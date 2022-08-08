Christian David Russi Achieves Black Diamond Rank At OmegaPro

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro is pleased to announce that Christian David Russi has achieved the phenomenal rank of Black Diamond with the company. David has shared a statement on his accomplishment exclusively with Business for Home.

“I was introduced to the Network Marketing industry at only 17 years old and I truthfully had little to no understanding of the absolute power that one could achieve. Thus began my entrepreneurial career, building a business in the 21st century.

I encountered all the obstacles one would expect, plus all those you wouldn’t.

It was a path of all the growth I needed, which brings me to where I’m at today at the age of 30, celebrating Black Diamond with OmegaPro and the countless people sharing this journey together.”

Christian shares the deep gratitude he feels for those who have touched him on his path toward ultimate success.

“Finding Omegapro was the opportunity of my life, and I thank God for it. I’ve given 10 years of my life to Network Marketing, mostly with little results but now the promise I initially gave myself of full time freedom and the financial abundance to go along with it.

My deepest thanks goes to all those in the company who have been alongside me in this journey.

Thank you for the real opportunity for many people like me in achieving our financial and personal goals. Success favors those who persevere!”

About OmegaPro

With over 2 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started. Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’. For more information please visit: www.omegapro.network

