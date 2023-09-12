By Team Business For Home

The launch of Holbrook Creative Services brings an exciting opportunity for both new and established companies seeking top-tier marketing and branding expertise.

As a Fractional CMO Consulting Business, Holbrook Creative Services specializes in providing high-level marketing support for various projects and initiatives to companies across the globe.

While the business model is a newer trend, it has quickly gained traction as a much-needed resource for those wanting the expertise of a Chief Marketing Officer without the full-time expense.

For Clare, launching Holbrook Creative Services comes as a natural next step. She brings over 30 years of progressive success crafting integrated sales and marketing strategies in diverse global markets throughout North America, Asia, and Europe.

Her track record includes the development of customized marketing, messaging, and branding strategies with an emphasis on cost efficiency to country-specific consumer audiences. In addition, her proficiency in five languages adds to her international reach.

For companies looking for direct marketing support, branding or rebranding, streamlining teams, structuring marketing departments, and more, Holbrook Creative Services offers fractional retainer services as well as per-project and per-initiative tailored solutions that are designed to meet a company’s unique needs.

Awards and Accolades

SILVER Stevie Award Winner for Female Executive of the Year | Consumer Products 2020

| Consumer Products 2020 BRONZE Stevie Award Winner for Women of the Year | Business Services 2022

As CMO, Clare also led the 2021 acclaimed rebrand for The Happy Co, which was ranked #2 as the fastest-growing company.

For questions or to retain services, email Clare at: holbrookcreativeservices@gmail.com

The post Clare Holbrook’s Fractional CMO Marketing Consulting Business Is Set For Launch appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/09/clare-holbrooks-fractional-cmo-marketing-consulting-business-is-set-for-launch/