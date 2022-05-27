Cayan Tavana, Black Diamond At Success Factory Shares His Secrets

By Team Business For Home

Network marketing seems relatively straightforward. Have a great product on hand, and have your teams sell those products. The more we sell, the more money we make and become more successful. However, Cayan Tavana says this isn’t as easy as it seems.

Having reached black diamond rank with Success Factory, he shares his key tips on becoming a champion.

Tavana spent the first several years of his MLM career searching for a secret to success, and he eventually found it. Yet, the real secret might not be what we think; as he says, there isn’t a magic ingredient or insider information he wasn’t aware of, but there is a system for success.

“The belief that there was some secret to success is why I failed for seven years. That was when my perception changed, and I realized the secret I was looking for already existed right in front of me.

I finally grasped the concept of it. From then on, I understood that successful duplication is determined by how quickly you can master the system.”

He attributes his success to the system and process being easy to implement because of the excellent leadership around him.

Yet, Tavana found it challenging to develop this habit in the beginning.

Under the guidance of his mentors, he grew a small team from four countries to over 45,000 members in more than 50 countries in just two years, proving the system’s effectiveness.

The catch is that you must be ready to follow it to work for you. To lead, you must first learn to follow, and this is exactly what he did.

Finding a person who has already achieved success in a particular field is the fastest way to succeed. It allows us to learn from their mistakes and “how” to do it correctly – keeping in mind that this takes time and requires consistency.

Learning potential is a characteristic he values the most in individuals because it proves they have potential as leaders.

“When I look for prospective candidates, I want them to become an independent top-performing international leader within two years.”

He wants the people he works with to achieve their goals as fast as possible while embracing and enjoying the journey together.

“I choose the people with whom I will carefully invest my time and experience. Consequently, I look for people with an overriding desire to succeed, and I assess them based on their coach-ability.”

About Success Factory

Success Factory is a network marketing company whose primary goal is to promote human potential and support the latest technology, relying on innovative and creative proposals that bring real solutions to the lifestyle in the 21st century.

The company’s product catalog is mainly digital, covering the spheres of technology, education, sales skills, and financial expertise.

All while continuously improving quality, usability, and exceptionality and offering its sales force different products to work with. The most outstanding items within the extensive ecosystem of the company are Forex Insiders, and The View.

Success Factory has become the company that transforms network marketing human lives above all. This company detects, trains, and empowers the sales professionals who will be the industry’s great legends tomorrow. Find more information on the company’s website www.successfactory.com.

The post Cayan Tavana, Black Diamond At Success Factory Shares His Secrets appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/cayan-tavana-black-diamond-at-success-factory-shares-his-secrets/