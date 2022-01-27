Compare The Best Call Center Software

By Lars Lofgren

Call centers aren’t just for huge corporations anymore. Modern tech makes it possible for any business to set up a call center.

Software powers call centers today. That means no expensive hardware. In fact, you might be able to use your existing devices to manage your call center needs.

As we continue you through this guide, I’ll give you an in-depth review of each provider on this list. We’ll discuss the features, benefits, pricing, and other considerations so you can make an informed decision for your business.

Best Call Center Software Reviews

Nextiva – Best Overall

Affordable call center software

Add-on to Nextiva VoIP service

Get Nextiva One + call center for under $70

Intelligent call distribution

The software that supports your call center reps can get expensive—fast. Often, you’re looking at an enterprise-grade solution with custom pricing, metered calling, or just a really high monthly cost (especially if you have a lot of users).

Nextiva softens the pain of boosting your call center with software, with prices starting as low as $50 per user per month for unlimited calling and call queues.

Handle as many inbound or outbound calls as you need while also not worrying about paying a boatload more than you’d like during lighter months.

You’ll need Nextiva’s overall VoIP service—Nextiva One—to get their call center software. If you’re already on Nextiva, great! You’ll only have to pay the add-on price to bolster your call center.

For $50 on top of your regular Nextiva bill, you get unlimited call queues and intelligent call distribution. The former allows you to field any number of callers, placing them in a waiting line instead of sending them to voicemail. The latter lets callers tell the Nextiva platform call router what they need and have their call directed to the right department.

Need finer control over call queues? Go a step up to Nextiva’s Enterprise call center plan and unlock advanced call queue management. That allows admins to design a call flow that matches callers with the best possible agent, whether it’s someone who speaks a certain language or has a specific skill.

But what if you don’t already have Nextiva One? Doesn’t having to sign up for that make this more expensive than other options?

Not at all.

For smaller teams, you’re looking at just over $20 per user per month to get outfitted with Nextiva One’s entry-level plan. The Essential plan gives you unlimited voice and video, an auto-attendant, mobile and desktop apps, and more.

That’s plenty at the base plan for outfitting your call center. And, if your team consists of 20 or more people, you can get Essential for around $18 to $19.

So, all in, a team of 50 can get unlimited calling and Nextiva’s call center software for $68.95 per user per month. That’s a steal compared to some other plans and you’re only getting what you need. Plus, if you ever need more, Nextiva One plans are scalable to include additional features like video conferencing, call pop, single sign-on, and more.

Maybe best of all, it’s all a VoIP-based solution, so installation is nonexistent and implementation is a breeze.

Get the best pricing on call center software by reaching out to Nextiva today.

RingCentral – Easiest Deployment for SMBs



Great for sales & service teams

40+ robust features

99.99% guaranteed uptime

Wide range of options

RingCentral can help you create a call center without spending a ton of money or waiting months before you can actually use the phones.

You can support any channel, but if you just want voice, RingCentral has that at a great price. If you want to add channels over time, it’s a simple upgrade.

RingCentral has tons of pre-built integrations with popular software and runs on virtually any technology. This is going to minimize disruption and surprise spending.

You can connect your call center to your CRM, ERP, or marketing automation software to RingCentral. Put critical customer information and powerful tools in the hands of every employee without having to build the whole integration out yourself.

It’s also a great option for remote and work-from-home employees. Everyone is signing right into RingCentral, so your company doesn’t have to worry about maintaining a firewall or setting up VPNs for employees on-the-go.

There’s just a lot less for your team to worry about when it comes to deploying RingCentral. Sure, it’ll take some time to tune everything up with your CRM, but a lot of the traditional call center headaches are off your plate.

It’s also very easy for people to learn. You don’t have to be some telecom guru to set up a phone tree.

RingCentral Contact Center has more than 40 robust features like intelligent routing, call queueing, and workforce management tools. You’ll also benefit from administrative and management features like surveys, call recording, and analytics.

RingCentral is safe, secure, and reliable. They have a guaranteed uptime of 99.99%, and the software gives your agents the ability to work from anywhere.

Here’s an overview of the RingCentral Contact Center plans:

Essentials

Inbound voice support

Standard IVR and ACD capabilities

Standard

Digital channels

Advanced voice recording

Premium

Omnichannel support and integrations (email, chat, SMS, social media)

Advanced IVR and ACD

Quality management

Ultimate

Inbound and outbound voice

Predictive, progressive, and preview dialing

Campaign management

You’ll need to contact the RingCentral sales team to get a quote for your business.

But as you can see, they have options for everyone. Smaller teams that only need solutions for inbound calls can use the Basic plan. The standard call routing capabilities will be more than enough for a simple phone tree.

If you want omnichannel inbound call center support, the Advanced option will be best for you. For both inbound and outbound calling, you’ll need the Ultimate plan.

This is going to centralize every channel your team uses–talk, text, voice, video, and chat–within a single dashboard. It makes your employees lives a lot easier.

RingCentral is a trusted name in the VoIP phone and video industry. Their call center software is consistent with the high-level quality you’d expect from this provider.

Cloudtalk – Best Call Center Software For Remote and Distributed Teams



Great for remote teams

Smart IVR feature guides callers where they need to go

Starts at $20 per user per month

Salesforce integration with Expert plan

Cloudtalk offers remote-ready phone center services at a great price.

With more than 2,500 call centers powered by Cloudtalk, They’re trusted by businesses like Fujitsu, Mercedes-Benz, Booksy, DHL, and more. So you’ll be in good company if you use them.

They stand out because they allow you to run virtual call centers from anywhere in the world. As the name suggests, they leverage cloud technology to give you a secure calling experience.

Their intuitive platform also includes a great dashboard that gives you insight into your customer when their call is in the queue. This gives you a chance to anticipate their needs before you even speak with them.

Cloudtalk’s Smart IVR is a standout feature. It is an interactive voice response system that routes calls to exactly the people who need to take them. You’ll also be able to choose language preferences, and map out the customer journey with their drag and drop call flow designer.

Here’s a look at their annual plans:

Starter — $20 per user per month

Unlimited inbound and intercompany calls

Click to call

Automated call distribution

Mobile app

Unlimited call queuing

International numbers

Essential — $25 per user per month

All features in the Starter plan

Advanced analytics

Real-time client dashboard

Integrations with other systems

Open API

Skill-based routing

Smart queueing

SMS messaging

Workflow automation

Expert — $40 per user per month

All features in the Essential plan

Salesforce integrations

Power dialer

Smart dialer

Call monitoring

Wallboards

Account manager

Speech to text

Sentiment score

Unlimited concurrent calls

Custom — Contact for pricing

All feature in the Expert plan

Custom onboarding

Unlimited outbound calls

Enterprise-level security

Developer support

Custom reporting

SLA

I’d go with the Essential plan at a bare minimum. The integrations and analytics tools alone make it worth the extra five bucks per user a month. Overall though, this is a solid investment for any remote or distributed teams.

Freshcaller – Most Simple Contact Center Software For Teams of All Sizes

Free 14-day trial

Cloud-based solution

Wide range of features

Used by 6,000+ businesses

Freshcaller is call center software provided by Freshworks. They’re another well-known, trusted, and established name in the world of business solutions.

Like other Freshworks products, Freshcaller is a cloud-based solution that’s both simple and modern. It’s easy for any business to use, regardless of its size and technical expertise.

More than 6,000 businesses use Freshcaller’s software for a call center. It’s used by inbound sales agents as well as customer support teams.

Pricing for Freshcaller is a bit unique. You’ll pay a monthly rate for the plan you select based on the features offered. But you’ll also pay per minute based on usage.

Let’s take a look at those plans first before we dive into the usage rates.

Sprout — $0

Best for startups and freelancers

Unlimited agents

Basic call queues

Custom greetings

Forward to phone

Custom ringtones

Blossom — $19 per agent per month

Advanced queues

Blind transfers

Import bulk contacts

BYOC (bring your own carrier)

Business hours

Call masking and recording

Custom voicemail, voicemail transcription, and voicemail drop

Garden — $40 per agent per month

Advanced call metrics

Agent extensions

Conference calling

Call monitoring

Routing during non-business hours

Virtual hold

European and Australian data cent

Click-to-call Chrome extension

Estate — $59 per agent per month

Abandoned call metrics

Service level monitoring

Omnichannel routing

Custom agent status

Answer bot

Agent activity reports

Call recording opt-in

From startups to growing teams and global companies, Freshcaller has an option for everyone.

Call rates are based on factors like device (browser vs. phone), country, and whether or not the call is incoming or outgoing. Incoming rates start as low as $0.016 per minute, and outgoing rates start at $0.022 per minute.

You can try Freshcaller for free with a 14-day trial.

8×8 – Best Contact Center Software For Enterprise-Grade Security



Customized Solutions

Omnichannel routing

Real-time analytics

Improve agency productivity

The 8×8 Contact Center is perfect for enhancing the customer experience from a single touch point.

Top features include skills-based call routing, queued callback, web callback and IVR (interactive voice response). 8×8 also has inbound chat, email, and social channel contact solutions for your call center software.

This means that your call center agents will be able to communicate with customers on any channel from within a single platform. In today’s world, it’s so important to give your teams the ability to see the entire customer conversation across every channel.

You’ll also benefit from real-time analytics and reports. This information is available from any device. It details customer journeys and wait times for every customer across all channels.

8×8 also helps you improve productivity. A private knowledge base, expert connect, simple interface, and comprehensive communication hub ensures that all customer communication is handled quickly and efficiently.

Your 8×8 Contact Center integrates with CRMs like Zendesk, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and more.

8×8 is a top solution for large businesses and enterprises. It has advanced features with a global reach.

The 8×8 Contact Center has exceptional security. It’s compliant with HIPAA, FISMA, and more. 8×8 has tools to ensure privacy for sensitive data entry fields as well.

You’ll need to contact the 8×8 sales team for a custom quote on your solution.

Five9 – Best All-In-One Contact Center Software

All-in-one contact center solution

Cloud-based solutions

Work from anywhere

2,000+ business customers

Five9 is an all-in-one contact center solution.

The Five9 Intelligence Cloud Contact Center gives your customer service agents the power and flexibility to work from anywhere.

Five9 is completely customizable. It’s built to meet the needs of your business, regardless of your size or industry. The software delivers crystal clear voice, strong security, and a 99.99% uptime rate.

The top features and benefits of an all-in-one contact center software include:

CRM integration

Open platform APIs

Call routing

Omnichannel support

Global voice

Self-service tools

Analytics

WFO

Predictive dialing

Five9 has a wide range of solutions based on the type of business you have. They provide call center software for sales, telemarketing, customer service, collections, outsourcers, small business, medium-sized businesses, and enterprises.

The Five9 contact center is fast, reliable, affordable, and easy to use. Contact their sales team to request a demo and get a custom quote.

CrazyCall – Best Call Center Software For Outbound Sales

14-day free trial

Plans start at $11/month

Makes sales calls more efficient

Great solution for sales teams

CrazyCall is a top call center solution for sales teams. It offers features like auto dialing, call monitoring, call script, call transfers, click to call, and a callback widget.

Their features are tailormade to optimize your call center’s sales.

CrazyCall has other solutions for ecommerce shops, small businesses, and support teams, but the sales features are still the highlight of this software. It even has tools for lead generation on your website. That’s an incredibly useful tool.

Here’s an overview of the CrazyCall plans and prices:

Starter — $11 per month per user

200 free minutes per user each month

45 days of data storage

3 active projects

Team — $22 per month per user

500 free minutes per user each month

365 days of data storage

Unlimited active projects

Professional — $45 per month per user

1,250 free minutes per user each month

Unlimited data storage

IP restriction

Tailored reporting tools

Unlimited calls to US and Canada

All plans come with a free phone number, API and integrations, and 24/7 customer support. The free minutes each month apply to 122 countries. Beyond that, calls to US landlines start at just $0.01 per minute.

You can try CrazyCall for free with a 14-day trial.

Zendesk Talk – Best Call Center Software For Support and Automated Ticketing

Free lite plan

Upgrades start at $19/mo

Cloud-based solution

Integrates with Zendesk Support

Zendesk Talk is a cloud-based call center solution is built directly into the ticketing system for Zendesk Support.

Your agents will have access to the full customer history and additional features like call recording and automatic ticket creation.

The software is designed to improve your support process, while eliminating unproductive tasks. Your agents can focus on solutions, conversions, and customers, as opposed to workflow bottlenecks.

Top features of Zendesk Talk include:

Inbound and outbound calling

Custom greetings

Local and toll-free numbers

Browser-based calls

Call forwarding to phones

Call blocking

Conference calling

Group routing

Callback from queue

Inbound and outbound SMS

Advanced analytics

Real-time dashboard

Call recording and call record permissions

Similar to other call center software on our list, Zendesk Talk is based on a combination of your plan and usage.

Zendesk Talk has a wide range of plans for you to choose from. The list and features for each one are quite extensive. So rather than giving you a complete overview of those, I’ll just quickly cover the starting prices to give you an idea of the cost.

Lite — Starting at $0

— Starting at $0 Team — Starting at $19 per agent per month

— Starting at $19 per agent per month Professional — Starting at $49 per agent per month

— Starting at $49 per agent per month Enterprise — Starting at $89 per agent per month

Zendesk offers a paid partner edition starting at $9 per agent per month. This is for every agent taking calls with Zendesk Support. To estimate your usage rates, Zendesk Talk has a calculator tool that you can play around with.

Talkdesk – Best Call Center Software For End-To-End Customer Experience

End-to-end customer experience

Omnichannel support

Customized solutions

Used by 1,800+ businesses

Talkdesk offers tools and software for things like customer engagement, workforce engagement, and reporting.

But their contact center software is their most popular product — and for good reason. It’s an end-to-end customer experience solution designed the meet the needs and expectations of the modern customer.

These people have a certain expectation when they call your company. Talkdesk will help you improve productivity while reducing costs and increasing the customer experience.

Top features of Talkdesk include:

Outbound dialer

Customer self-service

Omnichannel support

Agent desktop and mobile agent tools

Call recording

Integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc.

AI virtual assistant

Reporting and analytics

For the most part, Talkdesk is used by businesses across a handful of major industries. This includes retail, ecommerce, financial services, healthcare, travel, and hospitality.

Talkdesk has solutions based on call center type (sales, support, BPO) and business size (small, mid, enterprise).

Contact the Talkdesk sales team today for a quote. Join the 1,800+ businesses like Peleton, IBM, and Dropbox using this call center software.

How to Choose the Best Call Center Software For Your Business

With all of these options, how do you choose which is best for your company?

This is the methodology that we use and recommend here at Quick Sprout. Use these guidelines to decide what is best for your company.

Omnichannel Support

A good call center service gives you multiple ways to get in contact with your customers.

That way, they’ll have more flexibility to reach you— helping ensure client satisfaction.

Consider if you want to integrate those communication tools like email, live chat, and social media into your call center software. This will allow your agents to better serve the needs of your customers throughout each stage of the support process.

Call Center Type

The type of call center you run will be a big determining factor in your research.

Do you need software to support inbound calls only? Or do your agents need outbound dialing capabilities? Not every solution offers both.

The purpose of these calls will also have an impact on the software you choose. There are certain options that are better for sales, while others are better for customer support, troubleshooting, and ticketing.

Integrations

The best call center software will integrate with your CRM solution.

Some of the options on our list have their own full-service CRM systems as well. So you could potentially get an all-in-one solution from the same provider.

Pricing

It’s important that you have a clear understanding of how you’ll be billed for customer call center software. Not every company lists their prices online.

In most cases, you’ll pay based on a combination of usage and support agents. The majority of call center solutions have different plans for different the features you need. Make sure to find one that best fits your needs and budget.

The Top Call Center Software in Summary

The world today is digital—but phone support still plays a crucial role in customer service. That means having good call center software to power your support. Nextiva and RingCentral are the best call center software solutions on the market.

Every business providing phone support for customers can benefit from call center software. From startups to enterprises and everything in between, you can find what you need using our guide and methodology.

