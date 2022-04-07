Camy Vasquez Achieves Royal Black Diamond Rank At XIFRA

By Team Business For Home

Camy Vasquez is originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, and is currently residing in California, USA. After 5 years of experience in the network marketing industry, she is now a proud holder of the Royal Black Diamond rank.

Camy admits that she first started out in network marketing because she was looking for an opportunity to earn a living and to take care of her family. However, her beginnings were rather slow:

“One of my mistakes was not getting involved in the business straight away, after I registered. It’s very important to take action from the very beginning, it’s the only way if you want to go far.”

At the end of November 2020, Camy finally decided to get fully involved with XIFRA to pursue her career.

“It was thanks to my friend and sponsor Jorge Garcia, who told me about the opportunity, that I decided to fulfill my vision and reach my goals and dreams.

I am very grateful for this opportunity because it is one of the best ways to develop smart business from a positive environment where you can have great results by being perseverant, focused and disciplined. Thanks to taking action now, my economy has changed completely.”

As a mother of four children and with no support from her partner, she struggled a lot to get ahead. It was thanks to her elder daughter, who was able to take care of her siblings, that Camy had the possibility to travel to different places in order to support her team, even without enought money for food and gas.

“I have paid a high price for this achievement. There were times I thought about giving up, but my children have always been a strong motivation for me.

I have achieved this rank thanks to the educational system, mentoring and leadership of the great leaders at XIFRA. And I’m especially grateful to my entire organization for their trust and persistence not to give up to reach their goals.”

Camy tells us about the moment she received her new rank. She got emotional, but also a bit confused:

“There were mixed feelings, I couldn’t believe how a woman with so much responsibility coming from zero, with debts and no support from a partner, speaking a dialect and not speaking Spanish well, was able to achieve one of the highest ranks in the industry.

My main ability to get this far, I think, has been my self-belief, perseverance, fortitude and the ability to bring the vision to thousands of families around the world.”

Camy is now focused on reaching the next rank, but not only that: she wants to further improve in all areas of her life as well as to share her experience and the tools that worked for her, becoming an inspiration for thousands of people around the world. Camy leaves us a message:

“Success is not easy; there will be many challenges and obstacles in the process, but if you have a defined dream and a great reason to fight for, there is nothing impossible. You were born to transcend, you are the main person you must rely on. Just define what you want and never give up!”

About XIFRA

XIFRA is a disruptive and innovative technology company with a global presence and a decentralised smart ecosystem. Making use of the MLM business model, the company’s main goal is to provide knowledge about the latest trends in cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology with its proprietary algorithmic trading software, creating a decentralised financial protocol through the sharing economy.

XIFRA boasts an extensive ecosystem that also offers other business lines under the MLM model, such as wellness and beauty products, education, real estate solutions and hemp farming. For more information, please visit www.xifralifestyle.com

