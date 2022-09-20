Cologne List® Adds Jeunesse Naära And AM & PM Essentials To Certification List

By Team Business For Home

Global direct selling company Jeunesse announced that Naära Tangerine, Naära Chocolate and AM & PM Essentials join eight other Jeunesse products in being certified by the world-renowned Cologne List® (Kölner Liste).

The Cologne List is an initiative for doping prevention and lists food supplements that have been tested by an independent scientific laboratory to verify they are free of substances prohibited in competitive sports.

“Adding more Jeunesse products to the Cologne List is a testament to the quality of not only Naära and AM & PM Essentials, but the eight other products that have received the same certification,”

said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis.

“We hold our product development to the highest standards, so whether you are someone that cares about what goes into your body or a professional athlete, you can be assured you’re getting the best from Jeunesse.”

The Cologne List offers athletes transparency in a non-transparent market with thousands of uncontrolled products. In fact, annually in Germany alone, around 10,000 new food supplements, on top of existing products, are reported to the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety. 1

Additionally, a 2004 study by the Institute for Biochemistry at the German Sport University Cologne, which was sponsored by the International Olympic Committee, revealed that 15% of food supplements purchased in 13 international countries contained anabolic steroids not stated on the packaging.

This contamination creates concern for athletes and non-athletes alike, as product safety concerns are rising across the globe. As a solution, the Cologne List has offered companies the opportunity to document their commitment to clean sport since 2006. With more than 1,000 products, the Cologne List is the world’s largest information platform on the subject of food safety.

In addition to two flavors of Naära and AM & PM Essentials, the Cologne List has certified these Jeunesse products: RevitaBlū, Reserve, ZEN Fuze — Vanilla Bliss, ZEN Fuze — Chocolate Dream, Finiti, MonaVie Active, m·mūn Algae, and NEVO Red Grape. These products were all tested for selected doping substances within the scope of the Cologne List, without any complaints.

1For more information on the Cologne List, visit: https://www.koelnerliste.com/hintergrund

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™.

With multilingual Distributor Support, back-office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational office to markets in more than 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

