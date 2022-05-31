Compare The Best Business Card Printing Services

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best business card printing service for most people is Vistaprint or Zazzle.

Business cards are a critical marketing networking tool. Whether you’re in a marketing event or giving an elevator pitch, they’re incredibly handy for exchanging information in person.

Whether you want to design a card from scratch or choose from a pre-made template, business card printing services will help you make a lasting impression on your business associates and clients, even when on a budget.

But which one is worth your money? Let’s find out.

The Top 7 Best Business Card Printing Services

Vistaprint – Best for Advanced Design and Print Quality

Zazzle – Best For Custom Business Cards

Elite Flyers – Best For Bulk Order Business Cards

PsPrint – Best For Custom Shape Business Cards

GotPrint – Best For Cheap Business Cards

MOO – Best For Modern Business Cards

Staples – Best For Same Day Business Cards

You can buy card stock and print out business cards at home, but that doesn’t put your best foot forward. To really shine during that first encounter, you’ll want to have professionally printed business cards to share.

This is where a business card printing service comes in. They provide custom business cards that stand out from the crowd.

There are hundreds of places to have professional business cards made, both online and in person. To help you decide which one to use, I’ve honed in on the top seven business card printing services on the market today.

The in-depth reviews below cover the features, benefits, pricing, and use cases for each. I’ve also included the factors I think are most important to consider when choosing a business card printing service, so you can make an educated evaluation of the best service for your needs.

Vistaprint — Best for Advanced Design and Print Quality

$20 for 500 cards

7,700+ templates

Custom designs

Free shipping

Vistaprint is one of the best business card printing service on the market today. Small businesses and large organizations alike use Vistaprint to accommodate all their printing needs—including business cards.

Whether you’re looking for something simple and classic or bold and unique, Vistaprint has endless card options to choose from.

Vistaprint offers standard 14pt card stock, premium 16pt stock, and even plastic business cards that are washable. In addition to basic card shapes, Vistaprint can help you stand out with square business cards and rounded corner business cards.

Choose from a wide range of finishes and textures to help your cards get noticed:

Foil accent

Pearl

Ultra thick (32pt)

Embossed gloss

Soft touch

Linen

Natural textured

Uncoated

Triple color layer

Kraft

Matte

Recycled matte

Glossy

Not sure where to get started? Vistaprint has more than 7,700 templates to choose from. Browse by industry, style, theme, and more. You can even customize business cards with your photo.

If you’d rather create something unique instead of starting with a template, you can upload your own design or work with a Vistaprint designer to customize something for you.

Pricing starts at $15 for 100 standard cards, but you’ll get a better rate with higher volume orders. You can get 500 standard cards for $20 and 1,000 cards for $33.

All Vistaprint business cards ship for free, regardless of size and quantity. Get started today at Vistaprint and save 20% off your purchase by using the coupon code: QUICKSPROUT20.

Zazzle — Best For Custom Business Cards



50,000+ templates

Create your own design

Different shapes

Starts at $20.95 for 100 custom cards

Zazzle specializes in complete customization. They offer thousands of designs and different types of paper. I recommend Zazzle for anyone who wants a unique and memorable business card that stands out from the rest.

Zazzle has a wide range of different shapes, including standard, square, mighty, mini, folded, and Euro.

Choose from professional, unique, minimalist, and modern designs. There are more than 50,000+ templates, all created by independent designers, that you can customize.

Zazzle has loads of industry-specific designs as well. Popular options include:

Lawn care

Makeup artists

Hair stylists

Construction

Cleaning services

Photographer

Barber

Real estate

In addition to business cards, you can use Zazzle to create referral, appointment, and customer loyalty cards, too.

Zazzle is also great for low-quantity orders. You can buy as few as 10 business cards for $0.23 per card. “Create your own” business cards start at $20.95 for packs of 100. Save 25% on quantities of 300 or more.

Elite Flyers — Best For Bulk Order Business Cards



30+ types of business cards

Premium templates

Quantities up to 25,000

$35 for 1,000 cards

Elite Flyers provides high-quality business cards at affordable rates. This is especially true for large volume orders.

This printing company has a wide range of business cards to choose from to ensure you make a great first impression. They offer soft-touch cards and thick business cards as well.

Overall, there are 30+ different business card material categories to choose from. Some of the most popular options include:

14pt natural white

14pt dull matte

Standard 16pt

24pt linen

16pt luster

16pt full color

32pt silk

48pt silk

32pt uncoated

Elite Flyers also offers black suede business cards, eggshell business cards, velvet business cards, spot UV cards, and business cards with foil stamping. If you’re looking for cards that really stand out among the crowd, Elite is a great option.

In many cases, you’ll need to order a minimum of 500 or 1,000 cards. So if you’re looking for 50 or 100 cards, you’ll probably need to look elsewhere.

Elite Flyers offers quantities as high as 25,000 cards. So it’s great for large events or adding business cards to brochures for mass distribution.

There are a wide range of design templates for you to choose from, too. However, not all the templates are free. Premium designs start at $3 to customize.

Pricing for 1,000 standard cards starts at $35. Learn more at Elite Flyers.

PsPrint — Best For Custom Shape Business Cards



$21.90 for 500 standard

Die-cutting starts at $127.90

48 unique shapes

Folded business cards

Sometimes a traditional business card isn’t enough to help you stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for something more unique, PsPrint has you covered with custom shape business cards.

With PsPrint’s die-cutting services, you can get your business card printed on 48 different shapes.

Some of those custom shapes include:

Curved business cards

Circle business cards

Heart shaped business cards

Fruit shaped business cards

Puzzle piece business cards

Star shaped business cards

Clover shapes

Rolodex shapes

Football shaped business cards

Mask shaped business cards

Teardrops

Triangles

Custom shape die-cutting does come at a premium price and a minimum of 500 cards for an order. Pricing starts at $127.90. It takes 5-7 business days to produce these custom cards, too, so you’ll need to plan ahead.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, PsPrint does have standard business cards you can order in quantities as low as 50. For pricing comparison purposes, 500 standard cards start at $21.90. The printing turnaround time for a standard card can be as fast as one day. Get started at PsPrint.com.

GotPrint — Best For Cheap Business Cards



$7.63 for 100 cards

125+ templates

Magnet business cards

Money-back guarantee

If you’re looking for the best deal on business cards, look no further than GotPrint.

Most printing services only give you a great rate when you order in bulk. But GoPrint has standard and glossy business cards starting at $7.63 for 100. With that said, I’d recommend 500 at a minimum. You’ll pay less than $1 extra for 400 additional cards by ordering 500 for $8.50.

In addition to GotPrint’s rock-bottom prices, they offer custom shapes like square, circle business cards, and even folded business cards. You can order magnet business cards from GotPrint as well.

Browse from 125+ design templates. Narrow your options down by selecting your industry or pick a theme, such as:

Conservative

Elegant

Minimalist

Modern

Nature and landscape

Stripes

Patterns

Patriotic

Floral

Gradients

Geometric

GotPrint offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee to first-time customers. If you’re not completely satisfied with your order, you can get a full refund up to $100.

While GotPrint does have some of the lowest rates on the market, shipping will cost extra. No free shipping here. So prepare to see your order total increase during the checkout process to account for shipping costs.

MOO — Best For Modern Business Cards



Four unique sizes

$19.99 for 50 cards

Volume discounts

Design variety in single order

MOO is one of the most popular business card printing services on the market today. They have a 5-star rating on Trustpilot with more than 14,000 reviews.

If you’re looking for a modern and professional business card design, MOO will be a top choice to consider.

There are four different sizes for you to choose from:

Standard (3.5″ x 2.0″ )

MOO Size (3.3″ x 2.15″ )

Square (2.56″ x 2.56″ )

Mini (2.75″ x 1.1″ )

They also offer matte, glossy, and soft-touch finish business cards, all of which convey a modern look.

MOO is business-oriented. Custom designs are part of their business printing services. You’ll also be the first to know about the latest business products and benefit from volume discounts.

Standard business cards start at $19.99 for 50 cards. MOO charges $119 for 400 cards and $150 for 600 cards.

The price is a bit high compared to other printing services. However, MOO offers variety at no extra cost. You can print a different design on every card in your order at no additional cost.

Staples — Best For Same Day Business Cards



$9.99 for 250 cards

Same-day pickup

Curbside pickup

Free delivery

Staples is a name that we’re all familiar with. It’s one of the most popular office supply companies in the world. With Staples business card printing service, you can design, order, and pick-up your business cards in the same day if you order by 2:00 PM.

You’ll obviously have to visit your local Staples store, which isn’t as convenient as getting cards delivered to your home or office. But it’s a great option if you’re in a bind and need business cards ASAP.

Staples offers curbside pickup, so you won’t even have to leave your car to get your business cards. If you’re not in a rush and prefer delivery, Staples offers free shipping on business card orders.

Order in quantities of 50, 100, 250, 500, or 1,000.

Pricing starts at $9.99 for 250 basic one-sided cards and $14.99 for 500 cards.

At Staples, you can browse from designs by industry, style, color theme, and more. You have the ability to create your own design, but the options aren’t quite as extensive as some of the other services on our list.

How to Find the Best Business Card Printing Services For You

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” business card printing service. The best option for me might not be the best one for you.

These are the factors I think are the most important when you’re evaluating your options.

Quantity

How many business cards do you need?

Some printing services let you order minimums of 10 or even 50. Other printing services require 500 or even 1,000 business cards per order. If you’re ordering in bulk, there’s an option for that as well.

Generally speaking, you’ll get discounts based on volume. Even if you only need 100 cards, it might make sense to order 500. In some cases, it’s only a dollar or two extra for the additional 400 cards.

Shipping

When considering shipping, you need to focus on two critical factors: price and turnaround time.

How soon do you need your new cards? Some of the best business card printing services offer free shipping, but don’t expect your cards to arrive tomorrow.

Other card printing services offer really low rates but charge extra for shipping at checkout. You might need to have a minimum order amount to qualify for free shipping business cards.

Card Size and Shape

You can get a standard size business card from any printing service on our list. But you might be looking for something more unique.

Certain websites offer square business cards, mini business cards, and business cards with rounded edges. There are even printers offering fruit-shaped business cards or other unique shapes like hearts, oblong geometrics, stars, and more.

Material and Texture

Consider the thickness, or stock, of the business cards you’re ordering. As the stock number increases, the price typically goes up as well.

But beyond stock, consider the material being used and the texture of the cards you want to order. Today you can get business cards printed on linen, cotton, recycled materials, plastic, and other materials. Some printing services even offer cork or embossed business cards.

Customization

If you want your business card to stand out from the crowd, look for a printing service that gives you the flexibility to be unique.

Some services offer hundreds or even thousands of templates and designs for you to start with. Then you can customize everything from there. Alternatively, you could always start with a blank canvas and create your own business card from scratch.

The Top Business Card Printing Services in Summary

Choosing the best business card printing services depends on your needs and preferences.

Vistaprint is our top choice for the best card printing because of its advanced design options and high print quality. But if you’re on a budget, GotPrint is also worth checking out. For bulk purchases, order from Elite Flyers.

