By Team Business For Home

Herbalife shares lost in 5 years 85% and YTD 45%.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) a premier health and wellness company, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Michael Johnson, purchased 61,725 Herbalife shares in transactions that closed on Friday, February 16, 2024. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share totaling nearly $500,000.

“This personal investment in the company reflects my absolute confidence in Herbalife’s executive team, distributors, and the strength of our business model,”

said Johnson.

“For 43 years, Herbalife’s business has been undeniable. Now, bringing Stephan Gratziani, a top distributor for 32 years, in as president to work with our high impact leaders will get us even closer to the markets and to execute on aggressive topline and margin expansion initiatives – positioning us for sustainable future growth.”

The acquisition follows the company’s reporting of its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on February 14, 2024, in which the company announced it achieved year-over-year net sales growth in the fourth quarter and four consecutive quarters of improved year-over-year reported net sales trends.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980.

The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than ninety markets through entrepreneurial Distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

The post CEO Michael Johnson Purchased Nearly $500,000 Worth of Herbalife Shares appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/02/ceo-michael-johnson-purchased-nearly-500000-worth-of-herbalife-shares/