Call Center Workforce Management: How to Do It (With Ease)

By Lars Lofgren

Call center workforce management (WFM) is the backstage hero of call centers, ensuring the right agents are ready to shine …

Call Center Workforce Management: How to Do It (With Ease) Read More »

The post Call Center Workforce Management: How to Do It (With Ease) appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/call-center-workforce-management/