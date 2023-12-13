Christina Barnett: From Financial Struggle To Empowered Entrepreneurship With GOFINITY

By Team Business For Home

In 2019, as a single mom working in banking, Christina Barnett entered the direct sales industry, aiming to cover a $500 car note. Quickly exceeding this goal, she earned $600 while navigating her dual roles.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina achieved remarkable success, making over $100,000 in just 8 months in the direct sales field. Despite personal setbacks, including bankruptcy and losing her home and car, she used the industry to overcome these challenges.

As a certified life coach, Christina founded a consulting company, helping female entrepreneurs prioritize self-care for brand growth. Facing burnout in 2023, she joined GOFINITY, a decision that transformed her life. Working from home, she became stress-free, her own boss, and regained her freedom.

Featured in magazines like Shout Out Atlanta, Christina led GOFINITY’s top team, aiding others in earning an additional $500 or more monthly. GOFINITY not only provided financial stability but allowed Christina to eliminate debt and start her own Work from Home business.

Christina’s journey underscores the transformative power of the direct sales industry, offering financial independence and family time. Recommending the industry, she emphasizes the importance of choosing an ethical company. GOFINITY, for her, is not just a job but a life-changing experience, empowering her and others on their entrepreneurial and self-care journeys.

Christina explains,

“Tymeka frequently emphasizes the importance of having a support system for everyone. This inspired me to step up and become the support system that my team required to thrive, with the expectation of receiving support in return and aiding them in their growth.”

I feel that what truly sets our company apart is our innovation. Our Ads Club Our ads club makes working your business easy & effective for all no matter your background. This is a tool I use to grow my business on the go.”

Christina added:

“With everything automated and user-friendly, I don’t have to worry about making a list of 100 people to randomly contact. The Ads Club connects me with individuals who are already keen on exploring the opportunity, significantly boosting my chances of success.”

About GOFINITY

Founded by natural-born entrepreneurs and inventors, GOFINITY is a health and beauty-focused company comprised of go-getters who revel in the next level of innovative science. GOFINITY provides people with the opportunity to customize their personal care, and those with an entrepreneurial spirit the ability to create a customized career. For more information, please visit gofinity.com.

Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent a disease. GOFINITY makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with GOFINITY results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, dedication, skill, competence, and leadership. Your results will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

