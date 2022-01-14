Compare The Best cPanel Web Hosting Plans

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best cPanel web hosting for most people is A2 Hosting or HostGator.

If you want to simplify web hosting management, you should consider a cPanel web host. cPanel web hosting provides an intuitive interface that removes complexities from managing your website.

Whether you’re interested in a new cPanel site or looking to migrate one you own to better hosting, this list of providers is an excellent place to start.

Top 7 Best cPanel Web Hosting Companies for 2022

A2 Hosting — Fastest cPanel web hosting

HostGator — Best cPanel for scaling resources on-demand

InMotion — Best cPanel hosting for small businesses

Bluehost — Best cPanel for ease of use

SiteGround — Best cPanel for cloud hosting

iPage — Best cheap cPanel hosting (for VPS plans)

Scala Hosting — Best cPanel hosting for managing backups

Read on to find in-depth reviews of each host, as well as a brief guide to help you find the best deal.

A2 Hosting — Fastest cPanel Web Hosting

Visit A2 Hosting

Normally $7.99/month

Month-to-month pricing at $9.99

Free domain and SSL certificate

30-day money-back guarantee

Get a 63% discount



A2 Hosting offers the fastest speeds on the market today, and a great option for those looking for cPanel web hosting.

Every A2 plan comes with cPanel for free. This is a big deal when some competitors don’t offer cPanel with their cheapest plans—like iPage.

Getting a free cPanel account and a great price on web hosting are only two of the many reasons to consider hosting your site on A2. Speed, reliability, green hosting, and excellent customer support make it a top option for anyone.

They also have a wide range of hosting plans and prices.

Shared Hosting — Starting at $2.99 per month

— Starting at $2.99 per month VPS Hosting — Starting at $4.99 per month

— Starting at $4.99 per month Reseller Hosting — Starting at $18.99 per month

— Starting at $18.99 per month Dedicated Hosting — Starting at $129.99 per month

With A2 Hosting, cPanel allows you to do things like:

Manage email usage

Configure SSH keys

Create a Node.js app

Install an SSL certificate from a third party

Manage your files

Manage databases

Manage domains

A2 also uses Softaculous, which is made for installing software to your account with just one click. Softaculous and all auto-updates can be handled directly from your cPanel dashboard.

Read more about A2’s features in my complete A2 hosting review or sign up at A2 Hosting right now.

HostGator — Best cPanel for Scaling Resources On-Demand



Visit Hostgator

Normally $6.95/month

Month-to-month at $10.95

Free domain and SSL certificate

45-day money back guarantee

Get a 61% discount



HostGator is one of the most popular names in web hosting. That’s because they offer affordable plans loaded with features. They don’t cut corners on what they offer, and let you try their service for more than six weeks risk-free.

I like that you can log into any cPanel account directly from the Hostgator portal. Of course you can log in via cPanel, but if you’re managing a lot of different sites, this small feature will help you stay organized.

And once you’re in cPanel, it’s easy to accomplish tasks quickly in the intuitive dashboard.

They offer a variety of different plans depending on the type of hosting service you need

Shared Hosting — Starting at $2.64 per month

— Starting at $2.64 per month VPS Hosting — Starting at $19.95 per month

— Starting at $19.95 per month Reseller Hosting — Starting at $19.95 per month

Starting at $19.95 per month WordPress Hosting — Starting at $5.95 per month

— Starting at $5.95 per month Dedicated Servers — Starting at $89.98 per month

Altogether, they have 12 different web hosting plans to choose from—all of which come with cPanel.

With HostGator, you’ll always get the latest version of cPanel with your hosting plan, as well as additional incentives like:

Free website builder

Free site transfer

Free domain transfer

Google Ads credits

Bing Ads credits

Free SSL

All shared hosting plans come with a 99.9% uptime promise and a 45-day money-back guarantee. Hostgator is compatible with the most popular CMS platforms including WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and Magento.

HostGator is one of the best web hosting providers for websites that need to scale their resources. Having access to cPanel for managing all of this makes everything easier.

If you’re interested in cloud hosting, be sure to check out my HostGator Cloud hosting review or click here to visit HostGator to compare their plans.

InMotion — Best for Small Businesses



Visit InMotion Hosting

Normally $7.99/month

Free domain and SSL certificate

Free and unlimited email

90-day money back guarantee

Get a 57% discount



InMotion is a solid option for small businesses who want to be a bit more hands-on with their web hosting.

cPanel comes standard for managing your Linux-based server, regardless of which plan you choose. This makes it easy for you to set up your domains, manage resources, handle site automation, and more.

InMotion offers one-click app installations with more than 400 applications that can be managed directly in cPanel.

Whether you’re using WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS systems and shopping carts, InMotion is an ideal solution for your website. The one-click installer also allows for easy upgrades, convenient maintenance, as well as rollbacks to previous versions.

Here’s a look at the introductory pricing rates for InMotion web hosting:

Shared Business Hosting — Starting at $2.49 per month

— Starting at $2.49 per month WordPress Hosting — Starting at $4.99 per month

— Starting at $4.99 per month VPS Hosting — Starting at $17.99 per month

— Starting at $17.99 per month Dedicated Servers — Starting at $139.99 per month

All of these plans give you cPanel for free.

You’ll also benefit from data backups, free SSD drives, SSH access, secure email, and other great freebies.

InMotion has been using cPanel with their hosting plans for more than a decade. This has allowed their IT team to customize the backend specs to speed up its responsiveness and ultimately allow for a more seamless user experience.

My InMotion hosting review also found that plans are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, which is an industry-leading offer. So if you’re looking for a reliable web host with a feature-rich cPanel, look no further than InMotion. Sign up today.

Bluehost — Easiest to Use cPanel Hosting



Visit BlueHost

Normally $7.99/month

Free domain and SSL certificate

Recommended by WordPress

30-day money back guarantee

Get a 63% discount



Bluehost offers a fantastic user experience. So it should be no surprise that they rank high on my list of cPanel web hosts.

Here’s how their pricing breaks down:

Shared Hosting — Starting at $2.95 per month

— Starting at $2.95 per month VPS Hosting — Starting at $18.99 per month

— Starting at $18.99 per month Dedicated Hosting — Starting at $79.99 per month

As you can see, it’s incredibly affordable — even for dedicated hosting.

Bluehost lets you manage access control from your cPanel dashboard. This allows you to restrict access to certain areas of your hosting account, which is ideal if you have multiple users logging in. As a small business owner, you may not want to give your blogger access to your billing account or server resources.

Looking for a VPS plan or dedicated server? You’ll have root access from cPanel as well. This will give you complete control over your server to make any custom changes, without the need for any additional software or hardware.

And dedicated plans allow you to increase storage on-demand from cPanel without any assistance from a server administrator.

All Bluehost plans come with a free SSL certificate, 24-7 customer support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Check out my full BlueHost hosting review to learn more about the company or click here to signup now.

SiteGround — Best cPanel for Cloud Hosting



Visit Siteground

Starting at $3.99/month

Free SSL, email, CDN, & backups

Recommended by WordPress

30-day money-back guarantee

Get a 73% discount



SiteGround is a great option if you’re interested in cloud hosting. It’s one of the best and scalable options for cloud hosting out there.

Their hosting is fully managed too—allowing you to focus less on the little things like maintenance and more on growing your business.

Its cPanel features include:

Install your CMS (like WordPress)

Backup your website content

Make changes to the server

Set up your email accounts

Manage domains

Manage your security features

Manage your databases

View and manage your resources

It’s extremely easy for webmasters to manage files too. All you have to do is upload files and add new folders to keep everything neat and organized.

This will ultimately make things easier for you whenever your site needs maintenance.

For advanced users, you’ll also be able to manage complex settings, like “Chron Jobs,” in cPanel. This allows you to run specific commands to optimize your disk space.

SiteGround offers shared hosting plans starting at just $3.99 per month. They also offer cloud web hosting, which starts at $100 per month.

Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll be able to manage everything with ease through the platform’s responsive interface and dashboard. Read more about their different plans and services in my complete SiteGround review or click here to visit SiteGround.

iPage — Best Cheap cPanel Hosting (for VPS plans)



Visit iPage

Normally $7.99/month

Free domain and SSL certificate

Free drag and drop site builder

30-day money-back guarantee

Get a 75% discount



iPage offers one of the best cheap web hosting providers on the market today.

In fact, their introductory rate for shared hosting is just $1.99/month when you sign up for 36 months. That’s incredibly cheap.

They don’t skimp on the features, either. iPage comes with a surprising amount of benefits like unlimited disk space, scalable bandwidth, unlimited domains, 99.9% uptime, and a free SSL certificate. You also get a free domain for the first year after you sign up.

What I like about them, though, is their unlimited email addresses feature. You can create as many addresses as you want that direct to your domain. It even comes with autoresponders and email forwarding. This is great for those of you looking to add a little professionalism to your email address.

iPage uses cPanel but there is one catch—you need to sign up for one of their VPS hosting plans or dedicated servers in order to get it.

Those start at $19.99 per month and $119.99 per month, respectively.

Unfortunately, in my iPage hosting review research I found that the shared hosting plans do not come with cPanel. Instead, iPage uses something called vDeck Control Panel as an alternative, which is fine but definitely lacking compared to cPanel in terms of its capabilities and interface.

That said, the iPage VPS plans are cost-effective compared to other providers out there. So it won’t cost you too much for an upgrade to get cPanel included with your hosting. Learn more at sign up at iPage.

Scala Hosting — Best for Managing Backups



Visit Scala Hosting

Unlimited backups on self-managed plan

Customizable VPS hosting

Dedicated email IP address

Clean user interface

Create Your Plan



If you like to tinker with your website in order to extract maximum performance from your server, you lean hard on backups and restore points. Nothing’s worse than making changes without the reassurance that you can just rewind if they break your site.

Scala Hosting offers a great control panel for just that purpose on its managed VPS plans. Plus, you reap all the other benefits of their SPanel platform.

It’s a cinch to have restore points so you’re not adjusting and optimizing your site without a safety net. Right off the bat, Scala will automatically keep daily backups for the last seven days of your site. If anything goes awry, just go into Scala’s SPanel look for “Restore Backup” under “Files”, and then find the restore point you want to rewind back to.

You can also create your own backups under the same “Files” section on SPanel and even request that Scala hold one of their automated backups or one of your own for 30 days, if you’re doing some long-term adjustments to your site (like implementing a custom theme).

Not only is your site covered, but so is your whole VPS server. Scala Hosting keeps two free snapshots of your server on file, one for each of the previous two days. If you need to restore one, just reach out to the helpful folks at Scala support and they’ll take care of it from there. That’s the easy service you get with their managed VPS hosting.

While juggling backups is a huge plus to Scala Hosting’s SPanel, there are many more benefits to using it, including one that you may not have thought about.

Scala Hosting promises 100% email deliverability from your email accounts on their hosting plans. That’s because you get a dedicated IP for your email exclusive to you, meaning that your worries about blacklisting or getting caught in spam filters can be left in the past.

Alongside that, you get all the perks of Scala’s managed VPS hosting. That includes:

Hosting unlimited websites

Free SSL

Free migrations for as many sites as you need

Custom resource allocation

Advanced security features, including their proprietary SShield security guard

SPanel is included for free on any Scala Hosting managed VPS plan, from their prepackaged ones to any custom setups you create.

Never worry about being able to rewind from site issues again. Get great, customizable VPS at a solid price point with SPanel control by going with Scala Hosting.

How to Find the Best cPanel Web Host For You

As you can see, every cPanel web hosting provider is unique. Whether it be the price, type of hosting, or other features, some hosts will serve the needs of your website better than others.

When you’re evaluating a cPanel web hosting provider, there are a few key elements to consider.

Performance metrics like uptime and speed are a given. So rather than focusing on those, I’ve identified some other factors that you should look out for when evaluating prospective web hosts.

Free cPanel License

First and foremost, if you want to use cPanel then you need to find a provider that offers a free cPanel license. There are plenty of hosts out there that offer cPanel for an upcharge, but there’s no reason to go with them if you can get it for free elsewhere.

With the exception of the iPage shared hosting plan, every provider on our list offers cPanel for free.

One-Click App Installations

A major cPanel benefit is its user-friendly dashboard. So for those of you who plan to install third-party apps, it will be easy for you to manage everything in one place.

Look for a web hosting provider that advertises one-click app installs. In my experience, this is much easier than complex downloads and installations. Whether it be CMS integration, ecommerce functionality, or anything else, a simple app installation will make your life much easier. Once installed, cPanel usually will allow for one-click or auto-updates as well.

Site Builder Tools

This shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, but it’s a nice feature for those of you who are building a new website from scratch. If your web hosting provider has an adequate site builder, you can essentially benefit from a one-stop-shop for your website needs.

Normally, I would not recommend bundling a hosting provider and website builder. I think it’s best to stick with providers that specialize in web hosting and platforms that specialize in website builders. Usually, there isn’t any overlap between the two.

That said, if you’re just building a simple website like a small personal site or blog, then you can get away with this for sure.

Freebies

Price always needs to be taken into consideration when you’re looking at different web hosting options. Some hosts appear cheap, but then upcharge you for basic features. So it’s in your best interest to identify the features you need and then look for a host that offers them for free.

SSL certificate

Site migrations

Domain name

Advertising credits

Developer tools

WordPress installation

These are some common freebies offered by hosting providers. I’d also keep on eye on their money-back guarantees. 30 days seems to be the industry standard. But I’ve seen 45 days, 60 days, and even as high as 90 days.

Resources

It doesn’t make sense to choose a cPanel hosting plan that doesn’t accommodate the needs of your website. While cPanel is a great tool, it doesn’t make up for poor performance.

RAM

Storage

Bandwidth

CPUs

You need to make sure that these types of resources accommodate your website traffic. For new or growing sites, it’s in your best interest to find a cPanel hosting provider that gives you the opportunity to scale.

Alternatives to cPanel Hosting

Not every web hosting provider offers cPanel, so you’re not forced to use it.

In most cases, people think cPanel is easier to use. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.

For example, earlier we talked about iPage’s hosting plans. For less than $2 per month, you can sign up for shared hosting, a free website builder, and plenty of other freebies. This comes with vDeck Control Panel. So if you prioritize price over convenience, you might decide to go with this option instead.

Alternatively, DreamHost is a popular web host on the market today. But instead of using cPanel, they have their own custom control panel. I know plenty of webmasters who love it.

Hostinger is another great hosting provider that does not offer cPanel. Even so, I would still strongly recommend them.

So don’t let cPanel availability be the determining factor in your web hosting decision. While I personally think it’s a great feature, you can still explore alternative solutions.

What Is cPanel and Why Do You Need It?

cPanel is one of the most popular control panels in the web hosting industry. The interface and dashboard make it easy for webmasters to manage things like domain names, backups, email addresses, files, account preferences, and more.

In my experience, once you’ve used cPanel, there is really no looking back. I’ve experimented with other dashboards, but cPanel is the best for beginners and experts alike.

One of the reasons why cPanel is so popular is because it’s a web-based control panel, meaning you can manage your website from anywhere with an Internet connection, as opposed to needing software on a specific piece of hardware.

Anyone with a website can benefit from cPanel hosting. Whether you’re looking for a shared hosting plan, virtual private server (VPS hosting), or dedicated server, a user-friendly hosting interface will make your life much easier.

Top cPanel Web Hosts in Summary

Performance is usually the first thing buyers look for in a hosting service provider. But an equally important factor is a simple user interface for web hosting management.

The best cPanel web hosting makes it easy for anyone, including beginners and non-technical users, to manage their hosting environment. In addition to simplicity, the top cPanel hosting plans also deliver exceptional performance and value.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/best-cpanel-web-hosting/