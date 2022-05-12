Compare The Best Direct Mail Services

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best direct mail service for most people is PostcardMania.

Direct mail is an effective and affordable way to drive brand awareness and generate fresh leads. Put your message in people’s hands. Target the streets and neighborhoods that matter to your success.

It’s an excellent opportunity for both new and established businesses to reach new consumers who otherwise may not see a company’s digital presence.

The 8 Best Direct Mail Services of 2022

PostcardMania — The best for multi-channel marketing campaigns

— The best for multi-channel marketing campaigns PsPrint — The most options for mailer type

— The most options for mailer type Vistaprint — The most postcard designs

— The most postcard designs Gunderson Direct — The best for hands-off marketing campaigns

— The best for hands-off marketing campaigns PrintingForLess — The best for targeting specific neighborhoods

— The best for targeting specific neighborhoods NextDayFlyers — The best for fast turnaround times

— The best for fast turnaround times Cactus Mailing — The best for coordinated Google Ad campaigns

— The best for coordinated Google Ad campaigns SaaSMQL — The best for SaaS lead generation

A direct mail company will print, stamp, and deliver your flyers, postcards, or brochures. Some services go further by providing design templates and helping you create a list of viable addresses.

I’ve researched direct mail companies and narrowed them down to the top eight on the market today. Below, you’ll find in-depth reviews of the benefits, drawbacks, and use cases for each direct mail service that made my list.

Best Direct Mail Services Reviews

PostcardMania — Best for Multi-Channel Marketing Campaigns

Postcard & brochure mailers

Omnichannel marketing solutions

80+ industries served

Direct, EDDM, and Bulk Mailing

PostcardMania is great for high-volume postcard direct mail due to their excellent bulk discounting. They’re also a great option if you are looking to make direct mail one of many marketing channels.

Let’s take a look at the traditional direct mail options first. PostcardMania offers the following services:

Postcard printing

Postcard design

Direct mailing

Bulk mailing

Mailing lists

Every door direct mail (EDDM)

While they offer stellar postcard and brochure mailing campaign offerings, where they really stand out is their Everywhere Small Business product.

This is a multi-channel marketing effort that includes direct mail. In addition to mail, you’ll also benefit from mail tracking, targeted Facebook follow-up advertisements, Instagram ads, Google follow-ups, and call tracking.

PostcardMania targets the people who receive your promotions in the mail across digital advertising channels. It brings multiple campaigns together for lead generation and brand awareness.

Pricing for high-volume standard-sized postcards starts at just $0.05 per piece. You likely won’t find a better bulk rate in the industry.

For a limited time, you can get 1,000 postcards printed free with your first Postcard Mania order.

PsPrint — Most Options for Mailer Type



Wide range of products

Quick turnaround

Create a mailing list

Manage everything online

PsPrint offers a wide range of products available for direct mail.

In fact they offer 10 types of mailers to send to prospective customers. That’s much more than other services which often offer just one or two mailer options.

PsPrint’s products include:

Brochures

Door hangers

Flyers

Magnets

Newsletters

Postcards

Rack cards

Sales sheets

Stickers

Gift labels

This is a huge variety of direct mailers they’ll send for you. It’s also worth mentioning they offer mailing list processing (CASS certification, inkjet addressing, and postal resorting), foil stamping, die cutting, and even a graphic designer to work with you to get exactly the look you want.

PsPrint offers a quick turnaround as well. In just two to five days after printing is complete, your order can be mailed.

The entire process can also be managed online. Just select your product, upload your artwork, and attach your mailing list. PsPrint will even send you extra prints that weren’t mailed. The “overs” are free if they fit into one box.

For those of you who don’t have a mailing list, PsPrint will help you create one in less than 15 minutes. Just answer some questions related to your target market based on age, income, ZIP Code, and other details.

Head over to PsPrint today and browse the many available options.

Vistaprint — Most Postcard Designs



Postcard mailing service

Buy targeted mailing lists

Promotional products

Wide range of services

Vistaprint is one of the most popular printing solutions out there. While they’re most known for their business card printing service, they also offer a great direct mail postcard service.

They offer more than 1,000 postcard designs too—so they’ll likely have something that’s right for you and your brand.

Simply design your card, send them your list of addresses, and Vistaprint will handle the rest. Vistaprint has both standard and oversized postcards.

One other service I really like is their mailing lists. You can buy a targeted list directly through this platform as well. These lists can be targeted to audiences by demographic data, like income, hobbies, new homeowners, or even B2B-targeted industries.

Vistaprint is great because they have so many other products and services. No matter your marketing needs, Vistaprint has you covered. Some popular categories include:

Promotional products

Labels and stickers

Bags and Clothing

Signage

Trade shows

Marketing materials

Business cards

If you want your mailing service from the same provider as your promotional products and printing needs, VistaPrint puts it all in one place.

Get started with VistaPrint.

Gunderson Direct — Best for Hands-Off Marketing Campaigns



Full-service marketing agency

Free consultations

Fully managed campaigns

Customized services

Gunderson Direct is a full-service direct marketing agency. That means their representatives will work with you to create a fully customized direct mail campaign that’s perfect for your brand.

They give you everything you need to get the most out of your direct mail campaigns. Tap into their expertise to create mail campaigns that compliment and work in conjunction with your marketing strategy.

You’ll start with a consultation with the Gunderson Direct team. As a full service agency, they’ll make sure every aspect of your program is optimized for success—from testing, to data, messaging and offers.

From that consultation, you’ll get all the insights you need to build a successful program.

Gunderson Direct can help you create direct mail collateral from your in-house database as well as external sources. Their award-winning design team will provide you with targeted, print-ready creative and their production expertise ensures you’re mailing out high-quality material.

From start to finish, they’ll take care of most every aspect of your marketing campaign for you, making sure to consult with you as needed to make sure it gets the results you’re looking for.

They’ll even give you in-depth reporting and analytics so you can measure your success. That’s a rare offering when it comes to direct mail services.

Get in touch with their team to get a custom quote for your company’s direct mail needs.

PrintingForLess — Best for Targeting Specific Neighborhoods

Excellent EDDM service

Custom free printing samples

Free templates

Great for political campaigns

PrintingForLess is a well-known and reliable direct mail service. It’s a one-stop shop for both printing and mailing.

They offer a wide range of tools like free templates, direct mail tips, integration with marketing automation platforms, and web-to-print for employees to have easy access to sales and marketing collateral.

Where they really stand out is their Every Door Direct Mailing (EDDM) service. They’ll work with you to determine a specific neighborhood or region that you want to target and make sure your mailers get to those houses.

This is great for promoting your restaurant or retail business’s opening day, local promotions, and other location-specific advertisements.

While a few other services on this list offer EDDM (such as NextDayFlyers), none of them offer it with the amount of variety of mailer types that PrintingForLess gives you.

They also have a lot of experience working with political campaigns to make sure their mailers get out to constituents and potential voters. If you’re holding an elected office (or aspire to), I highly recommend PrintingForLess.

What I like about PrintingForLess is that they really stand behind their product. If your mailing and printing aren’t on time, they’ll fully reimburse you for your incurred costs. That eliminates a lot of the anxiety that surrounds big marketing projects.

Before you start producing and mailing at scale, PFL will give you custom free printing samples. You can choose from different paper types, weights, coatings, binding options, and effects to see which one is the best for your business.

NextDayFlyers — Best for Fast Turnaround Times

Wide range of products

Rent mailing lists

Affordable rates

Fast delivery times

True to their name, NextDayFlyers will give you an incredibly quick turnaround to make sure you get your mailers out quickly.

In fact, they offer next business day printing turnaround. Although you will pay extra for this premium service, it’s a great option for time-sensitive offers and campaigns.

With NextDayFlyers, your company can send:

Postcards

Brochures

Mail rack cards

Custom products

NextDayFlyers will store your inventory, verify addresses, presort your products, and send your mail. You can also rent mailing lists for campaigns as well.

Navigating through this platform is easy. Simply choose the size of your flyer, customize the cardstock, add a gloss or matte coating, and select your quantity. You can create artwork directly on their website or upload your own file.

You’ll see the cost for your direct mail campaign in real-time as you continue to make changes.

Cactus Mailing — Best for Coordinated Google Ad Campaigns

Direct mail and call tracking

Excellent Smart Marketing tool

Targeted mailing lists

Trusted by 17,000+ businesses

Cactus Mailing is a simple and straightforward direct mail service that offers great postcard and brochure mailers—along with a unique offering focused on Google Ads.

Top services include:

Direct mail postcards

Direct mail brochures

Targeted mailing lists

Mail piece design

Call tracking

Where they really shine, though, is in their Smart Marketing product. They work with you to create a coordinated Google Ads campaign that compliments your direct mail campaign, driving better results. Doing so will increase response rates which boosts both leads and sales.

This program includes Google display ads along with landing pages to support your direct mail postcards and brochures.

This differs from the multi-channel offering of PostcardMania because Cactus focuses solely on Google Ads. PostcardMania offers Facebook and Instagram ads along with follow-ups.

Some of the top industries using Cactus Mailing include dentists, restaurants, salons, spas, churches, real estate, retail, and fitness. Cactus excels at creating beautiful brochures to promote your business.

Another reason to consider Cactus Mailing is their great specials when you combine more than one service. They run these specials regularly, so you always have a chance to save.

SaaSMQL — Best for SaaS Lead Generation

Focused on SaaS businesses

Send packages to your prospects

Create leads & opportunities

Stand out against the competition

SaaSMQL is extremely unique compared to the other direct mail services on our list. They offer account-based demand generation for SaaS businesses.

If your organization falls into this category, SaaSMQL should be a top choice to consider.

In most cases, direct mail isn’t associated with SaaS. But SaaSMQL has revolutionized the way you approach lead generation strategy. They use direct mail to create leads and opportunities with mid-market and enterprise-level prospects.

Using a direct mail campaign, one of their clients generated more than 50 qualified meetings in less than two months. This generated over $2 million.

This success is attributable to SaaSMQL’s unique approach. Instead of just sending a flyer or a postcard, SaaSMQL sends packages to businesses.

This stands out compared to the hundreds of emails, calls, and junk mail these recipients get on a daily basis. Nobody is going to throw a package in the garbage without a second thought.

In addition to direct mail, SaaSMQL helps you with other account-based marketing campaigns and analytics. They have everything you need for SaaS demand generation across multiple channels.

How to Choose the Best Direct Mail Service For Your Business

Every direct mail service is unique. Finding the best one for your business can be a challenge if you don’t know what to look for.

We studied five key areas to see how each service stacked up, and narrowed down our choices based on the results. Use these criteria to find the right service for your specific business needs.

Industry-Tailored Solutions

A local mom-and-pop restaurant isn’t going to need the same services as a multi-million dollar B2B company. That’s why they shouldn’t go to the same place for direct mail services.

Research the industries each direct mailer targets. For example, Gunderson Direct focuses on telemedicine, B2B companies, and financial advisors. SaaSMQL is, as the name would suggest, a great choice for SaaS companies.

PostcardMania, on the other hand, helps any business that relies on postcards and brochures as part of their marketing efforts. These including AC and heating, restaurants, roofing, and real estate, to name a few.

When researching direct mailing services, be sure to see who some of their past clients are, too. Do they have solutions to target your specific customers? Can they effectively promote your offerings? If not, they’re not the right service for you.

Mailer Varieties

You may have specific marketing needs today, but what if those evolve in the future? You want to find a direct mailer that gives you options.

Common mailer types include:

Postcards

Flyers

Invitations

Greeting cards

Brochures

Newsletters

Catalogs

Booklets

Custom products

A postcard might be more than enough for your business to promote something simple like an upcoming event or sale. But if you want to send out more detailed information about your organization, a brochure or catalog might be more appropriate.

A service like Gunderson Direct offers a wider variety of offerings that include letters, brochures, and more. They’ll even work with you to help plan out the most effective direct mail campaign for your brand.

Less common, companies like SaasMQL even send packages via direct mail for certain business types. Finding a service with diverse offerings may help you keep the same service provider no matter how your marketing efforts expand.

Of course, the converse is true, too. Some services, like PostcardMania, are limited in their offerings—but they excel at what they do. If you only need postcards or brochures and don’t anticipate that need changing anytime soon, choosing a service that specializes in that area is another good strategy to follow.

Eye-Catching Designs

First impressions are crucial for direct mail campaigns. You want your final product to:

Look clean and beautiful when it arrives in prospect mailboxes.

Instantly draw in a potential lead with eye-catching and informative design.

This can be a very tough balance to achieve — but good direct mail services do so while staying true to your brand.

Some services offer industry-specific templates (e.g. PostcardMania has postcard designs for realtors). That provides a good starting point if you’re not very experienced in graphic design.

Other companies let you choose the quality, size, and finish of your products. That helps if you have a very specific vision of what your mailer will look like.

When consulting with or researching a direct mail service, be sure to look at any case studies they might have along with samples of their previous work. This should give you a good indication of their design quality and whether the service is a good fit for your brand, industry, and target customer.

It is important to note that sometimes the price for their graphic design services is separate from their direct mail service. For example, PostcardMania offers graphic design as a separate offering, while Gunderson Direct offers it as part of your whole package.

Supplemental Services

When your marketing efforts are coordinated and work together, they can have an even greater impact on your bottom line. The best direct mail service companies offer additional marketing products to help support your direct mail campaigns.

For example, PostCardMania also gives you an omni-channel marketing plan including Facebook, Instagram, and Google ads, along with call tracking, follow-ups, and mail tracking.

An offering like that can be very helpful to keep your marketing efforts centralized and focused, not to mention more cost-effective. With all your marketing handled by one company, you’re not juggling a ton of different companies and services at once, trying to make them all work together. You can avoid the typical headaches that scenario often brings.

Vistaprint can whip up a ton of really cool on-brand promotional swag for you, like handbags, hats, or whatever else you think people will use. The point is to get your company name out there beyond simple mailers.

Even if you don’t need every service a company offers today, it’s something to consider for your future plans.

Turnaround Time

This is not necessarily the most common element businesses look for in a direct mail service.

However, there are times when it can be important for businesses and brands to get mailers out to potential customers quickly (e.g. when you have a very time sensitive promotion). Not to mention that if customers and prospects are receiving a mailer after a promotion has expired or come to an end, it’s a huge waste of money and reflects poorly on your business in the eyes of those recipients.

As such, turnaround time is a consideration we factored in when researching this list.

Once printing is complete, mailing turnaround time typically ranges anywhere from next business day to ten business days.

You can usually pay extra to get your mailers out faster. But it’s better to find a direct mail service that works quickly at no additional cost.

Luckily, some direct mail campaigns are more time-sensitive than others, like NextDayFlyers which can turn around your mailers fast.

The Top Direct Mail Services in Summary

Direct mail works really well in many situations. It’s easy to lose sight of this when you’re focused on email, online advertisements, and other digital marketing tactics.

PostcardMania is the best direct mailing services for most businesses. Regardless of your budget, printing needs, or direct mail strategy, you can find what you’re looking for using the reviews and recommendations in this guide.

