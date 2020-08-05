Choosing the Best Days to Send Email Campaigns This Holiday Season

By Chad S. White

This holiday season has the potential to be one of the most turbulent and high stakes in decades for your email campaigns . Potential risks include ongoing coronavirus restrictions, a further pullback in consumer spending, disruptions to supply chains and delivery, staffing shortfalls, and more social and political unrest. Preparation and planning are key to overcoming these challenges and protecting your revenue goals. Choosing the right email campaign days this holiday season will be key, and will require the support of other departments across your organization.

In this 37-minute webinar, Choosing the Best Days to Send Email Campaigns This Holiday Season, we share insights into trends during the 2019 holiday season as well as our predictions for the 2020 holiday season. We also answer key questions, such as:

What are the best days to send email during the pre-Thanksgiving period?

With fewer people likely to travel for Thanksgiving this year, how will Thanksgiving be affected as a potential campaign day?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perennially the top two busiest email marketing days of the year. Is sending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday still worth it?

What are the highest revenue per email days during the holiday season?

How do campaigns perform on Green Monday?

Has email volume been trending up or down for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

What happens to unsubscribe rates over the course of the holiday season?

Plus, we talk about some broader digital marketing trends you should plan for this holiday season. Watch the on-demand webinar to get insights you can use to help plan your holiday marketing campaigns and then download our latest Holiday Marketing Quarterly checklist to get even more holiday planning advice.

