Compare The Best Email Marketing Services

Email is one of the most powerful marketing tools at your disposal. It can drive engagement, build relationships, and deliver a higher ROI than every other type of marketing campaign.

Success with your email strategy starts with finding the right email marketing service. Whether you’re starting a new list from scratch or just need an easier way to reach your audience, this guide has a solution for you.

Over my career, I’ve managed email lists with more than 100,000 subscribers and used about every email marketing tool in existence.

Whether you’re starting a new email list from scratch or looking to switch to a new provider, this guide will help you find the best email marketing service for your situation.

Email Marketing Service Reviews

Sendinblue – Best for Growing Your Customer Base

Sendinblue offers one of the most popular email marketing services on the market. Everything you need to launch and track an email campaign is built in. Add your content to their machine and watch your outreach take flight.

Don’t just take my word for it–you can use the free forever version of Sendinblue right now. You can send up to 300 emails per day without paying a cent. Once you see how it drives, you’ll understand why it’s so popular.

This is a mature platform–it’s got all of the features you expect and more. You can add live chat to your site and grab new email addresses from folks browsing your store or learning about your company.

There’s a lot to like. More than 40 customizable templates, simple tools to build workflows, and a built-in CRM with room for as many contacts as you like.

In terms of reaching more people, Sendinblue has everything you need. They provide a host of lead nurturing tools to help you grow your contact list:

Landing pages. Create actionable and engaging web pages to collect leads for you.

Create actionable and engaging web pages to collect leads for you. Sign up forms. Place forms anywhere on your website to get user information.

Place forms anywhere on your website to get user information. Facebook ads. Leverage the power of Facebook marketing to nurture more leads.

Leverage the power of Facebook marketing to nurture more leads. Retargeted ads. Powerful ads based on a user’s previous online interactions.

Make it as simple as possible to build that list with eye-catching forms that turn website traffic into subscribers. Sendinblue’s intuitive interface makes embedding a form no harder than a few clicks.

It’s easy to see how these tools help you cultivate audience, lead, and customer growth. And, unlike other email marketing services, Sendinblue can support chat and SMS if you want to drive leads on your site or by text.

The platform is available via a fantastic free plan that gives you unlimited contacts and up to 300 emails per day. That’s a pretty great deal—especially if you’re running a bootstrap startup or solo operation.

Their email builder has a beginner-friendly editor that allows you to easily create the look and feel of your email.

They currently offer four different pricing tiers:

Free — 0$ per month

Up to 300 emails per day

Unlimited contacts

Chat

SMS marketing

Email template library

Lite — $25 per month

Up to 100k emails

No daily sending limit

A/B testing

Remove the Sendinblue logo

Premium — $65 per month

Up to 1MM emails

Marketing automation

Facebook ads

Retargeted ads

Landing pages

Telephone support

Enterprise — Customized pricing

Customized email volume

20+ landing pages

Customer success manager

Access for 10+ users

Dedicated IP

The Lite plans should be more than enough for most small businesses and startups.

However, as your business scales, the Premium option is always a great option. That comes with even more marketing features such as Facebook and retargeted ads, along with telephone support.

Try Sendinblue today. Start out for free, and upgrade when it’s time to grow.

Constant Contact – Best Drag-and-Drop Builder



Constant Contact is a great platform for those newer to the email marketing world.

Their intuitive drag-and-drop email builder allows you to easily create new emails that look good and on-brand—no coding knowledge is needed. Adding text, images, videos, coupons, polls, and events to any message is simple and straightforward.

Plus they provide more than 100 pre-built, mobile-optimized templates.

It’s a really welcoming platform to work with. People who aren’t “techy” will quickly find themselves producing much more polished newsletters.

With Constant Contact, you can track the results of your campaigns in real-time. You’ll see everything from open rates to click-through rates, as well as data for each individual subscriber.

This is so important–how else are you going to know which strategies are working and which need to be put on pause?

Automation is a key benefit of Constant Contact. A lot of the legwork can be set on autopilot. For example, you can trigger welcome messages for new subscribers and set up drip campaigns based on their actions.

Constant Contact even offers a 60-day free trial, which is one of the best you’ll find in the industry.

Pricing for Constant Contact’s email software is straightforward. There are two plans for you to choose from—Email and Email Plus.

Like most email marketing platforms, your rate will be based on the number of subscribers on your list. Both plans allow you to send unlimited emails.

Here’s what some of the prices look like for each plan:

Email

0 – 500 Subscribers — Starting at $20 per month

501 – 2,500 Subscribers — Starting at $45 per month

2,501 – 5,000 Subscribers — Starting at $65 per month

5,001 – 10,000 Subscribers — Starting at $95 per month

Plus

0 – 500 Subscribers — Starting at $45 per month

501 – 2,500 Subscribers — Starting at $70 per month

2,501 – 5,000 Subscribers — Starting at $95 per month

5,001 – 10,000 Subscribers — Starting at $125 per month

The Plus tiers continue all the way up to 50,000. Once you eclipse 10,000 subscribers, you’ll automatically be upgraded to the Email Plus plan.

For basic and professional emails, the cheaper plan will be fine. But for those of you who want to get the most out of your email campaigns, I highly recommend Email Plus.

This plan comes with more advanced features like subject line A/B testing, dynamic content, and automated behavioral campaigns. You’ll also get access to personalized demographic data, coupons, polls, and surveys.

Learn more and sign up for a free 60-day trial at Constant Contact.

MailerLite – Best For the Essentials at an Affordable Price



MailerLite offers all of the essentials with none of the frills. It’s free to use for up to 1,000 subscribers, so there’s no commitment if you’re looking to test it out.

It’s a great option for anyone who wants a straightforward email marketing service. You’re a creator who doesn’t need a ton of bells and whistles. You just need the tools to start your newsletter or manage a simple campaign.

It’s also nice for teams. Nobody is going to be intimidated by this platform, which means everyone is going to use the core features at their disposal.

The platform still offers tools for automation, landing pages, pop-ups, and surveys, so it’s not like you’re extremely limited. But even the UI for each one is fairly spartan and straightforward.

MailerLite has a drag-and-drop editor, which makes it easy for anyone to design a high-quality message. Segment your subscribers to enhance personalization and optimize your campaigns with features like A/B testing.

I’d recommend MailerLite for those of you who want simple email software at an affordable rate.

Here’s a look at the price points for MailerLite:

Up to 1,000 subscribers — $10 per month

1,001 – 2,500 subscribers — $15 per month

2,501 – 5,000 subscribers — $30 per month

5,001 – 10,000 subscribers — $50 per month

10,001 – 15,000 subscribers — $75 per month

15,001 – 20,000 subscribers — $100 per month

20,001 – 25,000 subscribers — $120 per month

25,001 – 30,000 subscribers — $140 per month

The pricing tiers continue to rise at about $20-$40 per 10,000 subscribers. MailerLite offers a 30% discount if you sign up for annual billing, making it one of the most affordable options on our list.

There is a free plan for up to 1,000 subscribers, but you’re limited to just 12,000 emails per month. If you upgrade to a premium plan, the cost usually winds up lower than most other email marketing tools.

Start sending emails with MailerLite for free.

Omnisend – Best Omnichannel Email Marketing Platform



Omnisend is an easy-to-use email marketing solution that’s tailor-made for ecommerce sites. They offer multiple features such as automated email and SMS messaging in order to convert leads into customers.

They do this by going a step further than most, combining text messages, web browser push notifications, email marketing, Google Customer Match, and Facebook ad retargeting to ensure you connect with the most customers as possible.

All of their channels allow for segmented campaigns. That means you’ll be able to target exactly the customer you need for your product or services.

They also have pre-built automation for actions your customer might take such as cart abandonment emails/messages, along with welcome emails/messages.

Their library of themed drag-and-drop templates makes creating gorgeous, on-brand emails simple.

Below is the Omnisend pricing breakdown:

Free — $0

Up to 500 emails per month and reach up to 250 contacts

Omnisend-branded email campaigns

Signup forms, boxes, and pop-ups

Reports

Standard — $16 per month

Up to 6000 emails per month and reach up to 500 contacts

Email campaigns

Signup forms, boxes, and pop-ups

Reports

SMS campaigns and automation

Audience segmentation

24/7 email and chat support

Pro — $99 per month

Unlimited emails per month

Up to 3933 SMS per month

Email campaigns

Signup forms, boxes, and pop-ups

Reports

SMS campaigns and automation

Audience segmentation

24/7 email and chat support

Web push notifications

Facebook custom audiences

Google Customer Match

Priority support

Advanced reporting

Omnisend does not base its plans on annual contracts.

I highly recommend at least the Standard plan. Having unbranded emails alone is worth the cost and you’ll also get access to their email and SMS automation tools. The 24/7 email and chat support are a must-have, too.

Learn more and signup now at Omnisend.

HubSpot – Best for Automated Email Marketing



HubSpot is the king of marketing automation–so it’s no surprise they offer a fantastic email marketing solution for any size business.

Hubspot’s tool allows you to quickly and easily create, personalize, and optimize your emails without the need for designers or IT.

Where the software really shines is in the automated workflows. This allows you to easily set triggers for your email subscribers and nurture the leads into customers (or whatever else you want them to do).

The software’s handy mapping tool also lets you visualize this for greater clarity and easy optimization.

Think of it as a choose-your-own-adventure journey that you set for your subscribers. Depending on the specific actions they take, you can have them branch off to experience different, targeted things via email.

The email marketing service is just one tool in the Swiss Army Knife that is Hubspot. It can stand alone or be used in tandem with other offerings such as Marketing Hub and their CRM. Your email marketing only becomes stronger when coupled with those products, too.

Hubspot also has plenty of pre-made email templates to help you get the results you want. With their drag-and-drop builder, you can create great emails with no coding or development knowledge needed.

HubSpot is simple to use and allows you to customize your layout, add calls-to-action and images, and modify your content and colors to match your brand.

Use their advanced personalization tools to personalize your emails in order to boost your open and clickthrough rates with ease. You can use any information in an email subscriber’s contact records to automatically serve up the most relevant subject lines, content, links, attachments, and calls-to-action.

Their A/B testing tool is top-notch. Use it and dive into the in-depth analytics after you send your emails to see which performed better—and why.

Use this data to determine which subject lines get the most opens and the content and calls-to-action that will earn you more sales. You can also leverage this with landing pages and signup forms to accurately get a sense of the ROI of email campaigns.

The HubSpot email tool is free for up to 2,000 email sends per month, with paid plans starting at $50/month.

Join HubSpot for free to create and send email campaigns that look professionally designed and display perfectly across any device—all by yourself.

Moosend – Best for Ecommerce



Moosend offers an email marketing solution no matter if you’re a complete beginner or if you’re a seasoned pro. If you have an online store, this is the perfect tool.

From their easy drag-and-drop email builder, to their easy segmentation tool, to their accurate real-time analytics, they have all the features you need to nail your email marketing campaigns.

Our favorite thing about Moosend is their ecommerce AI. It leverages machine learning and collaborative filtering to target customers with products they might like based on the shopping habits of similar customers.

You’ll also be able to easily cross sell based on customer shopping habits, and keep track of how often they buy certain products (e.g. perishables) so you can regularly promote the products they need to them when they need it.

I haven’t seen any other email marketing service do this. But it has the potential to really help out the newer ecommerce business looking to level up their targeting and segmentation game.

Moosend also does the basics of email marketing very well. Their advanced personalization features allows you to create emails unique for your target customer. Their segmentation tool allows you to spit your audience by purchasing behavior, cart abandoned products, and more.

They don’t offer that many themes with just 40 responsive themes to choose from. However, they’re all highly customizable and eye-catching.

Pricing starts free with their premium plans starting at $8 per month. More detailed information is below:

Free — $0/month

Unlimited emails

Signup and subscription forms

Reporting and analytics

No credit card required

Pro — $8/month

Landing pages

Transactional emails

Phone support

SMTP server

5 team members

Enterprise — Custom pricing

Custom reporting

Dedicated account manager

SSO & SAML

On-boarding and migration

10 team members

Service-level agreement

Try Moosend for free for 30 days.

AWeber – Best Value For Low Subscriber Count



Visit AWeber