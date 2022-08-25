Compare The Best Free Email Marketing Tools

By Lars Lofgren

Do you want to know what our top choice is? Jump ahead and check out SendPulse, the best free email marketing tool for most people.

How do you develop an effective email marketing program that combines beautiful design and effective sales tactics?

Email marketing tools allow for advanced personalization, professional-looking design, and relationship building. What’s more, you can use these tools to automatically nurture customers and increase sales.

It’s also worth noting that many of the top providers provide free-forever plans. So we’re not talking about the best free tools here but the best tools—that happen to be free. Win.

The Top 6 Best Free Email Marketing Tools

SendPulse – Best for Multi-Channel Marketing

HubSpot – Best for CRM-Driven Email Marketing

Omnisend – Best for Ecommerce Workflows

Zoho Campaigns – Best for Subscription Management

Sendinblue – Best for Behavioral Segmentation

ConvertKit – Best for Creators

Take a look at our rundown of the best free email marketing tools that suit different marketing goals:

SendPulse – Best for Multi-Channel Marketing

Visit SendPulse

15,000 emails per month

3 free chatbots

Combine messaging channels

Free CRM

Try for free



If you don’t take a multi-channel approach nowadays, you’re working at a disadvantage. Modern consumer journeys are complex and involve multiple touchpoints.

For this reason, you need to be able to communicate with customers on multiple channels. It extends your reach and allows you to communicate with customers where they spend their time.

The great thing about SendPulse is that it offers a wide range of messaging options that you can control via one platform. The added bonus here is that you can combine the tools and have them work together to optimize campaigns across the customer journey.

But the biggest reason we consider SendPulse the best free email marketing tool on the market is its far-reaching free-forever plan. With this plan, you get to send up to 15,000 emails per month to up to 500 subscribers, and you can manage your contacts with the tool’s free CRM. You can also create up to three different chatbots on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook Messenger, through which you’re able to send up to 10,000 messages to 1,000 contacts for free.

The free plan also includes web push notifications for up to 10,000 subscribers. Plus, you can create a landing page for free.

HubSpot – Best for CRM-Driven Email Marketing



Visit HubSpot

2,000 emails per month

Data-driven email marketing

Connect to CRM

Email open time optimization

Try for free



Effective use of a CRM drives customer loyalty and retention. HubSpot combines the capabilities of its robust CRM tool with email marketing to help you create relevant and accurate data-driven campaigns.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/free-email-marketing-tools/