Carissa Rogers: A Portrait of Passion and Perseverance at GOVVI

Carissa Rogers emerges as a powerhouse leader at the top leading e-commerce company GOVVI. Directing her ambitious ventures from Ocala, Florida, Carrissa’s journey intertwines a deep commitment to family, steadfast faith, and ceaseless drive.

Since joining GOVVI a year ago this month, Carissa has found more than a mere business venture; she’s engaged in a profound collaboration.

The introduction of GOVVI’s innovative wellness products has not only remarkably enhanced her own health but has also pivotally shifted her professional trajectory, scripting a narrative of profound personal and career transformation.

Background

Embarking on a full-time social selling journey in 2017, Carissa transitioned from juggling various jobs to securing a coveted spot as an inspirational leader within GOVVI.

“I’ve been in this industry full time since 2017. Before then I was working different full-time jobs,” she recalls. Her evolution is not merely a career shift but a life transformation—from utilizing food banks to becoming a six-figure earner. She reflects, “I am proud of the progress I’ve made. When you go from food banks and having to choose between food for your kids and then pulling yourself out of a situation like that to become a six-figure leader, it’s something that words couldn’t ever quite describe.”

Why GOVVI? Carissa’s Inspiration

Carissa’s affinity for GOVVI sparked from a deep-rooted connection with the community and products that resonated with her core. The wellness product launch was a pivotal moment, “I felt it Day 1 AND had peace… I knew I had to do this,” Carissa shares with conviction. Her favorite products, GO WIN and the Smart Coffee, have significantly impacted her and her friends’ lives, enhancing their well-being and mood.

Business Approach and Team Dynamics

“Mindset and social media” are the cornerstones of Carissa’s business strategy. She emphasizes the power of a positive outlook and leveraging online platforms to broaden her reach. Her team, who she regards as family, echoes the slogan “We love and accept everyone as they are, WHERE they are.” This inclusive mantra captures the essence of her leadership—welcoming, nurturing, and growth-centric.

Balancing Personal and Professional Life

Juggling the roles of a business leader and a mother of three, Carissa relies on “time blocking” to maintain equilibrium. She carves out specific times for focused work, ensuring she remains productive while fulfilling her family duties. “If I did not have a time block, I would not have a business,” she candidly admits.

What Fuels Her Drive?

God, family, and the drive to create a life of choice are the bedrocks of Carissa’s motivation. She aims to demonstrate to her children that “anything is possible,” even a rise from adversity to a life of self-determined abundance. It’s a powerful lesson in the transformative potential of determination and faith.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

To those embarking on their entrepreneurial journey, Carissa offers this advice: “Plug in. Stay focused. Become coachable. Make self-development a daily non-negotiable.” She encourages writing goals as if they have already been accomplished, embodying the belief that success is a foregone conclusion.

Carissa Rogers emerges as a true testament of hope and hard-earned success. Her commitment to GOVVI is not just about financial liberation but fostering a community that thrives on integrity, support, and the shared pursuit of a better life. As she continues to build her legacy, Carissa’s story serves as an inspiring reminder that with the right mindset, strategy, and a heart for service, success is not only achievable—it’s inevitable.

About GOVVI

GOVVI is a pioneering e-commerce company that has transformed the shopping experience for lifestyle products. Through its subscription-based model, GOVVI offers customers unparalleled access to cutting-edge products while fostering a community-driven ethos of growth and giving back. For more information, please visit www.govvi.com

