Compare The Best Electronic Signature Software

Signing documents with a pen is obsolete. It’s not practical for business or personal use in a world that grows more and more global each day.

Electronic signature software allows people in different corners of the world to sign documents instantaneously. There’s nothing to mail, travel is unnecessary, and the process is paperless. Best of all, these signatures are just as valid as handwritten ink.

After reviewing the best e-sign software on the market today, our team narrowed down the top nine options that we can confidently recommend. Use this guide to find the best e-sign software for your business.

SignWell — Best Free Electronic Signature Software

Free for 3 docs per month

Unlimited docs start at $8

Audit reports

Document sharing and tracking

For those of you who only need the occasional document signed, SignWell is the perfect option. It’s safe, secure, and works on any device.

Most importantly, even thought the software is free, all SignWell signatures are legally binding.

More than 9,500+ businesses rely on SignWell for e-signatures. The software is simple but still comes with all of the features you need to sign documents and collect signatures.

Instant signing

Document workflows

Multiple signatures on one document

Ready-to-use templates

Audit reports

Document sharing and tracking

Form field suggestions

Sales documents

The free SignWell plan supports up to three documents per month for a single sender. For unlimited signatures, the Personal plan for a single user starts at $8 per month. Business plans start at $24 and include three users.

If you only need a few documents signed, the SignWell free plan is perfect, It gives you up to three signatures each month. Check out SignWell today.

SignNow — Best For Embedded Electronic Signatures



Starts at $8

Robust API

Enterprise-grade security

Simple integrations

SignNow is cross-platform e-sign software that has a robust API. This makes it easy for businesses to embed electronic signature capability into their websites and apps.

It’s so easy you can create complex e-sign workflows and facilitate online signature requests without writing a single line of code. While there are other e-sign platforms out there that offer similar functionality, none are as straightforward as SignNow.

SignNow also integrates with a wide range of third-party apps. You can sync it with your CRM, accounting software, payroll system, ERP system, and marketing automation software with ease.

For such a powerful solution, SignNow is surprisingly affordable.

Business – $8 per user per month

Business Premium – $15 per user per month

Enterprise – $30 per user per month

airSlate Business Cloud – $50 per user per month

All plans come with unlimited templates and the SignNow mobile app. SignNow also offers enterprise-grade security. It’s GDPR compliant, OAuth 2.0, PCI DSS compliant, HIPAA compliant, and more.

Try SignNow free for 7 days.

DocuSign — Best Multi-Purpose Electronic Signature Software



Safe and secure

350+ integrations

Supports 43 languages

Contract lifecycle management (CLM)

DocuSign is one of the world’s most popular electronic signature solutions. More than 500,000+ individuals and businesses across the globe trust this platform.

As a pioneer in the e-sign industry, the software has facilitated millions of signatures over the years.

DocuSign is one of the most versatile solutions in this category. It’s used in industries including financial services, real estate, government, education, healthcare, and insurance. The software is trusted by human resources departments, sales teams, and legal teams alike.

With DocuSign, you’ll enjoy features like:

350+ integrations

Instant visibility statuses

Support in 43 languages

Reusable templates

99.99% uptime

Mobile app signatures

The software is safe and secure. It has compliance certifications including GDPR, ISO 27001, PCI data security, CSA STAR, SSAE 16, FedRAMP, and HIPAA, just to name a few.

DocuSign has solutions for individuals, small businesses, and global enterprises. Whether you need to collect signatures on a daily basis, or need to sign an occasional contract, DocuSign accommodates your needs. It also has tools for complete contract lifecycle management, contract negotiation, and AI agreement analytics.

Here’s an overview of DocuSign’s plans and pricing:

Personal – $10 per month

Standard – $25 per user per month

Business Pro – $40 per user per month

Try DocuSign free for 30 days.

HelloSign — Best For Legally Binding Documents



Unlimited signature requests

Free for 3 signatures

Add e-sign to your app

Audit trail and status notifications

If you need an iron-clad agreement signed electronically, HelloSign is a top option to consider.

The software makes it easy for anyone to add a legally binding signature to any document. From new employee onboarding to NDAs and loan agreements, HelloSign accommodates a wide range of needs.

HelloSign is feature-rich and built for business. It gives you the ability to collect signatures from up to 20 people on a single document, either simultaneously or in a designated order. You can start signing and collecting signatures in minutes with bank-level security.

You’ll also get business-class features like:

Team management tools

Custom templates

Custom business branding

Google integrations (Gmail, Drive, Docs, etc.)

Audit trails

Status notifications

2FA (two-factor authentication)

Support for 17 file formats

HelloSign has exceptional customer support, and you can use the API to build e-sign functionality into your own app.

Here’s a closer look at the HelloSign plans and prices:

Essentials – $15 per month

Dropbox Pro + eSign – $24.99 per month

Standard – $25 per user per month

All of the plans come with unlimited signature requests. Try HelloSign free for 30 days.

Adobe Sign — Best For Small Businesses



30% off small business plan

Automated reminders

Custom branding

Signable website forms

Adobe is a name that’s synonymous with high-quality software. Many of you have likely used Adobe Acrobat to view, create, print, and edit PDF files. So it’s no surprise to see Adobe Sign rank so high on our list.

Adobe Sign is perfect for small businesses that need a simple, straightforward, and secure way to sign documents.

The software comes with features and benefits including:

E-signature requests

Automatic notifications and signature reminders

Custom branding

User management

Bulk signature

Signable website forms

Payment collection

Enhanced authentication

Adobe Sign integrates with Microsoft Teams, Word, Powerpoint, Dropbox, Salesforce, and other popular business tools.

Acrobat Sign is priced upon consultation, but you can try it for free for 30 days. If you want basic signature collection, you can try Acrobat Pro DC free for 7 days, and then subscribe for $14.00 per month.

SignEasy — Best For Individual and Personal Use



Starts at $20

Mobile signatures

Multi-person approvals

Up to 50% off with year contact

SignEasy is one of the quickest ways to sign documents online. It’s easy for anyone to figure out, and it’s not exclusively for business use. 110,000+ professionals and 30,000+ businesses rely on SignEasy for digital document signatures.

Even for such a simple solution, nearly 22 million documents have been signed on this platform. For anyone with occasional signature needs, SignEasy is a trusted, top choice.

The SignEasy mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices. This allows you to send signature requests and sign documents from anywhere, directly from the palm of your hand.

From basic NDAs to complex multi-person approvals, SignEasy can handle it all. The software even supports in-person signatures, eliminating the need for you to carry paperwork to meetings.

Here’s a basic overview of the SignEasy plans and pricing:

Essential – $8 per month

Pro – $15 per month

Business – $25 per user per month

The Essential and Pro plans are designed for single users, whereas Premium supports up to three users. Try any SignEasy plan free for 14 days with no credit card required.

KeepSolid Sign — Best For Signing Documents Offline



Starts at $9.99

Offline mode

Personal signature storage

Free for signers

KeepSolid Sign is a multiplatform e-sign solution. The software has a unique feature compared to other tools on our list—offline signatures.

You can access documents and prepare everything, even when your device is offline. Everything will be sent automatically as soon as you get an Internet connection.

The software allows you to create your own unique electronic signature and store it for future use. Draw it on the app, import it as a picture, or take a photo of your actual signature.

Other top benefits of KeepSolid Sign include:

Support for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web browsers

Team collaboration tools

Status notifications

Document templates

KeepSolid Sign is used by real estate businesses, HR departments, sales teams, and service industries.

Pricing starts at $9.99 per month for single users. The software is always free for signers. You can save 25% with an annual contract. Try KeepSolid Sign free for 14 days.

GetAccept — Best For B2B Sales



All-in-one sales tool

Video and live chat

Proposal templates

Contract management

GetAccept is a bit unique compared to other solutions on our list. This electronic signature software is designed specifically for B2B sales.

It’s an all in one solution for closing deals. In addition to e-sign capabilities, GetAccept has tools for live chat, video, proposal designs, contract management, and more. This is by far the best way to engage with your B2B clients remotely.

Instead of just sending off a document to be signed, you can be there to offer support to your clients if they have questions or anything needs to be explained—all from a single platform.

GetAccept integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zapier, Microsoft Dynamics, Slack, and more. They also have an open API that allows for custom integrations.

Here’s a closer look at the plans and pricing:

Starter – $25 per month per user

Business – $40 per month per user

Enterprise – $60 per month per user

GetAccept also has an API plan for high-volume developers. You’ll need to contact their team for a custom quote, and it requires a minimum of 3,000 documents. It’s worth noting that the Starter plan is a bit limited. You won’t have access to the GetAccept mobile app unless you upgrade to the Business tier.

But for B2B sales teams, this software will definitely be your best option. Try GetAccept free for 14 days.

SignRequest — Best For Simplifying The E-Signature Process



Free for 10 docs per month

Unlimited docs start at $7

Video tutorials

Easy to use

More than 300,000 people across the globe trust SignRequest for e-sign.

It’s not quite as feature-rich as some of the other platforms on our list. But if you’re looking for a simple and straightforward way to get a something signed online, you can upload a document and get started in minutes.

Best of all? SignRequest is free.

You can use it for up to 10 documents in a month at no charge. That’s more triple the amount of Docsketch (our top pick for free e-sign software). But Docsketch does come with better features.

SignRequest has two paid plans—Professional and Business. Both of these support unlimited documents. They start at $7 and $12 per month per user, respectively. You can try any paid SignRequest plan free for 14 days.

I also like how SignRequest has quick video tutorials on how to use the software. Examples include:

How to prepare an e-signature request

How to integrate e-signatures with your systems

How to place your signature on a Google Doc

How to send in bulk

How to customize your e-signatures

How to sign documents from Salesforce

The list goes on and on. This makes it easy for anyone to get their questions answered quickly.

How to Find the Best Electronic Signature Software For You

While it may seem like all electronic signature software does the same thing, each solution is unique. So it can be challenging to find the best option for your business if you don’t know what to look for.

There are certain factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re shopping around for electronic signature software. Use the methodology below to help narrow your search.

Cross-Platform Signatures

You want to make sure that the software is compatible with as many platforms as possible. If you send a document from a Mac computer, can the recipient sign from their Android smartphone?

It’s also important that your software supports a wide range of document types. Again, some document formats may not render properly on specific devices. But if the software supports multiple document types and platforms, you shouldn’t run into any problems.

Legal and Compliance

Generally speaking, most electronic signatures are legally binding. But with that said, you want to make sure the software you’re using is taking extra steps to protect you. If you ever had to go to court with an electronic signature, it helps to have things like audit trails, two-factor authentication, and other features to prove intent.

You should also consider the compliance regulations required for your industry. For example, some solutions offer HIPAA compliance, GDPR compliance, PCI compliance, and more.

Always protect yourself and your business when it comes to legally binding contracts. If you’re unsure about something, consult with your lawyer.

Document Volume

How often are you sending documents that need to be signed? If it’s just a handful of times per year, you shouldn’t be using the same software as a business that collects hundreds or thousands of signatures per week.

Do you need to collect multiple signatures from different people on the same document? Does it matter which order those names are signed in? These are the types of questions you should be asking yourself as you’re evaluating options.

There are plenty of unlimited plans on the market for high-volume users and even some free plans for infrequent use.

API and Integrations

Look for a solution that seamlessly integrates with third-party tools and software that you’re already using. For example, let’s say you’re using Salesforce or HubSpot as a CRM. It will make your life much easier if your e-sign software is compatible with those solutions.

If you need to embed e-sign functionality on your website or applications, then the software must have an open API that you can customize.

The Top Electronic Signature Software in Summary

Getting a physical signature on documents requires in-person appointments, printing, scanning, faxing, or mailing paperwork. All of this is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and unrealistic in many scenarios.

If you’re ready to improve your workflows and start signing documents electronically, DocuSign and HelloSign are the best options for most people.

