Change Your World by Changing Your Words

By Srijana Angdembey

Welcome to Episode 24 of On the Fly , our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

“If you change your words, you could very easily change your world,” says Phil Jones. Phil is a bestselling author, speaker, and sales expert. He joins us this week with an important reminder about the power of words and the art of conversation. Your customers will have a lot of questions for you right now. Be prepared for them, says Phil. Also, come up with questions to ask them to gain further clarification so you can further help them. Stay in control of the conversation. t

Watch full video :

