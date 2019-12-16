Common Mistakes that Network Marketers Make by Aaron and Ginger Decker

By Simon Chan

Aaron and Ginger Decker share valuable lessons from over 20 years of experience in the network marketing profession. Discover how to stay focused, create a consistent routine and common mistakes that network marketers make.

Who is Aaron and Ginger Decker?

Aaron Decker was a former 2 time rodeo world champion who turned to network marketing 17 years ago and since then has earned millions in lifetime commissions.

His wife Ginger was a natural health doctor who’s been featured on radio and TV; including appearances on FOX News and the Dr. Oz Show.

Today, they’re full time network marketing leaders who have achieved numerous awards at their company including the #1 Power Rankers in the USA and also won their company’s Vision Award in 2017.

Favorite Quote

“When life knocks you down, land on your back because if you can look up you can get up.” (Les Brown)

“Consistency is key”

Must Read Book

Greatest Networker In The World by John Milton Fogg

Extreme Ownership by Jacko Willink

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Short Online Video

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Contact Info

Aaron Decker on Facebook

Ginger Decker on Facebook and email

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post Common Mistakes that Network Marketers Make by Aaron and Ginger Decker appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/aaron-decker-ginger-decker-584/