ClearCompany Review

By Lars Lofgren

Instead of being a piecemeal tool that only addresses some parts of the recruiting process, ClearCompany is the whole enchilada.

It’s a complete talent management system that helps you engage top talent and hire quickly.

As you can probably guess, it comes with some pretty robust hiring and management features that aren’t for the faint of heart.

Below, we dive deep into its pros and cons, as well as its best features.

ClearCompany Pros and Cons

Pros

Built-in tools to help predict recruiting performance

Candidate texting and mobile features

Interview scheduling tools that include video

Easy offer letter management

Paperless onboarding

Built-in compliance management

Payroll and Slack integration

Goal tracking tools

Employee engagement surveys

Branded career sites and employee portals

Multilingual applications

One-click background checks and e-verify features

Employee recognition tools

Peer and 360 reviews

Cons

Might not be affordable for smaller businesses

Involves a higher learning curve when onboarding

Limited applicant search features

Expensive additional user seats

Not the most intuitive interface

How ClearCompany Compares to Top Recruiting Software

ClearCompany is right up there with the heavyweights in the recruiting space. It’s not a “light” recruiting tool that can help you take care of the essentials without charging much. That isn’t their angle. Instead, ClearCompany capitalizes on offering you a complete and well-packaged suite of talent management solution tools that’ll help you get the job done from end to end.

Other recruiting software within its same league would have to be notable contenders like Greenhouse and Bullhorn. Greenhouse is excellent for enterprise-level solutions that help you recruit and manage candidates at scale. Bullhorn is a top-notch suite of tools built to scale, with advanced reporting and analytics and a great built-in CRM. But you don’t have to take my word for it.

Instead, I recommend you take the time to look through our guide to the top recruiting software so you can see how they stack up according to the needs they cater to best. Each tool comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, depending on your business’s specific needs.

ClearCompany In-House vs. Agency Solutions

While some recruiting software is built with staffing agencies in mind, others are made to be used in-house. ClearCompany is mainly built for the latter.

With compliance and interview feedback tools and the ability to create and personalize careers pages, ClearCompany is best for in-house teams that want to manage their own hiring processes with a comprehensive set of HR tools.

While you could try to use ClearCompany for agency needs, its tools are geared for teams to create a proprietary recruiting process. The software does not offer a comprehensive set of tools that help you manage both your talent pool and your clients.

It is important to note that ClearCompany does not publicly share its pricing. However, you can enter your company’s information on the website, and a representative will reach out to you directly to show you a demo of the tool and give you a customized quote based on your business’s needs.

ClearCompany Hiring Volume

If you have ongoing higher-volume hiring needs instead of just needing to hire a few candidates each month, then ClearCompany is more than capable of helping you hire and manage candidates at scale.

If you’re a company that only manages a few new hires a month, a solution like ClearCompany might be a bit too robust for your needs. You might be better off working with a tool like Workable or Recooty.

ClearCompany is designed with volume in mind. Its workforce planning and analytics tools are built to handle a high volume of applicants. Working with ClearCompany while managing only a handful of applicants isn’t bound to be an ROI-positive strategy.

ClearCompany Onboarding Tools

After many interviews and job applications, you’ve found the right candidate for the job. Now comes the onboarding process, which isn’t to be taken lightly–it can be a pretty involved process.

ClearCompany offers onboarding solutions like beautiful new hire portals, where new employees can log in to access all the initial information they need as they start their new position. While ClearCompany’s onboarding tools are sleek, they’re also intuitive and user-friendly, eliminating the confusion that can slow down the onboarding stage.

ClearCompany’s slew of onboarding tools covers a ton of different onboarding needs, including the ability to sign off on compliance, manage and assign devices and equipment, new hire goal setting, bulk onboarding, and automated task notifications.

You won’t find specific tools like that with lighter recruiting software that only takes care of the essentials. As far as wholly covering the onboarding process with tools that streamline the process, ClearCompany delivers plenty of solutions worthy of enterprise-level operations.

ClearCompany Employer Branding

The bigger your company, the more you’re bound to care about branding–for good reason. Ensuring your brand stays consistent throughout all your internal and external processes cultivates trust and ensures quality.

Controlling the consistency of your brand also ensures you attract and retain top-tier candidates. ClearCompany is a recruiting solution that delivers in the branding department.

It lets you brand and create a career page that shines a light on your company brand. Its flexible job application builder allows you to customize the application experience and incorporate your branding elements. Unlike other less flexible recruiting tools, ClearCompany makes sure you put your company’s best face forward.

ClearCompany Applicant Tracking

ClearCompany’s applicant tracking system focuses on making the applicant tracking process more straightforward. While other recruiting solutions might focus on making the process collaborative, ClearCompany’s applicant tracking tools are built to give the applicant a great application experience.

It comes equipped with beautifully branded career sites and an application process that involves mobile notifications and video interview tools. ClearCompany also provides referral solutions, which is a notable feature to build in. Not every applicant tracking system comes with built-in referral tools, despite referrals being some of the best ways to recruit valuable long-term candidates.

Another excellent standout feature that sets ClearCompany apart is its ability to run one-click background checks. This is a convenient and fast way to screen candidates and ensure the safety of your employees.

The best part is that ClearCompany offers its suite of applicant tracking tools as a separate product offering—meaning you can choose to only work with its applicant tracking solutions without needing to buy anything else.

ClearCompany Onboarding

Onboarding is yet another area where ClearCompany’s product offerings shine. Tools like e-verify, bulk onboarding, new hire goal setting, reporting and analytics, and the ability to integrate with payroll software make it an indispensable part of the HR process.

One of the more challenging parts of the onboarding process is ensuring each candidate is equipped with the information they need to thrive while making it a welcoming experience. ClearCompany attempts to tackle this by letting you create and personalize visually appealing new hire portals.

It can be easy to miss a task during the onboarding process, especially when managing hires at scale. ClearCompany’s task notification system ensures you never miss a task by tracking your entire onboarding process.

ClearCompany also streamlines the background check and verification process with built-in tools that let you clear candidates digitally. As far as a comprehensive onboarding process goes, ClearCompany provides tools that streamline every step of the process. This is perfect for large organizations that need a speedy yet reliable onboarding system.

ClearCompany Performance Management

You’ve onboarded your employees. But you still need to know how they’re performing after they get started. ClearCompany provides performance management features as a standalone product offering that helps you achieve better goal alignment and employee engagement.

With an array of accessible time-based reviews, employee engagement surveys, and peer reviews, you can gain real insight into the performance of each of your recruits. To add to the performance experience, ClearCompany includes employee recognition tools to celebrate and shout out stellar employees.

Want to run 30, 60, or 90-day reviews? ClearCompany provides review tools so you can periodically check in with each hire. You can also run quarterly, bi-annual, or annual reviews if that works better with your HR’s workflow.

A standout feature of ClearCompany as far as reviews go is that it takes things deeper than only checking in with employees and letting them know how they’re doing. With its 360-degree reviews, you get a glimpse into employee relationships and their contribution to workplace culture. This can prove to be a useful feature if you’re trying to get a handle on your company culture.

It’s thoughtful features like these that borderline place ClearCompany in a league of its own as far as recruiting management tools go. While some HR tools claim to be comprehensive, they don’t always go as deep as providing less common yet useful tools like employee recognition tools and 360-degree peer review capabilities.

Still, the value of such tools is ultimately determined by your HR needs. While some teams might gain lots of insight from in-depth peer reviews, it might not be a necessary perk for others.

ClearCompany Employee Engagement

If you only want access to ClearCompany’s feature-rich employee engagement tools, you can do that with its modular access option. Its employee engagement features promote company culture while keeping your employees engaged through teamwork and employee appreciation tools.

These features make it easy to recognize employees for doing good work through shout-outs and collaborative social sharing tools where other employees can chime in and encourage good work. ClearCompany takes celebrations a step further by ensuring you always celebrate important employee milestones, including birthdays, onboarding anniversaries, and new hire welcomes.

ClearCompany seeks to close the communication gap between employees and managers by enabling each employee to receive real-time feedback. This means employees can regularly track and comment on key milestones and projects while simultaneously receiving feedback from managers.

If you’re looking for a suite of employee engagement tools that go beyond the basics, ClearCompany certainly delivers. Depending on the type of company culture you’re trying to cultivate, highlighting employee shoutouts and celebrating milestones can be an integral part of your overall management process.

ClearCompany Workforce Planning and Analytics

The larger your company, the more you’ll want to take advantage of tools that give you a glimpse into how your hiring practices perform at scale. Enter ClearCompany’s suite of workforce planning and analytics tools. They’re designed to keep you in the know of everything that’s happening with your recruiting process.

Smaller, less developed recruiting solutions require data and analytics features to satisfy basic needs. This might mean reporting on how big your talent pool is or how responsive candidates are to your open positions. ClearCompany, however, takes it to a completely new level with the wide range of things you can do with its analytics system.

Being able to model business needs and anticipate employee movement helps ensure you have the right people on hand at the right time. This can prove to be valuable data during the hiring and management process.

It’s important to note that more robust analytics features like these might not be crucial components of the recruiting process for everyone. But as your business grows, such features can help you stay a step ahead of the recruiting life cycle and become increasingly important.

To learn more about what it’ll cost you to get access to ClearCompany’s modular options or full-platform access, you’ll have to get in touch with its sales team to receive a personalized quote. You can enter your information and learn more here.

ClearCompany is a robust recruiting solution for businesses that want to get a handle on their recruiting process from beginning to end and hire A+ players. It comes equipped with many recruiting tools that streamline the process and give you insight into how your hiring decisions are panning out. One of the great things about ClearCompany is that you can choose to use it as a package deal or work with only one of its specific product offerings. Either way, they offer a solution for just about any recruiting need you may have.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/Uqlh8KHKxC8/