straightforward and speedy process to get money in your hands as soon as possible.

A few other services that they cater to include:

Trucking

Staffing

Oil and gas

Government contractors

Freight brokers

Another standout feature is their easy-to-use web portal. The dashboard and process is a simple way to manage your funding. You can always stay up to date with your account and information, no matter where you are.

You’ll also have direct access to support from the Triumph Business Capital team. They also offer a wide range of financial services along with invoice factoring:

Asset management

Commuting banking

Asset-based lending

Equipment financing

Insurance

Think of it as your financial one-stop shop.

Breakout Capital — Most Flexible Payments & Qualifications for Small Businesses

Flexible qualifications

Customized solutions

Easy approval process

Great for startups

Breakout Capital offers a very flexible invoice factoring solution that’s great for new and small businesses alike.

More specifically, they offer a very flexible payback schedule that gives small businesses more wiggle room when it comes to when they have to pay Breakout Capital back. These come in the form of daily, weekly, or monthly scheduling options. Not a lot of invoice factoring companies do this.

They also offer a great service called “FactorAdvantage.” It’s a customized solution for businesses that don’t meet qualifications from other lenders and factoring companies. That’s great for startups.

Think of it as a combination between invoice factoring and a small business loan.

Here are some of the top advantages of this service:

Fund receivables before invoices are ready to factor

Increase your over-advance maximum amounts

Access to short-term bridge loans

Remove merchant cash advance programs or liens

Forecast cash flow with AI technology

Breakout Capital is perfect for startups since the approval process is dead simple. There’s no minimum FICO score required, no minimum monthly revenue requirement, and no minimum time in business.

With all of that said, Breakout Capital’s invoice factoring rates are a bit higher than some of the other companies we’ve reviewed. Invoice factoring starts at 1.25% per month.

For startups that want to borrow up to $500,000 using unpaid invoices, Breakout Capital is a top company for you to consider. FactorAdvantage is unlike any other product I’ve seen on the market today.

TCI Business Capital — Best for Month-to-Month Contracts

Fast approvals

Simple onboarding

Great for monthly payments

Same-day funding

TCI Capital is great for businesses looking for flexible monthly contracts.

That’s because the amount they charge you changes month-to-month depending on the volume of your invoices. That means if you sell more and you have more invoices, you get cheaper factoring fees.

While some other companies do this too, TCI Capital stands out for doing this monthly as opposed to other companies that might only change your rates once a year.

B2B organizations that use TCI Capital for invoice factoring typically fall into one of the following categories:

Staffing

Telecom and wireless

Heavy construction

Renewable energy

Government contractors

Utility and pipeline contractors

Trucking and freight

Manufacturing

Environmental services

Oilfield services

TCI Capital adds a personal touch to their invoice factoring services. They encourage you to talk to a representative that will help you find the best solution for your current situation and needs. TCI Capital also ensures that the solution works well for your customers.

Like most companies, TCI Capital’s factoring fees are based on volume. So it’s a better option for those of you with higher volumes if you want access to preferred rates and fees.

The TCI Capital website has an awesome tool to help you calculate your factoring costs.

Choose your desired advance rate of 70%, 80%, or 90%, and enter your average monthly sales.

Select your customer payment terms (net 30, 60, 90, or 120), and the tool will automatically calculate your fees.

For example, let’s say you average $10,000 per month with net 60 terms on your invoices. If you want 90% of cash in advance, the factoring fee is $200.

With TCI Capital, you’ll get fast approvals, simple onboarding, and month-to-month terms. They offer high advances and same-day funding to provide you with reliable cash flow.

Riviera Finance — Best for Guaranteed Credit

Guaranteed 24-hour funding

Offers credit guarantee

Online account dashboard

Funding on demand

Riviera Finance is another great non-recourse invoice factoring service. Where they stand out though is their credit guarantee.

They offer a credit management service that guarantees the credit on all of your factored invoices. That means if an invoice is unpaid, Riviera Finance becomes the credit manager and assumes the risk.

They’re also great if you need cash quickly. Riviera offers some of the quickest turnaround rates in the industry, with guaranteed 24-hour funding.

Depending on your business type, industry, and clients, Riviera Finance will fund up to 95% of qualified invoices. You’ll have complete flexibility for funding on-demand.

As a result, no debt is created on your end and the company protects you from bad debt on all of the invoices that they factor.

Riviera Finance has an exceptional receivable management system as well. They can handle the following AR tasks:

Maintain an efficient process with your clients

Automated invoice uploads

Mailing and processing for all invoices

Processing and posting of invoice payments

Real-time alerts related to returns, disputes, or payment issues

Check the status of outstanding invoices

Custom management reports

You’ll benefit from instant access 24/7 to all of your account receivable information through an online account dashboard.

How to Choose the Best Invoice Factoring Company For Your Business

Invoice factoring can be a solid solution for your business to help overcome cashflow issues caused by late paying customers. By getting your money quickly, you’ll be able to reinvest that income and maintain an emphasis on growth.

But it’s important that you find the right invoice factoring company to meet the needs of your business.

There are certain factors you should look for when you’re evaluating an invoice factoring service. This is the methodology I recommend for narrowing down your options.

Fast Funding

A good invoice factoring service gets cash back in your pocket quickly and painlessly. The best services provide quick approvals and turnarounds.

Many invoice factoring companies such as BlueVine boast approvals “as fast as 5 minutes” upon receiving a qualified invoice.

Other factoring services such as altLine take a little bit longer—around four days to complete. That can be a looonng time in certain circumstances.

Depending on where you are with your company, you might want money quicker in order to address short-term needs or lucrative investment opportunities.

You also want to check with the factoring company to see how long it takes for funds to be available. Ideally it will be within a day of approval, but sometimes can take up to three days.

Remember that you’re factoring because you want cash quickly. So be sure to check to see how long the approval and funding process takes with each factoring service.

Industry-Specific Factoring

Some invoice factoring companies specialize in specific industries. These can be lucrative as they know the proper procedures to obtain payment from your unpaid invoices.

These factoring companies understand your industry and business. They’ll help the factoring experience go as smoothly and optimally as possible because of that.

For example, Triumph Business Capital helps small and mid-sized businesses in transportation (e.g. trucking and freight brokers), energy (e.g. oil and gas), and government (e.g. contractors).

TCI Capital is another great factoring company that focuses on B2B organizations such as telecom, manufacturing, utility, and staffing.

Look for a factoring company that knows your industry to ensure the best experience.

Factoring Fees

A lot of business owners see the short-term benefits of invoice factoring (i.e. upfront cash). But they overlook the fees that go with it.

Some invoice factoring companies lure you in with low factoring fees, but then hit you with additional fees like:

Application fee

Service fee

Renewals

Transfers

Early termination

Origination fee

I recommend an invoice factoring company that offers transparent pricing. You should only have to pay the factoring fee, without any of these additional charges or hidden fees.

Recourse vs Non-Recourse Factoring

What happens if one of your customers fails to pay an invoice to the factoring company? Depending on the company you choose, you could be responsible for this debt.

That’s because invoice factoring comes in two forms:

Recourse factoring means that if your client doesn’t pay on their invoice to the factoring company, then you are on the hook financially for the invoice. The trade off is the fees are much lower.

means that if your client doesn’t pay on their invoice to the factoring company, then you are on the hook financially for the invoice. The trade off is the fees are much lower. Non-Recourse factoring means that the factoring company assumes some of the risk. The fees are higher, but you’re at less of a risk of losing out on all of your unpaid invoice. This is a better option for businesses who can’t risk a client withholding payment.

No matter what, you want to make sure that the invoice factoring company you choose does everything that they can to try and attain payment from your client. You don’t want them sitting on the invoice, making no attempt to reach out, and then ding you when your client doesn’t pay.

When researching companies, verify what steps they’ll take to collect. Make sure their outreach is polite (you don’t want your customer to hate you, after all) but firm.

Factoring Flexibility

Flexibility on the requirements and types of invoicing is great when it comes to these companies. As such, you’ll want to find a factoring company that doesn’t try to lock you into a strict contract while also giving you the credit you need.

Some of you may only want to factor one or two invoices. Doing this on-demand is known as “spot factoring.”

You’ll have complete control over which invoices are factored and when it happens. You’ll also have more of a say in your term length, which is always nice.

Some invoice factoring companies require “whole ledger factoring.” In this case, you won’t have as much control. Generally speaking, spot factoring is the preferred choice for business owners.

Also you’ll want to keep an eye out on the types of credit lines these factoring companies offer as well.

A place like BlueVine will give you credit for up to $5 million, and they’ll also work with you if you have a low credit score (530 FICO minimum) and have been in business for as little as 3 months.

The Top Factoring Companies in Summary

Invoice factoring helps businesses turn unpaid invoices into cash today. By working with one of the top invoice factoring companies like BlueVine or eCapital Commercial Finance, you’ll get paid as soon as possible.

Don’t let your non-paying customers get in the way of growing your business. Our guide has an option for everyone.

