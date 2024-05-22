Chris Hattingh, From South Africa Achieves Highest Rank In LifeWave

By Team Business For Home International

Chris Hattingh is a South African born entrepreneur, living in Johannesburg. He started his career in the corporate world. In 1998, Chris at the age of 22, joined his first Network Marketing Company. He built the largest team in that company outside of the USA.

It was a small family run business and was limited to his local market in South Africa, but still ran teams of thousands of people. In 2002 the owner passed away and the company shut down shortly thereafter.

Chris then went into direct sales in the security industry for one of South Africa’s Top 300 Companies. Because of his passion of working with people, he closed over 10,000 personal sales over the period of a decade and was the number one salesperson nationally, breaking all sales records.

In 2012 he designed a children’s toy car in a garage at home, and after 2 years turned it into an International Toy brand. His company hit the tipping point at the end of 2019, preparing for growth in 2020. As Covid forced the world into lock-down, the pandemic took its toll in most industries. Chris had to close the doors to his company.

In the middle of Covid, looking at different online platforms, he burnt his fingers one after another. During 2022, he was working day in and day out on a project with very little financial return. At the end of 2022 he found himself with his back against the wall, hit burn-out and fell into a state of anxiety.

While on a zoom call, George Kedourie (LifeWave Brand Partner from Spain) noticed Chris was not looking good. He reached out and sent him the ThisIsItInfo.com website as well as some LifeWave X39 Patches. As the saying goes: “Facts Tell…Stories Sell.”

“Initially I was sceptical, but after watching a clip by David Schmidt, the inventor of X39, speaking to health care professionals and hearing the word frequency, I completely resonated with this amazing cutting-edge technology, it just made sense,”

says Chris Hattingh.

LifeWave ticked all the boxes! A 19 year old company (solid & stable) with the owner having over 130+ patents to his name, which means NO COMPETITION. This is an entrepreneurs dream come true to be in the right place at the right time with the right product.

In November 2022, Chris signed up and began patching. On day 5 using the X39, he stated his brain fog and anxiety completely lifted and that he had the most amazing mental clarity. He then patched his mother who was living in extreme discomfort for over 16 years. She was not able to sleep longer than an hour during the night because of her circumstances. 4 weeks later, she slept through the night for the first time in 16 years. Seeing his own Mom experience this testimony was the turning point for Chris!

“I went back to basics, made a good old hand written name list, and starting sharing LifeWave with no expectations of the outcome. I started local zooms and live presentations.

The Most Important Thing I Did Was Plug into the This Is It Team System and started working closely with my upline George Kedourie, Javi & Olga Solis, Mike and Sahi Hernandez, and Steve and Gina Merritt.

Under their mentorship, we learned to become “manager making machines, (the core rank in the LifeWave compensation plan,”

explains Chris.

After meeting Network Marketing legend’s Steve & Gina Merritt, at the first This Is It Team Convention in August 2023, Chris knew he had the support system in place to take South Africa to the next level.

In the last year South Africa has experienced 378% growth and all signs are showing it’s about to hit the exponential growth curve.

“I am proud to be back in the Network Marketing profession with this amazing company built on integrity. Thank you Steve & Gina Merritt for putting the duplicatable systems in place which has made This Is It Team,

the fastest growing team in LifeWave globally,”

Chris explains.



Chris believes with his whole heart that the X39 device is the Best Product in Network Marketing. The fact that the X39 is patented, exclusive, and the testimonies are so emotional makes the message so impactful. Because the technology is so strong, the X39 literally lights up the compensation plan. For this reason alone, people are achieving the Highest Ranks at a record pace.

LifeWave will help humanity on every level: Mentally, Emotionally, Physically, Spiritually & Financially. Here you will earn while you learn, get rewarded for helping people and growing your team. If it’s about improving your health, paying off debt, or if playing catch up with your finances, this is the place for you.

If you want to grow a global business and achieve financial and time freedom, this is the place for you. If you want better health, this is the place for you. LifeWave is like your own turn-key franchise with a low cost of entry, without the risk, and the opportunity to have no limits on earnings!

In April 2024, Chris became the first ever to achieve Senior Presidential Director (highest rank in LifeWave) in South Africa. He credits consistent effort on his part, and being connected with his upline, Steve and Gina Merritt, and their This Is It System for his rapid accomplishments.

“LifeWave has the simplest, yet extremely lucrative compensation plan I have ever seen in my life!

An unlimited in-depth binary system combined with its unilevel matching bonus makes it the 8th wonder of the world.’ Says Chris



He believes that LifeWave’s current 80 International Markets are about to experience explosive growth as leaders from around the world are drawn into LifeWave’s winning atmosphere.



“Decide to be in at the beginning of the wave…because believe me, a Tsunami wave is coming in LifeWave,”

Chris says with excitement.

People are awakening to a new way of doing life. Because of this unique product, many people are coming into this industry for the first time. This is the purest form of redistribution of wealth, putting the power back into the hands of many. You are in business for yourself, but not by yourself. It’s all about TIMING and GRATITUDE and THE TIME IS NOW!

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave has grown from $20 million to over $400 million in the last 3 years with the United States being their number one market. LifeWave has recently been rewarded the #1 momentum Company in Network Marketing per Business For Home.

All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world. The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can easily understand how it works.

David Schmidt the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has been doing stem cell research since 2008 and whether the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields could have beneficial effects. David has over 130 Patents and has performed many case studies on the LifeWave X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to https://thisisitinfo.com/

The post Chris Hattingh, From South Africa Achieves Highest Rank In LifeWave appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/chris-hattingh-from-south-africa-achieves-highest-rank-in-lifewave/