By Team Business For Home

At the Vision event in September of 2019, the official launch of ibüümerang in Las Vegas, Cesar Muñoz was recognized as a founding member and Blue Diamond.

Three years later, he once again walked the Vision stage in Las Vegas, making company history by becoming ibüümerang’s first Presidential Diamond Ambassador.

Cesar Muñoz has been a longstanding pillar of leadership at ibüümerang. To commemorate this momentous occasion, ibüümerang CEO and Founder Mr. Holton Buggs awarded Mr. Muñoz a luxurious Presidential Rolex watch during his event recognition in Las Vegas on October 8, 2022.

For a deeper look into Cesar’s incredible success story, and the people that supported him along the way, watch the video below.

About ibüümerang

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

The post Cesar Muñoz Achieves Presidential Diamond Rank At ibüümerang appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/11/cesar-munoz-achieves-presidential-diamond-rank-at-ibuumerang/